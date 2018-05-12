Deep War - The WWII card game amidst Colors and Curiosities

About

About the FACES OF WAR card pack - This unique expansion card deck has really unique units, built around true stories of WWII. On the Facebook page anyone can sand me a photo of their relatives who fought the war. Every week the best photo will be included in the deck and turned into a playing card.

A total of 18 cards will be produced in this way, and everybody will receive them for free.

Let's give life back to the past, with real names, facts and unique personal stories.

If you don't use facebook, don't worry, send me the photos, the story, and I will post them for you.

About "SOMETHING FROM THE PAST" goal - This booklet contains the stories and witnesses left by soldiers' stories, their diaries or letters to the family. Anyone who has, and wish to share these kind of stories, can add something really personal to the game, in this way everybody will read and acknowledge them.

You can do that on the Facebook page. Just send me the story, names, and dates, and I will make a post for you.

If you don't use Facebook, don't worry, send me directly the same things and I will post them for you.

About EXPANSIONS - If you want to add one or more expansions to your pledge, simply pledge the reward tier you wish and add +8€ (10$) for every expansion you want to add.

When the stretch goal "SOMETHING EXTRA" is achieved, 2 more expansions will be added to the selection (8 total). These expansions are Kickstarter exclusive and have really special units and experimental projects. I can't post them, well...I can but It will be a surprise for you.

You will be able to customize your pledge with the pledge manager after the Kickstarter campaign.





