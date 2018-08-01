Plexus Wheel+ | The World's Simplest Back Pain Relief

Project Image
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sat, August 25 2018 4:00 AM UTC +00:00.

First created

Over 100,000 Original Plexus Wheel customers have helped us perfect the way you can relieve back pain in less than 5 minutes a day.

About

Product Warranty

Here at Chirp, we stand behind all of our products. The Plexus Wheel+ comes with a lifetime warranty. If we can't fix or repair a manufacturing defect, we will replace the product, no questions asked.

Return policy

We offer a 100 day no risk return policy. If you are not 100% satisfied with the quality of the product within 100 days of receiving your order, simply send it back and we will refund you, no questions asked. But don't worry, we know you are going to love it!

Customs & duties information

Chirp cannot mark orders as gifts. This is illegal, so we will not be able to do this.

Our prices DO NOT include VAT, GST or other country taxes.

As many of you know, our terms of sale for international orders are FOB destination. This means that you pay all freight and duties or taxes. As we are shipping these products all over the world, it is impossible for us to build in the various duties, VAT and GST tax for each location through Kickstarter.

For international customers who are required to pay customs, you will receive an email from USPS, FedEx, DHL, or your local customs authorities asking for payment to have your order processed through customs. Unfortunately, there is no legal way around customs. Once you make that payment to the customs broker your order will be processed for final delivery.

Shipping procedure

Within 24 hours of your order being shipped, you will receive a tracking link with your shipping details. When you receive your tracking #, please keep an eye out for the package. We use a shared post shipping method to have your order delivered at an affordable price. Your order will ship out from our shipping facility in Orem, UT with a major shipping company, such as USPS, UPS, FedEx, DHL, etc.

Your order will be handled by USPS, UPS, FedEx, or DHL up to the entry of your country. Once your order enters your country your order will be handed off to your local post office for final delivery. International transit will have a 7-21 Business day delivery time. U.S Domestic shipments will take 3-7 business days.

Shipping policy

If our shipping carrier attempts delivery to you and you don't get it because you’re not there, wrong address, moved without notifying us, and the package returns back to our warehouse, it will be the buyer's responsibility to pay the shipping fee to reship the order. When you receive your tracking #, please keep an eye out for the package.

Risks and challenges

There are always challenges and unforeseen obstacles that arise when trying to bring a product to life. There are so many moving parts that must be managed. However, since we've already fulfilled over 100,000 orders for the original Plexus Wheel, we can confidently say that we are experienced in this process and have developed systems and processes to mitigate the risks and obstacles that will arise. We will work hard to ensure that we deliver what we promise and to go the extra mile whenever it is possible. Thanks for believing in us!

*Always consult your physician before beginning any new exercise regimen. The information provided is not intended to prevent, diagnose or treat any medical condition or disease. If you experience any pain, dizziness, discomfort or difficulty with any of the exercises depicted or while otherwise using the Plexus Wheel+, please stop and consult your physician. Engaging in any exercise regimen involves the risk of injury. Chirp shall not be liable for any claims for injuries or damages resulting from or connected with the use of the Plexus Wheel+.

The Plexus Wheel+ is only for vertebrates. If you are a slug, a mollusk, a lobster, or a tapeworm, do not buy the Plexus Wheel+. If, however, you possess a spine, this product was designed for you.

  Make a pledge without a reward

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 5 or more About US$ 5

    Fix Your Dumb Back Book

    We created the largest collection of back pain stretches on the internet. Yep, it's the relief-opedia of back pain. We'll send you the ebook so you can start fixing your back.

    Includes:
    • Fix Your Dumb Back eBook
    Estimated delivery
    70 backers
  3. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 29 or more About US$ 29

    Early Bird (6" Deep Tissue)

    One 6" Deep Tissue
    48% off est. retail of $49

    Includes:
    • 6" Deep Tissue Plexus Wheel+
    • Fix Your Dumb Back eBook
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (44 left of 1050) 1,006 backers
  4. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 39 or more About US$ 39

    Early Bird (10" Medium)

    One 10" Medium
    34% off est. retail of $59

    Includes:
    • 10" Medium Plexus Wheel+
    • Fix Your Dumb Back eBook
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (51 left of 450) 399 backers
  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $44 or more About $44

    Early Bird (12” Gentle)

    One 12” Gentle
    31% off est. retail of $64

    Includes:
    • 12" Gentle Plexus Wheel+
    • Fix Your Dumb Back eBook
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (46 left of 150) 104 backers
  6. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 99 or more About US$ 99

    Early Bird (3 Wheel Pack)

    One 6" Deep Tissue
    One 10" Medium
    One 12" Gentle
    34% off est. retail of $150

    Includes:
    • 6" Deep Tissue Plexus Wheel+
    • 10" Medium Plexus Wheel+
    • 12" Gentle Plexus Wheel+
    • Fix Your Dumb Back eBook
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (29 left of 1400) 1,371 backers
  7. Select this reward

    Pledge $159 or more About $159

    3 Wheel Pack (Bundle of 2)

    Two 6" Deep Tissue
    Two 10" Medium
    Two 12" Gentle
    47% off est. retail of $300

    Includes:
    • 6" Deep Tissue Plexus Wheel+
    • 10" Medium Plexus Wheel+
    • 12" Gentle Plexus Wheel+
    • Fix Your Dumb Back eBook
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (28 left of 150) 122 backers
  8. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 299 or more About US$ 299

    3 Wheel Pack (Bundle of 4)

    Four 6" Deep Tissue
    Four 10" Medium
    Four 12" Gentle
    50% off est. retail of $600

    Includes:
    • 6" Deep Tissue Plexus Wheel+
    • 10" Medium Plexus Wheel+
    • 12" Gentle Plexus Wheel+
    • Fix Your Dumb Back eBook
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (6 left of 15) 9 backers
  9. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 599 or more About US$ 599

    3 Wheel Pack (Bundle of 10)

    Ten " Deep Tissue
    Ten 10" Medium
    Ten 12" Gentle
    50% off est. retail of $1500

    Includes:
    • 10× 6" Deep Tissue Plexus Wheel+
    • 10× 10" Medium Plexus Wheel+
    • 10× 12" Gentle Plexus Wheel+
    • 10× Fix Your Dumb Back eBook
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (8 left of 10) 2 backers
    Pledge US$ 19 or more About US$ 19

    Super Early Bird (6" Deep Tissue)

    One 6" Deep Tissue
    61% off est. retail of $49

    Includes:
    • 6" Deep Tissue Plexus Wheel+
    • Fix Your Dumb Back eBook
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 250 backers
    Pledge US$ 29 or more About US$ 29

    Super Early Bird (10" Medium)

    One 10" Medium
    51% off est. retail of $59

    Includes:
    • 10" Medium Plexus Wheel+
    • Fix Your Dumb Back eBook
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 150 backers
    Pledge US$ 34 or more About US$ 34

    Super Early Bird (12" Gentle)

    One 12" Gentle
    47% off est. retail of $64

    Includes:
    • 12" Gentle Plexus Wheel+
    • Fix Your Dumb Back eBook
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 150 backers
    Pledge US$ 79 or more About US$ 79

    Super Early Bird (3 Wheel Pack)

    One 6" Deep Tissue
    One 10" Medium
    One 12" Gentle
    47% off est. retail of $150

    Includes:
    • 6" Deep Tissue Plexus Wheel+
    • 10" Medium Plexus Wheel+
    • 12" Gentle Plexus Wheel+
    • Fix Your Dumb Back eBook
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 250 backers
    Pledge US$ 99 or more About US$ 99

    Early Bird (3 Wheel Pack)

    One 6" Deep Tissue
    One 10" Medium
    One 12" Gentle
    34% off est. retail of $150

    Includes:
    • 6" Deep Tissue Plexus Wheel+
    • 10" Medium Plexus Wheel+
    • 12" Gentle Plexus Wheel+
    • Fix Your Dumb Back eBook
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 113 backers
