Liger01 | Robust, modular, fun, backpacks.

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

About

A few years ago, we started drawing and redrawing what we’d call “the last backpack we would ever buy” and last year we decided to make it real. It took us 4 prototypes (including a horrible first one), year full of testing, manhandling and countless adjustments to design the first production ready backpack. Finally, we got a bag we can proudly say will make it through all of our demanding needs.



With the Kickstarter rewards we will be able to manufacture the Liger at scale and keep it below the 175$ mark, while using the highest quality fabrics and hardware.

Introducing Liger01:

A 40+ litres, roll-top backpack designed to work both as a day bag and luggage for long duration travels. Doesn't matter if all you carry is a book and a laptop to work, or a months worth of supplies for your trip through India.

Workation compatible.

Not for one or the other. Works with as much ease in the workplace as it does in the wild. Carryable to parties and board meetings.

What makes a Liger?

The Liger01 is YOUR backpack. You get to choose what "Manteau" you carry today, what kind of easy access items are needed in the "Reptiles" to be able to travel efficiently. What we are starting out with is a starter kit. Post that.. the backpack is your canvas. Build it up anyway you like!

Modular.

This backpack makes it easy to decide what you want to carry and how you can do it. We use MOLLE system (acronym for Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment). Pioneered for the military forces this system is a great flexible way to attach pouches and accessories. This way you get a quick access to hold all your daily use things. From chargers to pens, notepads to a camera, things you need, right on top.

Personalizable.

We want to give our backpacks a story. But its going to be your story. The manteau’s on top can change as you change and evolve, from blending into the world of blacks and blues and camouflage, to standing out with bright reds and greens. What ever you want the world to see you as that day…



Durable.

Made from heavy duty materials and quality technical components that wont break without a story. We tested the liger on the road, put them through airport check-ins and buses in asia, Soaked them in the rain, dried them in the sun. Sanded it on the beach, and slung it on motorcycles. We even rode with it in the worst rainfall that our city had seen in 300 years. And it performed, effortlessly.

The people of Portmanteau.

Us. Singapore Airport. 7 Hour layover.

Olga and Karthik travel extensively. Karthik has his own design studio with projects ranging from architecture to design consulting. Together with Olga, who has worked in communications and operations in 4 countries, we hope to bring to life a backpack that will function under pretty much any condition.



With the help of the early backers we can grow Portmanteau from just an idea into a full blown luggage company. There is a whole list of accessories planned for the Liger01, and ideas for the wider range of travel gear.

The reward tiers: