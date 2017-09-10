Backpacks With Skins

About this project

Every product development, no matter how complex or simple, is going to have associated risks and challenges. We have spent these previous few months smoothing out rough edges and, as we proceed towards production, we are constantly making sure that we have back up plans in place for our back up plans :) We have developed relationships and maintain constant communication with our manufacturing team and material suppliers to avoid shipment delays and ensure accurate deliveries. We would keep you posted every step of the way!

At the end of our Kickstarter campaign, We would send all our backers a survey, upon completion of the survey. Backers would be able to upload their images in png, svg, pdf and jpeg format. We are also able to process the images by mail to info@kemies.com

Re-invented backpacks that make it super cool to carry your stuff, with its patented outer skin that is secured via a two-way zipper. The skins can be detached and interchanged anytime, this allows its users to mix and match tones of designs while maintaining the same bag.

Risks and challenges

PRODUCT WARRANTY

Quality is embedded in the fabric in which we were built. If its humanly possible that you are unsatisfied with the quality, send it back and we'll refund you. Period

SHIPPING & CUSTOMS

International backers would be subject to local customs, import duties & taxes; each backer is responsible for covering all their local costs incurred by their Country of residence.

*Goods cannot be market as gift items

Once orders have been shipped out, each customer would receive their tracking info with their prospective numbers. Our Shipments are handled by DHL, UPS, Purolator and Canada Post. International post take up to 7-21 business days and Domestic 3-5 business days.

For any other questions, email:info@kemies.com

About Us

Kemies comes from “Kemi” a West African word meaning “care for me”. It focuses on the individuality and uniqueness of each of its carriers and caters to their need for self expression. Our team consists of the best, brightest and most creative minds the world would come to know. We are dreamers by night and doers by day, we are more than meets the eye. We urge you to find your skin, so that we may find ours.