PapierMachine Vol.0 : the interactive electronic paper toy

Pour la version en français, cliquez ici.

Ever wondered what is hiding into your day-to-day devices? Papier Machine Vol.0 is the first interactive electronic paper toy that unveils the mysteries of electronic black boxes.

Play with Papier Machine and apprehend the world of electronics!

Papier Machine is an expedition into the invisible aesthetics of circuits where paper, electricity, graphics and play meet.

Circuits hide a surprising narrative potential whose stories Papier Machine chose to tell extending the possibilities of paper from colours and shapes with conductive ink.

Papier Machine Vol.0 is the first volume of a collection of thematic books. The theme of this volume is the sound.

Papier Machine is a beautiful book...

... of 6 electronic paper toys ready to be assembled.

N°1 - Resistance - Like any music instrument, this piano needs to be tuned. The pitches are determined by hand-drawn graphite zones. Graphite being conductive, these zones complete the circuit. Closing the doors finishes to close the circuit producing for each of them a unique sound. Hence offering infinite possibilities to create a unique piano. N°2 - Gyroscope - Steel conducts electricity. The marble inserted in the slit connects the two parts of the circuit. By tilting the sheet, the marble rolls towards the battery and the sound intensifies. N°3 - Playing track - Gravity makes the metallic marble roll down. Every time the marble crosses a hand-drawn graphite zones, it closes the circuit and a sound is played. The track becomes a music sheet played as it is read by the rolling marble. N°4 - Wind sensor - Wind, breath and air agitation get the silver fringes to touch, hence closing the circuit. Depending on the quantity of air blown and its location, the contact zone evolves and so does the sound. N°5 - Writing track - Shaking the game sheet creates a centrifugal force that keeps the marble against the sides. Higher -or lower- pitched notes are played when the marble crosses thinner or wider hand-drawn graphite zones. N°6 - Tilt switch - The marble is set at the bottom of an unstable base, on which shapes are gradually piled up. If balance is lost, the marble starts rolling and then crosses silver zones, setting off the “loser” sound.

All brought to life with key components!

Each toy comes with its own user manual.

Manipulate paper

Papier Machine is more than a regular book.

You can cut it, fold it, assemble it, color it, build out of it a whole family of paper toys.

Build electronic circuits

Printed with silver ink, the potential of paper is infinite.

This special ink conducts electricity allowing to show real printed circuits.

Play

Understanding the basics of electronics through play is more fun!

With Papier Machine, you will be able to play music or mini-golf, to feel like a ghost, to challenge your agility or better, gravity!

* Format: B4

* Paper weight: 200 gsm

* Number of pages: 24

* Pantone colours: 2 spot colours + 1 neon

* The components: all included

Details

Every part, every detail has thoroughly been thought out!

Travel through the 24 pages of Papier Machine Vol.0!

Details of the printing process : Each toy fit in one page.

The pages are printed using offset in 3 plain colours including one neon colour. All of them was carefully chosen.

Paper’s quality was picked to be both flexible and strong enough. Flexible to allow manipulation, strong to overcome its fragility.

Each toy is pre-cut and pre-folded to make assembling easy.

Papier Machine is silkscreened with conductive silver ink.

Papier Machine tells you stories where graphics and silver circuits are the means.

All the details were given special attention, even the packaging of the components, right in the middle of the book.

No need to be polyglot to understand our user manual, all the explanations are illustrated in colours.

No glue needed, the toys are cleverly designed to be assembled with strips.

Gifts add-on

The Notebook that will come out of a collaboration between Papier Machine and Papier Tigre! We're working on it along with Papier Tigre to get you the perfect visual!

The Poster is a 50 x 70 cm Posters based on the Papier Machine design, printed with the same 3 colors.

Offered for 35€ contributions and above.

We are Papier Machine!

Raphael (left) and Marion (center) are both designers in their studio Pinaffo Pluvinage in Paris while Agnes (right) comes from the music and charity areas.

Mock-up in the studio, 2016.

We’ve come a long way! We have been working on Papier Machine for three years now. The project already aroused interest and was honored by the Red Dot Design Award (2016), the Audi Talent Award (2016) and the Oe-a (2016).

Printing prototypes at Lezard Graphique in Strasbourg, France. 2017.

First printing of the silver ink at Lezard Graphique. 2016

It had several opportunities to be tested by the public. In May 2017, it was exhibited at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. In September 2017, at the Maison&Objet faire in Paris as well.

Exhibition in Musées des Arts décoratifs. 2017

Papier Machine’s effect is real! This is why we decided to go from project to product… and launch Papier Machine on Kickstarter this January!

3 years of work, and a lot of iterations :)

It took 3 years to come to this final version of Papier Machine and lots of electronic testing to make sure you could play with it. We are now ready to produce it on a large scale. The quotes we have received are ready to be signed. All that is missing now are the funds to do the final tests and start the production. And finally be able to put Papier Machine in your hands.

This will be the first milestone for Papier Machine as a toy creator. As mentioned above, Papier Machine Vol.0, a series of 6 sonorous paper toys, is only the first volume of a collection of beautiful thematic books. And we have plenty more interactive and singular experiences "in store" that we can't wait to show you...

We are ready to create a whole world of experiences to stimulate your creativity and curiosity or that of your friends, children, lovers, families, students, bosses...

Help us bring Papier Machine to life!

Ensci-Les Ateliers & Colab AUT for the time and space to develop the first prototypes, Audi Talents for giving Papier Machine the opportunity to exhibit at the Musée des Arts décoratifs de Paris, Pauline & Sophie from the Musée de Poche for supporting our Kickstarter launch offering time, space, energy and great music tastes, Smiirl for its space and advice, Novacentrix for their trust at the whole beginning, Lezard Graphique for their beautiful prints, Gilles Belley & Licia Bottura for exhibiting us at Maison&Objet, David Benqué for believing in the project first, Juliette Pollet for her great text on Papier Machine, Jérôme Delormas & Clémence Seurat from 369 editions for helping us understand the publishing world, Vincent Tuset-Anres for his help with printers, Fotokino for their invitation to exhibit Papier Machine, Arcade Poster & Tamtam in February, Electroninks and Papier Tigre for their support on our Kickstarter’s campaign, Gauthier Nadaud for being one of the first to believe in Papier Machine, Clément Brandely for his talent making our videos, Flavien Berger for the soundtrack, Coline Fontaine, Denise Desrosiers and Bobby Prévost for the translations.

