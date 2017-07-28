InkCase i7 Plus: Dual Screen For iPhone 7 Plus

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:
Proof of Concept
Explorations that test ideas and functionality.
Functional Prototype
Demonstrates the functionality of the final product, but looks different.
Appearance Prototype
Looks like the final product, but is not functional.
Design Prototype
Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.
Production Prototype
Appearance, function, and manufacturing methods match the final product.
About this project
Hands-on review and press coverages
Tech of Tomorrow YouTube Review
InkCase "is actually so light, you don't even notice the weight on your phone at all"
Amanda Woolsey YouTube Review
"sending photos to your InkCase goes pretty quickly"
You got yourself a new iPhone 7 Plus
Only to realize your favorite photo is blocked by the Apps clutter
And your iPhone is too gentle on the touch even with a case
and you are frustrated with the front camera's low photo quality when taking selfies
Introducing InkCase i7 Plus for iPhone 7 Plus
This case adds an E Ink Second Screen to your iPhone
InkCase i7 Plus is a smart case for your iPhone 7 Plus. It's large 5.2" E Ink screen allows you to display photos, to-do lists, read eBooks, news articles and also assists you in taking selfies. InkCase i7 Plus comes equipped with an inbuilt battery, storage space, Bluetooth connectivity and is designed to be drop-proof and waterproof.
InkCase i7 plus features
Let InkCase i7 protect your phone smartly with the improved BubblePro Technology for drop-proof protection. All of these fitted in the thinnest, lightest smart case in the world. And that’s just the surface of the OAXIS InkCase.
It is the world's thinnest and lightest eReader
Incredibly light and thin
Reading ebooks on the InkCase
InkCase i7 Plus delivers beautiful crystal sharp text for a crisp reading experience. You will never go wrong with 217dpi at 540*960 resolution. Using the Carta 1.2 E Ink screen, it is the best in its class for delivering high contrast photos and paper-like reading experience.
Send ebooks via Bluetooth from your iPhone
We have added the fonts and language packs for all languages in the world! Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, etc.
The perfect palm-sized ebook reader
InkCase i7 strikes the perfect balance between pocketability and usability with a large 5.2″ screen for your ebooks. It fits snugly into your palm for easy reading during your daily commute on the bus and subway.
The most portable eReader in the world
By attaching to the iPhone, you can literally bring it with you everywhere you go.
Carta 1.2 E Ink panel gives you ultra high contrast
Using the latest E Ink screen technology that makes black blacker and white whiter.
InkCase i7 Plus features
Capture photos and display your best memories
Customize photos on your phone case
Ink your best memories to the back of your iPhone.
Change wallpapers directly from the InkCase
InkCase stores up to 10 images so you can switch between them whenever!
InkCase iOS app lets you edit and send any photo from your iPhone
Beautifully designed InkCase iOS application allows you to readily add filters, text, and crop any image. You can also snap a photo directly with the InkCase app and have it beamed to the InkCase i7 Plus in a split second. And the best part is doing it all wirelessly.
Selfie assistance using your back camera for the best photo quality
Real-time selfie assistance on the InkCase i7 Plus
Frustrated with the low photo quality of your front camera?
Our newly developed selfie function allows you to use the InkCase i7 Plus screen to give you a real-time reflection of yourself, so you can use your back camera for the perfect holiday shot.
Anti-glare screen. Usable even under extreme conditions
Smartphone struggles under direct sunlight even with brightness set to the maximum, InkCase i7 Plus's specially formulated anti-glare screen absorb the sun rays and reduce reflections. You can now read a book by the beach!
Anti-scratch screen
The 9H hardness protective coating is applied on the E Ink screen to enhance the durability of the InkCase i7 Plus. Stay focused on what's important and leave the nitty-gritty to us.
Waterproof InkCase for seasons where you can read by the beach. Or even a hot tub!
Certified with an IP67 rating means it is protected from water, dust, dirt, and sand.
Drop-proof protection for iPhone
Drop-proof casing with patented BubblePro technology
Shock absorbing case for absolute protection on your iPhone
InkCase i7 Plus is among the best protective cases in the market offering military standard drop protection. Using the latest BubblePro Technology, thousands of Micro Weave locks together to reinforce the case rigidity. Energy from an impact is absorbed by the Micro Weaves and spread across the entire outer case. Giving you a complete peace of mind.
Raised lips to prevent scratches on both screens
Smart magnetic charging port
We sourced for super strong magnets to help you quickly attach the charging port. It is the little details that count.
The making of InkCase i7 Plus
We make sure to refine even the smallest detail
We insist on using the Carta 1.2 E Ink screen because of it's ultra high contrast level which gives you an even more paper-like reading experience. The screen comes equipped with 16 levels of grayscales to display the best photos on your iPhone case.
Dedicated support team with regular firmware and software updates
When you purchase any of our InkCase, our top priority is to deliver a functional and practical product that you love. We have assembled a dedicated team that listens to your suggestions and quickly act to improve its usability. Rest assured that this is our business for you and we take it very seriously.
Manufacturing of InkCase i7 Plus
This is how we do it.
Display all the important information on your iPhone case
The Live Information Center combines multiple widgets to offer you a holistic view of live updates on events for the day.
Organize and sync your To-Do lists straight from your iPhone
Perfect use while at the grocery store!
Organize your daily tasks by displaying them on the back of your iPhone. InkCase i7 will automatically sync your tasks from the iPhone.
Easily sync calendar schedules from your iPhone via Bluetooth
The InkCase displays all your calendars on a single screen, showing your schedule, time and tasks. Any changes made will be automatically synced across.
Track your fitness activities on the go
InkCase i7 Plus uses data from the iPhone Health app and display it on the back of your iPhone.
Get updated on your daily fitness accomplishments
We aim to let InkCase encourage you to lead a healthier life by reinforcing your accomplishments for the day. Get better insights of yourself with the Health App integration.
Fully customizable widgets to make the InkCase unique to yourself
Switch between various beautifully designed clock interface. Save your iPhone's precious battery life as you no longer need to switch it on to see the time.
Sync news from the browser or any news app
Choose any articles from the browser or news app to be saved for offline reading.
Because InkCase is so pocketable, we want to let you read your news on it. Therefore, we created the Read It Later function which seamlessly allows your curated articles and News can be synced automatically for offline reading.
Self-learning algorithm that automatically pushes news to you based on your reading habits.
To make things even better, we are introducing a brand new function that automatically syncs your articles based on your favorite news genre.
Removal of advertisements to eliminate distractions
Our new function scans the article and removes all advertisements before it reaching your palm.
InkCase i7 Plus vs others
The only iPhone case you'll ever need
By attaching to your iPhone, InkCase helps to declutter your daily life by minimizing the weight and the number of items you have to bring every day.
Reward tiers
$100K stretch goal - Pledges made before the $100K mark will get to choose from a range of colors to further personalize your iPhone
Reward Fulfilment
All shipments will come with a complimentary registered shipping label to ensure accountability and trackability. We will ship orders from two fulfillment centers
Hong Kong - for early birds fulfillment (August shipment)
Singapore - for general fulfillment (September shipment)
Project Timeline
Risks and challenges
Every project comes with its own unique risks and challenges but we try to do our very best to minimize them. As a business, it is our duty to produce products that our customers find useful. It is also our duty to ensure our customers receive the best service and timely delivery of your purchases. The Oaxis team has been in this business for several years now, every product innovation surpasses the previous with stronger and better designs.
The InkCase i7 Plus product that is featured above are working products that came straight from our production factory. These were the first sample batch which we used for media samples and internal testing.