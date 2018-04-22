Blitzkrieg in the West: The Campaign for Western Europe 1940

About

Blitzkrieg in the West is a simulation of the German campaign in Western Europe, 1940. The Wehrmacht stunned the world by defeating the Allied armies in a few short weeks. Yet prior to the start of the campaign, no one expected such a victory.

Game Cover

Blitzkrieg in the West puts the players in the same position as the commanders in the original campaign, giving each side unique advantages.

Blitzkrieg in the West is a two player game. One player controls the Germans and the other the Allies (France, Britain, Belgium, Netherlands). Each player has a pre-selected set of options representing the underlying doctrines and tactics that can decisively change the course of the campaign.

Map and Counter Sample

Players select options prior to start of play, developing game strategies and exploiting unique forces such as armor and airborne. For example, the Allies can trade the Maginot Line for more mechanized ground units, while the Germans can bring in Strategic Luftwaffe. These options also introduce leaders such as Rommel and DeGaulle, as well as fog of war elements as players do not know the other side's capabilities until they play out in the course of a campaign.

The Playing Surface

Each game will provide unique challenges. Players can choose their weapons when attacking with Assault, Probe, and Combined Arms combat results tables. Various game actions create shock effect, shifting national morale. By striking hard, one side can gain a decisive victory–or go down to disaster.

Ground

Air-power is modeled at the operational level with geschwaders and groups. Air units are distinguished by type, with different capabilities for air superiority, ground attack, and interdiction as well as airborne and air supply missions. There are also several experimental aircraft for what if scenarios.

Air

The naval dimension is represented with fleet gunfire and Dunkirk style evacuations. Special rules account for open cities, bridgeheads and flooding lowlands to impede enemy operations. There are also options for limited US and Italian intervention.

Markers

The game map spans western Europe from the Rhineland to the Bay of Biscay. Each map hex is 20 kilometers across and each turn represents one week of operations. Turns consist of impulses, allowing forces with mechanized doctrines to make multiple move-fight actions. Mechanized units are division level, while infantry are mostly corps. There are also some non-divisional airborne, assault gun and special forces units. Blitzkrieg in the West gives you the player the opportunity to seize a great victory!

Upon making the $4000.00 goal with no stretch goals, the game will be produced as a folio game, with maps, counter sheets, and rules shipped in a pocket folio and placed inside a zip-lock bag.

Contents:

1 x 22x24 inch map

1 x 11x17 inch map

1 x book of rules

2 x sheets of 1/2 inch counters

1 x charts and tables

Stretch Goals

Our stretch goals will be based upon increasing the quality of the game components. We will not be creating wacky non-sense add-ons that add little to game play, but much complication and delay to production and shipping.Thus....

Stretch Goal 1 ($5000): Old-School Scenario Set-up Sheets

Remember when games had sheets that showed the counter OBs and their setup locations, as well as all the reinforcements and special rules? Well, at this funding level we're going to do that rather than just put a list in the back of the rule book.

Stretch Goal 2 ($9000): Game Box and Dice

Upon reaching this stretch goal we will produce the game with a box rather than as a folio. This will be a full-sized, standard game box.

Box Back

We will also include all dice necessary to play.

Stretch Goal 3 ($12,000): Playing Cards

In the base version of the game, the pre-play options are generated by selecting them via chit-pull and tracking them from a chart. At this funding level we will toss that and include a deck of 50 playing cards that will function in this role.

Card Samples

Stretch Goal 4 ($15,000): Mounted Maps

At this funding level, we will mount the maps, giving you the highest quality gaming experience we can provide.

Game Sample

Why Support Us on Kickstarter?

We don't do gimmicks to get you to support our Kickstarter projects; no exclusive items, none of that with one exception: those who support us through Kickstarter (and only those) will receive a certificate with their game signed by the design team. You may ask, why should I pledge via Kickstarter when I can probably buy the game through some discounter after the game is released? Because Canvas Temple Publishing products will not be distributed to any retailer (except for European fulfillment). That's right. We will only print enough copies to satisfy Kickstarter orders, plus some extra for direct sale via our website at full MSRP (for those who miss the Kickstarter campaign). So if you want the game at a discount, this is your chance. We don't plan to keep a lot of inventory around, so once they're gone, that's it.

Time Line for Publication

We are expecting the game to be ready to ship by November of this year. The current state of the game is:

Design and Development: Complete

Art work: Complete

Rules Layout: In Progress Now, should complete by April.

Play-testing: In-house testing is complete. We still need to run some blind play-tests with final components to make certain everything is set. Should complete by May.

There are many things that could happen to delay that, but we have built in some cushion. If things go swimmingly (and why shouldn't they?) we might even have the game delivered early. But as all of us old codgers know, Murphy always rides in your pocket.