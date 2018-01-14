iRel8.org (iRelate) - Mental Wellness Chat App project video thumbnail
Software
Denver, CO
$275 pledged of $50,000 goal
backers
   
iRel8.org (iRelate) - Mental Wellness Chat App

By iRel8.org
First created

iRel8.org (iRelate) - Mental Wellness Chat App

Help us launch an open, anonymous mental health app where one can give or receive help from real-world people who have "been there".

Help us launch an open, anonymous mental health app where one can give or receive help from real-world people who have "been there". Read more

$275 pledged of $50,000 goal
backers
   
Software
Denver, CO
Rewards Campaign FAQ Updates 0 Comments 0 Community
About

iRel8 was inspired after very real life events (events that nearly everyone has faced) including an actual suicide, health problems followed by depression, and a suicide scare with one of our children.

The friend who committed suicide shot himself, literally died, and was revived by paramedics. He decided to pull the trigger after a last ditch effort of calling the suicide hotline; however, he felt the advice given was scripted and didn’t relate to him in his time of crisis.

Another friend went through potentially life-threatening health problems that dramatically changed his lifestyle and sent him into a depression – a depression he masked and hid from others as he was too scared to share it out of fear of appearing “broken” or weak or incompetent.

Finally, a parental scare that is common in the news, but we are blind and think it won’t ever happen to us – a child attempting suicide. Once the initial shock of the attempt wears off and the emergency counseling sessions are over, parents (and other family members) are left trying to understand, love, and prevent. That’s a lot to handle and being strong for others in crisis is often at the expense of your wellbeing.

In all three scenarios, having a confidential shoulder to lean on with someone who can really relate to your problem could literally mean the difference between life and death. We realized there isn’t an anonymous, peer-to-peer platform to get personalized advice…this became the genesis of iRel8.

iRel8 became our passion and we decided to focus our energy on creating "conscious technology" that truly helps people...because, well we're all people and we all need help sometimes.  

iRel8 is a mental wellness chat app that helps people in need get assistance and allows members to provide help to others as well.  It's one platform to give or get advice anonymously in a safe and non-identifiable way so a user’s reputation is not compromised with friends, family members, or work colleagues.

We are raising funds to support marketing efforts, IT infrastructure, cover development costs of new features, and develop a nationwide network of mental health providers and associations who are accessible via the iRel8 mobile app.  One very unique feature of iRel8 is allowing users to communicate anonymously with peers to receive relevant advice; however, we believe that eventually a person in need should talk to a professional.  We plan to make that seamless within iRel8.  

We sincerely thank you for your interest.  We are real people, hoping to make mental wellness readily available in real-time to everyone who needs it...and who doesn't need a shoulder to lean on at some point.

Please contribute today and if you want to learn more visit iRel8.org. Be sure to check out our blog at iRel8.org/latest-news to get a more personal look into what drives our passion for this organization. 

Rooms
Rooms

Rooms - Global app wide rooms open to all members. Think of each room as a mental health category. Find a room that can help, join the room, and begin healing.

Groups
Groups

Groups - Create private groups of like-minded members who've shared similar experiences to help drill down on real issues impacting you. Get help or give help from peers.

Rooms and Groups chat
Rooms and Groups chat

Rooms and Group chat - Chat with all members in Rooms or create a group of anonymous friends who you can open up to and give or get that critical advice without any stigmas or fear of shame. We're in this together.

Friends
Friends

Friends - meet people in Rooms you're participating in and make them your friends. Friends can be in groups together as well as have one-on-one conversations.

A friend
A friend

Friend - connect with people who share similar experiences or find ones who can help mentor you through challenges you face. Or, be that mentor and find friends to help.

Friend messages
Friend messages

Messages - have those one-to-one, down to earth conversations with your friends. If you're looking for someone to talk to in a time of need, this is your new way.

Your profile
Your profile

Profile - use your profile to stay anonymous or let people know who you are. Add to your story so others can see how you relate to them. Be in control and safe in iRel8.

Swag

We've added some swag to just about all of our reward levels. We would like to have you be able to share and wear iRel8 with your friends so we can spread the word.

Here are some samples of swag items we will include if your backing level has swag. Please note these are just mockups of the final items we will be sending. The actual items may vary. We will contact you before we send out any items to get final color or size requests from you.

iRel8 T-Shirt
iRel8 T-Shirt

iRel8 T-Shirt 

iRel8 Hat
iRel8 Hat

 iRel8 Hat

iRel8 Mental Wellness Key
iRel8 Mental Wellness Key

 iRel8 Mental Wellness Key

Risks and challenges

Our risks and challenges are mainly around growth and adoption. If we are unable to get users who need help or want to provide help it is a problem; however, mental health issues and the awareness surrounding them are highly prevalent in our world.

The iRel8 app is presently functional in a test environment and we are targeting a February 1, 2018 release. Our backend technology is very stable and scalable, funds contributed will ensure we have the proper infrastructure all of our users.

Challenges include development of the nationwide network of mental health professionals and associations; however, we believe we can staff for this appropriately based on growth.

    Pledge $10 or more About $10

    Level I - Contributor

    Become part of the movement to improve mental wellness and, at fear of sounding cliché, making the world a better place.

    Includes:
    • Your name memorialized as a Mental Wellness Hacktavist
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Pledge $25 or more About $25

    Level II - Participant Package

    Save $89 off retail of $114

    Sport some super cool iRel8 swag with a cause and be part of the movement with TWO years of app membership included.

    Includes:
    • Two years iRel8 app membership
    • Your name memorialized as a Mental Wellness Hacktavist
    • iRel8 Trucker Hat
    • iRel8 (velvety soft) T-Shirt
    • Lifetime iRel8 app membership
    • Three iRel8 Stickers
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    4 backers
    Pledge $75 or more About $75

    Level III - Lifer Package

    Save $134 off retail of $209

    Sport some super cool iRel8 swag with a cause and be part of the movement with a LIFETIME app membership included.

    Includes:
    • One LIFETIME iRel8 membership
    • Your name memorialized as a Mental Wellness Hacktavist
    • iRel8 Trucker Hat
    • iRel8 (velvety soft) T-Shirt
    • Three iRel8 Stickers
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    2 backers
    Pledge $150 or more About $150

    Level IV - The Friend Package

    Save $258 off retail of $408

    The friend package allows you to give a loved one iRel8 swag and you both get lifetime memberships. PLUS, you get an exclusive iRel8 mental wellness key.

    Includes:
    • 2 - Lifetime iRel8 Memberships
    • Your name memorialized as a Mental Wellness Hacktavist
    • iRel8 Mental Wellness Key
    • 2 - iRel8 Trucker Hats
    • 2 - iRel8 T-shirts
    • 10 - iRel8 Stickers
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    0 backers
    Pledge $250 or more About $250

    Level V - "My Click" Package

    Save $795 off retail of $1,045

    The "My Click" package allows you get your crew of close friends and family involved with lifetime memberships, iRel8 mental wellness keys, as well as iRel8 swag.

    Includes:
    • 5 - Lifetime iRel8 Memberships
    • Your name memorialized as a Mental Wellness Hacktavist
    • 5 - iRel8 Mental Wellness Keys
    • 5 - iRel8 Trucker Hats
    • 5 - iRel8 T-shirts
    • 15 - iRel8 Stickers
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    0 backers
    Pledge $500 or more About $500

    Level VI - The Ambassador Package

    Save $1590 off retail of $2090

    The Ambassador Package is crafted for you to extend the iRel8 movement to ten people. All receive the amazing swag bundle and lifetime memberships. It's a great way to grow mental wellness amongst your peers!

    Includes:
    • 10 - iRel8 Lifetime Memberships
    • Your name memorialized as a Mental Wellness Hacktavist
    • 10 - iRel8 Mental Wellness Keys
    • 10 - iRel8 Trucker Hats
    • 10 - iRel8 T-shirts
    • 25 - iRel8 Stickers
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (500 left of 500) 0 backers
    Pledge $1,000 or more About $1,000

    Level VII - The Professional Package

    Save $4225 off retail of $5225

    The Professional Package allows mental health providers or other professionals to give iRel8 lifetime memberships and swag to their clients.

    Extend the iRel8 movement by extending your ability to serve your clients.

    Includes:
    • 25 - iRel8 Lifetime Memberships
    • Your name memorialized as a Mental Wellness Hacktavist
    • 25 - iRel8 Mental Wellness Keys
    • 25 - iRel8 Trucker Hats
    • 25 - iRel8 T-shirts
    • 50 - iRel8 Stickers
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (50 left of 50) 0 backers
    Pledge $5,000 or more About $5,000

    Level VIII - The Association Package

    Save $5,450 off retail of $10,450

    The Association Package is perfect for mental health associations or well-established providers.

    Extend the iRel8 movement by extending your ability to serve your clients.

    Includes:
    • 50 - iRel8 Lifetime Memberships
    • Your name memorialized as a Mental Wellness Hacktavist
    • 50 - iRel8 Mental Wellness Keys
    • 50 - iRel8 Trucker Hats
    • 50 - iRel8 T-shirts
    • 100 - iRel8 Stickers
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (20 left of 20) 0 backers
    Pledge $10,000 About $10,000

    Level IX - The Legacy Package

    The Legacy Package includes 100 lifetime memberships and the ability to forever memorialize a loved one for all iRel8 app users to see with a dedicated opening screen of the app.

    Every time the app is opened, your dedication will appear and be seen by every user. Your loved one's legacy will live in perpetuity on the iRel8 app.

    This exclusive package is limited to ten backers.

    Includes:
    • Opening Screen on iRel8 "in dedication of"....your loved one.
    • 100 - iRel8 Lifetime Memberships
    Estimated delivery
    Limited (10 left of 10) 0 backers
