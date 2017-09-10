Share this project

Product Design
Toronto, Canada
$4,786
pledged of $9,532 goal
backers
   
Converted from CA$ 6,026 pledged of CA$ 12,000 goal
Backpacks With Skins

By Kemies
First created

Backpacks With Skins

Backpacks As Never Seen Before!: Re-invented And Transformed To Mean And Do More. Express Yourself!

Backpacks As Never Seen Before!: Re-invented And Transformed To Mean And Do More. Express Yourself! Read more

Product Design
Toronto, Canada
Updates 2 Comments 6
About this project

Introducing Kemies: 

Re-invented backpacks that make it super cool to carry your stuff, with its patented outer skin that is secured via a two-way zipper. The skins can be detached and interchanged anytime, this allows its users to mix and match tones of designs while maintaining the same bag.

 

 

 

 KEMIES Infuses Style And Functionality For Whatever You May Carry

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Use Kemies To show your difference Express Yourself!

  #Find Your Skin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Early Stage design and Prototyping  

How do our backers customize their Skins?!.  

At the end of our Kickstarter campaign, We would send all our backers a survey, upon completion of the survey. Backers would be able to upload their images in png, svg, pdf and jpeg format. We are also able to process the images by mail to info@kemies.com

Fulfillment

Every product development, no matter how complex or simple, is going to have associated risks and challenges. We have spent these previous few months smoothing out rough edges and, as we proceed towards production, we are constantly making sure that we have back up plans in place for our back up plans :)  We have developed relationships and maintain constant communication with our manufacturing team and material suppliers to avoid shipment delays and ensure accurate deliveries. We would keep you posted every step of the way!

 

 

 

Risks and challenges

PRODUCT WARRANTY

Quality is embedded in the fabric in which we were built. If its humanly possible that you are unsatisfied with the quality, send it back and we'll refund you. Period
SHIPPING & CUSTOMS
International backers would be subject to local customs, import duties & taxes; each backer is responsible for covering all their local costs incurred by their Country of residence.

*Goods cannot be market as gift items

Once orders have been shipped out, each customer would receive their tracking info with their prospective numbers. Our Shipments are handled by DHL, UPS, Purolator and Canada Post. International post take up to 7-21 business days and Domestic 3-5 business days.

For any other questions, email:info@kemies.com

About Us

Kemies comes from “Kemi” a West African word meaning “care for me”. It focuses on the individuality and uniqueness of each of its carriers and caters to their need for self expression. Our team consists of the best, brightest and most creative minds the world would come to know. We are dreamers by night and doers by day, we are more than meets the eye. We urge you to find your skin, so that we may find ours.

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    CA$
  2. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 5 or more About $4

    Thanks For Your Support

    We appreciate your support and will share all the updates with you along the way.

    Includes:
    • Electronic Highfive
    Estimated delivery
    3 backers
    CA$
  3. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 79 or more About $63

    Early Bird Special (USD $62)

    One Kemies Backpack (Blue or Black)
    Any 2 Interchangeable skins from the collection
    One drawstring bag
    *Exchange rates may fluctuate slightly.

    Includes:
    • Kemies Backpack
    • Interchangeable Skins
    • Drawstring Bag
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (46 left of 50) 4 backers
    CA$
  4. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 99 or more About $78

    Kemies (USD $78)

    One Kemies Backpack (Blue or Black)
    Any 2 Interchangeable skins from the collection
    one drawstring bag
    *Exchange rates may fluctuate slightly.

    Includes:
    • Kemies Backpack
    • Interchangeable Skins
    • Drawstring Bag
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    CA$
  5. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 119 or more About $94

    Kemies Xtra (USD $94)

    One Kemies Backpack (Blue or Black)
    Any 2 Interchangeable skins from the collection
    One drawstring bag
    One custom skin
    *Exchange rates may fluctuate slightly.

    Includes:
    • Kemies Backpack
    • Interchangeable Skins
    • Custom Skin
    • Drawstring Bag
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    CA$
  6. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 189 or more About $150

    Kemies For 2 (USD $149)

    Two Kemies Backpack (Blue or Black)
    Any 4 Interchangeable skins from the collection
    Two drawstring bags
    *Exchange rates may fluctuate slightly.

    Includes:
    • Kemies Backpack
    • Interchangeable Skins
    • Drawstring Bag
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    CA$
  7. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 209 or more About $165

    Kemies For 2 Xtra (USD $164)

    Two Kemies Backpack (Blue or Black)
    Any 6 Interchangeable skins from the collection
    Two drawstring bags
    Two custom skin
    *Exchange rates may fluctuate slightly.

    Includes:
    • Kemies Backpack
    • Interchangeable Skins
    • Custom Skin
    • Drawstring Bag
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    7 backers
    CA$
  8. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 1,000 or more About $792

    Kemies For 10 (USD $785)

    10 Kemies Backpacks (Blue or Black)
    Any 20 Skins, custom or from collection
    10 Drawstring Bags
    Great For team or retailers
    *Exchange Rates May Fluctuate slightly

    Includes:
    • 10× Kemies Backpack
    • 20× Custom Skin
    • 10× Drawstring Bag
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    CA$
