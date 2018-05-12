All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
Deep War - The WWII card game amidst Colors and Curiosities
A strategy card game with Hundreds of colorful and historical units. Army, Aviation and Navy all together.
A strategy card game with Hundreds of colorful and historical units. Army, Aviation and Navy all together. Read more
About
About the FACES OF WAR card pack - This unique expansion card deck has really unique units, built around true stories of WWII. On the Facebook page anyone can sand me a photo of their relatives who fought the war. Every week the best photo will be included in the deck and turned into a playing card.
A total of 18 cards will be produced in this way, and everybody will receive them for free.
Let's give life back to the past, with real names, facts and unique personal stories.
If you don't use facebook, don't worry, send me the photos, the story, and I will post them for you.
About "SOMETHING FROM THE PAST" goal - This booklet contains the stories and witnesses left by soldiers' stories, their diaries or letters to the family. Anyone who has, and wish to share these kind of stories, can add something really personal to the game, in this way everybody will read and acknowledge them.
You can do that on the Facebook page. Just send me the story, names, and dates, and I will make a post for you.
If you don't use Facebook, don't worry, send me directly the same things and I will post them for you.
About EXPANSIONS - If you want to add one or more expansions to your pledge, simply pledge the reward tier you wish and add +8€ (10$) for every expansion you want to add.
When the stretch goal "SOMETHING EXTRA" is achieved, 2 more expansions will be added to the selection (8 total). These expansions are Kickstarter exclusive and have really special units and experimental projects. I can't post them, well...I can but It will be a surprise for you.
You will be able to customize your pledge with the pledge manager after the Kickstarter campaign.
Risks and challenges
There could be many potential delays because this is not an ordinary project, but fortunately the artwork for the base game is complete, every prototype has been built and is ready for production.
The game in its initial intentions is finished and I already have established a close relationship with my printing and carpentry company.
They are close to me, so I will be able to personally oversee the entire process and the final quality.
The game consists of custom sized playing cards and other unusual items. The risks involved are higher, but they are needed for the product that I wish for you.
MY ASSURANCE TO YOU
I would like to assure you that I am confident that if I meet my target, I will be able to honor my commitment to produce and deliver Deep War.
I’ve spent a lot of time planning the production and choosing manufacturing partners to achieve the maximum possible quality.
I know that it’s a huge job for just one person but I will not be alone in this adventure. I will set up my own company, and team up with trusted and passionate people that I've already found.
I’m not afraid and I will keep working even harder to give voice to my passion.
I know how much trust is requested, but I want you to know that I will do my best to fulfill my promise.
Thank you for your faith and thank you for your support.
