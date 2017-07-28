InkCase i7 Plus: Dual Screen For iPhone 7 Plus

InkCase "is actually so light, you don't even notice the weight on your phone at all"

"sending photos to your InkCase goes pretty quickly"

InkCase i7 Plus is a smart case for your iPhone 7 Plus. It's large 5.2" E Ink screen allows you to display photos, to-do lists, read eBooks, news articles and also assists you in taking selfies. InkCase i7 Plus comes equipped with an inbuilt battery, storage space, Bluetooth connectivity and is designed to be drop-proof and waterproof.

Let InkCase i7 protect your phone smartly with the improved BubblePro Technology for drop-proof protection. All of these fitted in the thinnest, lightest smart case in the world. And that’s just the surface of the OAXIS InkCase.

It is the world's thinnest and lightest eReader

InkCase i7 Plus weighs only 2.8oz / 80g

Incredibly light and thin

Adds only 0.18" / 4.5mm to the back of your iPhone 7 Plus

Reading ebooks on the InkCase

Crystal sharp Carta 1.2 E Ink screen. Ultra high contrast screen

InkCase i7 Plus delivers beautiful crystal sharp text for a crisp reading experience. You will never go wrong with 217dpi at 540*960 resolution. Using the Carta 1.2 E Ink screen, it is the best in its class for delivering high contrast photos and paper-like reading experience.

Send ebooks via Bluetooth from your iPhone

Save hundreds of ebooks on your InkCase i7 Plus. Supports both .epub and .txt file formats.

We have added the fonts and language packs for all languages in the world! Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, etc.

The perfect palm-sized ebook reader

Palm-sized reading experience allows you to read anywhere

InkCase i7 strikes the perfect balance between pocketability and usability with a large 5.2″ screen for your ebooks. It fits snugly into your palm for easy reading during your daily commute on the bus and subway.

The most portable eReader in the world

Read ebooks by the beach thanks to the InkCase i7 Plus's slim design and anti-glare screen

By attaching to the iPhone, you can literally bring it with you everywhere you go.

It is everything you need in the InkCase i7 Plus





Carta 1.2 E Ink panel gives you ultra high contrast

Huge 5.2" Carta 1.2 E Ink panel

Using the latest E Ink screen technology that makes black blacker and white whiter.

InkCase i7 Plus features

Capture photos and display your best memories

Transfer photos to your InkCase i7 Plus using Bluetooth

Customize photos on your phone case

Photo wallpaper

Ink your best memories to the back of your iPhone.

Change wallpapers directly from the InkCase

Switch between photos anytime

InkCase stores up to 10 images so you can switch between them whenever!

InkCase iOS app lets you edit and send any photo from your iPhone

Send photos quickly via Bluetooth



Beautifully designed InkCase iOS application allows you to readily add filters, text, and crop any image. You can also snap a photo directly with the InkCase app and have it beamed to the InkCase i7 Plus in a split second. And the best part is doing it all wirelessly.

Selfie assistance using your back camera for the best photo quality

InkCase helps you stay in the frame while using the back camera

Real-time selfie assistance on the InkCase i7 Plus

Frustrated with the low photo quality of your front camera?

Real-time selfie assistance on the InkCase i7 Plus

Our newly developed selfie function allows you to use the InkCase i7 Plus screen to give you a real-time reflection of yourself, so you can use your back camera for the perfect holiday shot.

Anti-glare screen. Usable even under extreme conditions

Anti-glare reading by the beach

Smartphone struggles under direct sunlight even with brightness set to the maximum, InkCase i7 Plus's specially formulated anti-glare screen absorb the sun rays and reduce reflections. You can now read a book by the beach!

Anti-scratch screen

9H anti-scratch screen on the InkCase i7 Plus

The 9H hardness protective coating is applied on the E Ink screen to enhance the durability of the InkCase i7 Plus. Stay focused on what's important and leave the nitty-gritty to us.

Protective coating on the E Ink screen with 9H Harness Test

Waterproof InkCase for seasons where you can read by the beach. Or even a hot tub!

Waterproof InkCase i7 Plus to complement the iPhone 7 Plus

Certified with an IP67 rating means it is protected from water, dust, dirt, and sand.

Drop-proof protection for iPhone

Patented BubblePro technology absorbs shock impacts

Drop-proof casing with patented BubblePro technology

Shock absorbing case for absolute protection on your iPhone

Kinetic energy is absorbed by the patented BubblePro material

InkCase i7 Plus is among the best protective cases in the market offering military standard drop protection. Using the latest BubblePro Technology, thousands of Micro Weave locks together to reinforce the case rigidity. Energy from an impact is absorbed by the Micro Weaves and spread across the entire outer case. Giving you a complete peace of mind.

Raised lips to prevent scratches on both screens

Smart magnetic charging port

Easy charging mechanism which is guided by the magnets





We sourced for super strong magnets to help you quickly attach the charging port. It is the little details that count.





Completely redesigned to be waterproof and concealed

The making of InkCase i7 Plus

The InkCase i7 Plus is fully designed, conceptualized, tested and developed in-house

We make sure to refine even the smallest detail

We source for the best materials in the world to construct the InkCase i7 Plus

We insist on using the Carta 1.2 E Ink screen because of it's ultra high contrast level which gives you an even more paper-like reading experience. The screen comes equipped with 16 levels of grayscales to display the best photos on your iPhone case.





Dedicated support team with regular firmware and software updates

Regular firmware and software updates

When you purchase any of our InkCase, our top priority is to deliver a functional and practical product that you love. We have assembled a dedicated team that listens to your suggestions and quickly act to improve its usability. Rest assured that this is our business for you and we take it very seriously.





Manufacturing of InkCase i7 Plus

This is how we do it.

Production line for InkCase i7 Plus. The very first batch for testing... and more testing...

Precision machinery assembly

Display all the important information on your iPhone case

Calendars, Task-lists, Weather and more

The Live Information Center combines multiple widgets to offer you a holistic view of live updates on events for the day.

Organize and sync your To-Do lists straight from your iPhone

Syncs your iPhone Reminder app for your latest tasks

Perfect use while at the grocery store!

Organize your daily tasks by displaying them on the back of your iPhone. InkCase i7 will automatically sync your tasks from the iPhone.

Easily sync calendar schedules from your iPhone via Bluetooth

Change between different widgets anytime on the InkCase i7 Plus

The InkCase displays all your calendars on a single screen, showing your schedule, time and tasks. Any changes made will be automatically synced across.

Track your fitness activities on the go

InkCase i7 Plus uses data from the iPhone Health app and display it on the back of your iPhone.

Sync fitness and health data from your iPhone Health app



We aim to let InkCase encourage you to lead a healthier life by reinforcing your accomplishments for the day. Get better insights of yourself with the Health App integration.

Fully customizable widgets to make the InkCase unique to yourself

Customize your InkCase i7 Plus the way you want it

Switch between various beautifully designed clock interface. Save your iPhone's precious battery life as you no longer need to switch it on to see the time.

Sync news from the browser or any news app

Choose any articles from the browser or news app to be saved for offline reading.





Save articles to the InkCase i7 Plus using Bluetooth

Because InkCase is so pocketable, we want to let you read your news on it. Therefore, we created the Read It Later function which seamlessly allows your curated articles and News can be synced automatically for offline reading.







Self-learning algorithm that automatically pushes news to you based on your reading habits.

Distraction-free reading experience by removing pesky advertisements

To make things even better, we are introducing a brand new function that automatically syncs your articles based on your favorite news genre.

Removal of advertisements to eliminate distractions

InkCase i7 Plus allows for an immersive reading experience

Our new function scans the article and removes all advertisements before it reaching your palm.

InkCase i7 Plus vs others

The only iPhone case you'll ever need

It is everything you need in the InkCase i7 Plus

By attaching to your iPhone, InkCase helps to declutter your daily life by minimizing the weight and the number of items you have to bring every day.

Reward tiers

$100K stretch goal - Pledges made before the $100K mark will get to choose from a range of colors to further personalize your iPhone

Color selections will be updated again! We are open to suggestions

Reward Fulfilment

All shipments will come with a complimentary registered shipping label to ensure accountability and trackability. We will ship orders from two fulfillment centers

Hong Kong - for early birds fulfillment (August shipment)

Singapore - for general fulfillment (September shipment)

Project Timeline