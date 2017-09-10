All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
Backpacks With Skins
Backpacks As Never Seen Before!: Re-invented And Transformed To Mean And Do More. Express Yourself!
About this project
Introducing Kemies:
Re-invented backpacks that make it super cool to carry your stuff, with its patented outer skin that is secured via a two-way zipper. The skins can be detached and interchanged anytime, this allows its users to mix and match tones of designs while maintaining the same bag.
KEMIES Infuses Style And Functionality For Whatever You May Carry
Use Kemies To show your difference Express Yourself!
#Find Your Skin
Early Stage design and Prototyping
How do our backers customize their Skins?!.
At the end of our Kickstarter campaign, We would send all our backers a survey, upon completion of the survey. Backers would be able to upload their images in png, svg, pdf and jpeg format. We are also able to process the images by mail to info@kemies.com
Fulfillment
Every product development, no matter how complex or simple, is going to have associated risks and challenges. We have spent these previous few months smoothing out rough edges and, as we proceed towards production, we are constantly making sure that we have back up plans in place for our back up plans :) We have developed relationships and maintain constant communication with our manufacturing team and material suppliers to avoid shipment delays and ensure accurate deliveries. We would keep you posted every step of the way!
PRODUCT WARRANTY
Quality is embedded in the fabric in which we were built. If its humanly possible that you are unsatisfied with the quality, send it back and we'll refund you. Period
SHIPPING & CUSTOMS
International backers would be subject to local customs, import duties & taxes; each backer is responsible for covering all their local costs incurred by their Country of residence.
*Goods cannot be market as gift items
Once orders have been shipped out, each customer would receive their tracking info with their prospective numbers. Our Shipments are handled by DHL, UPS, Purolator and Canada Post. International post take up to 7-21 business days and Domestic 3-5 business days.
For any other questions, email:info@kemies.com
About Us
Kemies comes from "Kemi" a West African word meaning "care for me". It focuses on the individuality and uniqueness of each of its carriers and caters to their need for self expression. Our team consists of the best, brightest and most creative minds the world would come to know. We are dreamers by night and doers by day, we are more than meets the eye. We urge you to find your skin, so that we may find ours.
