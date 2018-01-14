iRel8.org (iRelate) - Mental Wellness Chat App

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

iRel8 was inspired after very real life events (events that nearly everyone has faced) including an actual suicide, health problems followed by depression, and a suicide scare with one of our children.

The friend who committed suicide shot himself, literally died, and was revived by paramedics. He decided to pull the trigger after a last ditch effort of calling the suicide hotline; however, he felt the advice given was scripted and didn’t relate to him in his time of crisis.

Another friend went through potentially life-threatening health problems that dramatically changed his lifestyle and sent him into a depression – a depression he masked and hid from others as he was too scared to share it out of fear of appearing “broken” or weak or incompetent.

Finally, a parental scare that is common in the news, but we are blind and think it won’t ever happen to us – a child attempting suicide. Once the initial shock of the attempt wears off and the emergency counseling sessions are over, parents (and other family members) are left trying to understand, love, and prevent. That’s a lot to handle and being strong for others in crisis is often at the expense of your wellbeing.

In all three scenarios, having a confidential shoulder to lean on with someone who can really relate to your problem could literally mean the difference between life and death. We realized there isn’t an anonymous, peer-to-peer platform to get personalized advice…this became the genesis of iRel8.

iRel8 became our passion and we decided to focus our energy on creating "conscious technology" that truly helps people...because, well we're all people and we all need help sometimes.

iRel8 is a mental wellness chat app that helps people in need get assistance and allows members to provide help to others as well. It's one platform to give or get advice anonymously in a safe and non-identifiable way so a user’s reputation is not compromised with friends, family members, or work colleagues.

We are raising funds to support marketing efforts, IT infrastructure, cover development costs of new features, and develop a nationwide network of mental health providers and associations who are accessible via the iRel8 mobile app. One very unique feature of iRel8 is allowing users to communicate anonymously with peers to receive relevant advice; however, we believe that eventually a person in need should talk to a professional. We plan to make that seamless within iRel8.

We sincerely thank you for your interest. We are real people, hoping to make mental wellness readily available in real-time to everyone who needs it...and who doesn't need a shoulder to lean on at some point.

Please contribute today and if you want to learn more visit iRel8.org. Be sure to check out our blog at iRel8.org/latest-news to get a more personal look into what drives our passion for this organization.

Rooms

Rooms - Global app wide rooms open to all members. Think of each room as a mental health category. Find a room that can help, join the room, and begin healing.

Groups

Groups - Create private groups of like-minded members who've shared similar experiences to help drill down on real issues impacting you. Get help or give help from peers.

Rooms and Groups chat

Rooms and Group chat - Chat with all members in Rooms or create a group of anonymous friends who you can open up to and give or get that critical advice without any stigmas or fear of shame. We're in this together.

Friends

Friends - meet people in Rooms you're participating in and make them your friends. Friends can be in groups together as well as have one-on-one conversations.

A friend

Friend - connect with people who share similar experiences or find ones who can help mentor you through challenges you face. Or, be that mentor and find friends to help.

Friend messages

Messages - have those one-to-one, down to earth conversations with your friends. If you're looking for someone to talk to in a time of need, this is your new way.

Your profile

Profile - use your profile to stay anonymous or let people know who you are. Add to your story so others can see how you relate to them. Be in control and safe in iRel8.

Swag

We've added some swag to just about all of our reward levels. We would like to have you be able to share and wear iRel8 with your friends so we can spread the word.

Here are some samples of swag items we will include if your backing level has swag. Please note these are just mockups of the final items we will be sending. The actual items may vary. We will contact you before we send out any items to get final color or size requests from you.

iRel8 T-Shirt

iRel8 T-Shirt

iRel8 Hat

iRel8 Hat

iRel8 Mental Wellness Key

iRel8 Mental Wellness Key