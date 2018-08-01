Plexus Wheel+ | The World's Simplest Back Pain Relief

About

Product Warranty

Here at Chirp, we stand behind all of our products. The Plexus Wheel+ comes with a lifetime warranty. If we can't fix or repair a manufacturing defect, we will replace the product, no questions asked.

Return policy

We offer a 100 day no risk return policy. If you are not 100% satisfied with the quality of the product within 100 days of receiving your order, simply send it back and we will refund you, no questions asked. But don't worry, we know you are going to love it!

Customs & duties information

Chirp cannot mark orders as gifts. This is illegal, so we will not be able to do this.

Our prices DO NOT include VAT, GST or other country taxes.

As many of you know, our terms of sale for international orders are FOB destination. This means that you pay all freight and duties or taxes. As we are shipping these products all over the world, it is impossible for us to build in the various duties, VAT and GST tax for each location through Kickstarter.

For international customers who are required to pay customs, you will receive an email from USPS, FedEx, DHL, or your local customs authorities asking for payment to have your order processed through customs. Unfortunately, there is no legal way around customs. Once you make that payment to the customs broker your order will be processed for final delivery.

Shipping procedure

Within 24 hours of your order being shipped, you will receive a tracking link with your shipping details. When you receive your tracking #, please keep an eye out for the package. We use a shared post shipping method to have your order delivered at an affordable price. Your order will ship out from our shipping facility in Orem, UT with a major shipping company, such as USPS, UPS, FedEx, DHL, etc.

Your order will be handled by USPS, UPS, FedEx, or DHL up to the entry of your country. Once your order enters your country your order will be handed off to your local post office for final delivery. International transit will have a 7-21 Business day delivery time. U.S Domestic shipments will take 3-7 business days.

Shipping policy

If our shipping carrier attempts delivery to you and you don't get it because you’re not there, wrong address, moved without notifying us, and the package returns back to our warehouse, it will be the buyer's responsibility to pay the shipping fee to reship the order. When you receive your tracking #, please keep an eye out for the package.