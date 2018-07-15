About

WW2 Deluxe is a grand-strategic game utilizing armies or army groups, air forces, and fleets. The game covers the entire conflict in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. There are two players or sides in the game. The Axis controls Germany, Italy, and all friendly minor countries. The Allied player controls France, Great Britain, the Soviet Union, and the United States when it enters the conflict.

What Makes it Special?

We at Canvas Temple have been at this a long time; designing and playing wargames. The youngest of us has been playing over 35 years. Like many old-school wargamers, our eyesight has declined, our fingers have become fumbly, and our time has become scarce.

So we decided to make the perfect wargame for us old timers. A grand strategic game that is big in scope (and in lettering!) that can be played in an evening. Utilizing 3/4" counters, a full-sized map with giant hexes, and a tried and tested game system that approaches its subject with enough abstraction to keep the game tight, but just enough detail to do justice to history and create an array of complex decisions.

WW2 Deluxe is a new and improved instantiation of 2WW, originally published by 3W and designed by Bill Banks. The most recent edition of the game, the 3rd, was designed by Jon Compton and was quite well received critically (read Robert "Smitty" Smith's review of the 3rd edition, here). This new fourth edition takes it to the next level, with vast improvements in play ergonomics, and a tightening down of the rules and system.

Upon making the $6000.00 goal with no stretch goals, the game will be produced as a folio game, with maps, counter sheets, and rules shipped in a pocket folio and placed inside a zip-lock bag.

Contents:

1 x 22x34 inch map

1 x book of rules

1 x sheets of 3/4" inch counters

1 x charts and tables

Stretch Goals

Our stretch goals will be based upon increasing the quality of the game components. We will not be creating wacky non-sense add-ons that add little to game play, but much complication and delay to production and shipping.Thus....

Stretch Goal 1 ($8000): Old-School Scenario Set-up Sheets

Remember when games had sheets that showed the counter OBs and their setup locations, as well as all the reinforcements and special rules? Well, at this funding level we're going to do that rather than just put a list in the back of the rule book.

Stretch Goal 2 ($10000): Game Box and Dice

Upon reaching this stretch goal we will produce the game with a box rather than as a folio. This will be a full-sized, standard game box.

Stretch Goal 3 ($15,000): Mounted Maps

At this funding level, we will ADD mounted maps, giving you the highest quality gaming experience we can provide. (But if you absolutely gotta have paper, you've got that too.)

Stretch Goal 4 ($28,000): Blocks!

At this funding level, we will add wood blocks and a sticky sheet for the ultimate in ergonomic game play!

Why Support Us on Kickstarter?

We don't do gimmicks to get you to support our Kickstarter projects; no exclusive items, none of that with one exception: those who support us through Kickstarter (and only those) will receive a certificate with their game signed by the design team. You may ask, why should I pledge via Kickstarter when I can probably buy the game through some discounter after the game is released? Because Canvas Temple Publishing products will not be distributed to any retailer (except for European fulfillment). That's right. We will only print enough copies to satisfy Kickstarter orders, plus some extra for direct sale via our website at full MSRP (for those who miss the Kickstarter campaign). So if you want the game at a discount, this is your chance. We don't plan to keep a lot of inventory around, so once they're gone, that's it.

Time Line for Publication

We are expecting the game to be ready to ship by December of this year. The current state of the game is:

Design and Development: Complete

Art work: Complete

Rules Layout: In Progress Now, should complete by July

Play-testing: Complete

There are many things that could happen to delay that, but we have built in some cushion. If things go swimmingly (and why shouldn't they?) we might even have the game delivered early. But as all of us old codgers know, Murphy always rides in your pocket.

Our shipping calculations are based upon meeting stretch goals and what the projected weight of the game would be once they are met. If we based the shipping calculations on the base game build, we would simply not be able to pay the shipping costs if stretch goals were met. That is simply unavoidable.

As mentioned above, CTP Games are not being distributed; but sold directly from us. As a result, we ship everything directly from our warehouse (except to one EU fulfillment house, who will fulfill EU orders).

US shipping is based upon medium flat rate shipping.

Our international shipping price is based upon a 4 pound package (what we estimated the game would weigh if it had mounted components in a box) to non-EU overseas destinations. The USPS charge for that at the time of this writing is $52.75 first class international. We are charging slightly less than that.

EU shipping is based upon calculating the following 4 items:

1. Cost to bulk ship EU orders to the EU

2. Per unit VAT fee for that shipment

3. Per unit shipping fee of European fulfillment house

4. Actual European postage based upon a four pound package

In estimating the numbers, this adds up to $34.

We understand that other companies charge lower shipping amounts in their Kickstarter campaigns. After researching that, we found that they are doing this by amortizing that cost in the price of the game itself. We thought about doing that as well, but two factors stopped us. The first is that what is going to happen in a KS campaign is unknown, and each scenario we looked at had risk over certain number ranges. Because we are essentially a micro operation, we do not care much for risk. However, we also simply felt it was unfair to others to make them subsidize shipping costs that are not their fault. And that is why the shipping costs are what they are.

Zones of Control

ZOC Land Unit

Land units exert a ZOC into the six surrounding hexes except where such a hex is All Sea.

Fleets

Sea ZOC

Fleet units exert a three-hex radius ZOC into all Sea and Coastal hexes, but not All Land hexes. See shaded hexes in example on right.

Air units exert a ZOC into all surrounding hexes within their range (same as their movement factor).

City Bombing

City Bombing Example

German 1st and 2nd air units are assigned to bomb Moscow. The USSR selects the 1st air unit to intercept. Air-to-air combat is resolved first. The Allies have a total combat value of 3. A die is rolled and cross-referenced with the 3-4 column of the Air vs. Air row of the Combat Chart. A die roll of 4 produces one loss point. The Axis bombers fire back at half strength with 4 factors, rolling an 11 on the dice, which causes no losses. The Axis decides to flip 2nd air unit to its reduced side to cover the loss point caused by Soviet interception. There is no retreat. The bombing force now has 6 combat factors. No right shift occurs because no strategic units (range: 6) are involved. A die is rolled and cross-referenced with the 5-8 column on the “Bombing” row. The die roll is 9, resulting in no effect. Had the roll been 8 or lower, the Allied player would have lost a production point during this game turn’s Production.

Convoy Attack

Convoy Attack Example

Summer 1941: The Allied player has placed both the British Home and Channel fleets in the portion of the Atlantic box containing a ship symbol. The Allies announce that three Lend Lease points will be sent to Britain. The British “Naval” air unit is aboard the Home fleet, so it can help defend against an Axis convoy attack. The Axis has the 1st and 2nd German submarine fleets plus a German surface fleet in the Atlantic box. The Convoy Attack is resolved first. The Axis fires 7 factors on the Convoy Attack line. On a roll of 5, the Allies suffer 2 loss points. The Axis chooses to eliminate 2 Lend Lease points, leaving Britain with 4 points: 1 Lend Lease, 2 for Dominions, 1 for Iraq (which has not yet revolted). Combat between the fleets is resolved next. The Allies fire on the German fleets with 8 regular combat factors. A die roll of 4 on the “7-9” column for “Sea vs. Sea” yields 2 points. (Had there been only Axis subs, the Allies would have fired with 5 ASW factors on the “5” column on the “ASW’ line, producing the same result.) The Axis fires back with 7 factors on the same 7-9 column; a die roll of 5 produces 1 loss point. Since the Axis suffered more loss points the Axis must retreat all its units. The Axis decides to flip the surface fleet and 2nd submarine over and places all the fleets in the nearest Axis controlled port from the west map edge of its choice (in this case hex 1703, Oslo, Norway). The Allies flip the naval air unit to cover its losses. If this convoy attack had occurred on or after Winter 1943, the Allied ASW attack would have occurred first. Assuming identical results, all the Axis fleets would have been forced to retreat before performing the intended Convoy Attack. No Allied production points in the Atlantic box would have been lost.

Land Combat

(See the video for an animated version of this example.)

Land Combat Example

It is the Allied player turn. In the movement phase, the US paratroop unit airdrops onto the German 4th infantry. US 1st armor combines with the paratroop unit in the combat phase to attack 4th German. The Axis does not use the German 5th air unit in support. Both players then count up their combat factors, and each rolls a die. The US has 9 total factors and will use the 8–11 column on the Land vs. Land row of the CRT. A die roll of 6 yields one loss point. The German has 4 combat factors and rolls a 9 on the 4-7 column, causing no losses. The German unit must flip to its reduced side and retreat one hex (into 2214). The US 1st armor can advance into the vacated hex.

Next, the Allied player uses 3d and 5th armored units to attack the 6th German infantry and the fort it occupies. The Allied surface fleet unit provides support. The Axis chooses the non-Ops Complete 5th air unit for defensive support, which has not yet fought this turn.

The support units first fight each other using the 4-6 column of the Air vs. Sea line for the air unit’s fire, and the 1-3 column of the Sea vs. Air line for the fleet’s fire. The Axis air unit rolls a 5 and scores a hit, and the Allied fleet rolls a 8 for no effect. The fleet flips to its reduced side, places an Ops Complete marker, and retreats to the nearest Allied-controlled port.

The air unit adds to the Axis land strength for a total of 12, and the Allies have 14 on the Land vs. Land line. The Axis rolls a 8 on the 12-15 column for 1 loss point, and the Allies roll a 5 on the 12-15 column for 2 points. The German fort must absorb the loss points and is destroyed. However, because points absorbed by forts do not count for determining the winner, the Allied attacker must retreat. The Allies decide to reduce 3d armor.

