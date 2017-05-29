Deskview: The World's First Window-Mounted Standing Desk

About this project

What is DeskView?

DeskView, quite simply, is the first ever window-mounted, adjustable standing desk.

Where can I use DeskView?

It was incredibly important to us that the design of DeskView was one that would look great in any number of settings, whether that be an office, home, co-working space, or store front. There are really no limits to when and where you can use DeskView.

We are amazed at just how many creative uses people have found…

OFFICE

In the office, DeskView brings added space and a standing desk without overtaking your office or seated desk.

HOME OFFICE

If you work from home, DeskView eliminates the need to purchase a whole desk setup. When it's time to work, throw DeskView on the window or wall and voila!

CO-WORKING SPACE

Living the Start-Up life like us? DeskView is perfect for co-working spaces too.

LOUNGE

Plush couches are not always the easiest to work on. Bring DeskView and create the perfect working spot.

COMMON SPACE

Get fresh air and an unbeatable view taking DeskView to your favorite outdoor common space.

SIDE TABLE

Need an innovative side table?

GREEN THUMBS

DeskView brings your plants closer to the sun and at an eye level where you can enjoy them without large stands that block your window.

HOSTING

Okay, this one came as a big surprise to us, but DeskView actually makes a pretty awesome beer pong table --- need a backboard?

PET FUN!

DeskView isn't just for people. A fun, raised platform gives your pets an unbeatable view of what everyone is up to inside and out.

How would you use DeskView?

How do I use it?

DeskView’s intuitive design allows you to create a standing desk almost anywhere literally in seconds.

Will it Hold?

Although we recommend a max. load of 40 pounds when using DeskView on commercial high-rise windows, we tested with just a little more weight….

And then we’d thought we’d try just a little more….

Why DeskView?

We love this question! We never set out to create a standing desk, we just had a need. We are both deeply committed to health – eat well, exercise every day – but had no way to carry that commitment into the office. Like you probably have done, we looked everywhere to find the perfect standing desk, but nothing on the market fit our current office setups. We needed a solution.

Then we realized, the window is the highlight of any office, yet for some reason the majority of office desks (including our own) face the wall. Not only is this detrimental to productivity, it is also detrimental to your health. We were determined to solve the problem of stagnant, wall-facing, seated desks. DeskView gives you both mobility and the opportunity to have the best view in the office.

At DeskView we're mindful that most professionals like yourself don't find a $400 standing desk affordable and may not want to (or can’t!) install the Terminator’s right arm on the center of their desk.

Through our partnership with one of the pioneers of Kickstarter, award-winning product design firm Minimal, we took the concept of the standing desk to the next level. In addition to making this desk lightweight, sturdy, easy to install, and durable, we made every effort to bring you the best value while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

DeskView features lightweight aluminum housings, ultra-durable rubber suction components, and your choice of three different, high-quality tops, all for less than half the price of the average adjustable standing desk.

And if you haven’t heard the news (or felt the pains), sitting stagnant all day is not exactly the healthiest way to go through life. Below are just some of the many resources highlighting the benefits of standing desks:

DeskView users have reported a number of benefits from using DeskView:

Given the well-recognized benefits of standing desks, your purchase of DeskView may be reimbursable by your employer, WageWorks, or other similar programs.

How does DeskView compare to those really expensive standing desks?

The other standing desks on the market are nice, but have their pitfalls, especially if you can’t control where your furniture is. If you can’t throw out your current desk, then those $2,000 sit-to-stand desks are not an option.

If your current desk faces the wall, then a standing desk that mounts on your current desk will let you stand and face the wall. If you have cabinets above your desk though, then you can’t have a standing desk at all. If you don’t want to spend $300+, then you can make your own out of paper reams and amazon boxes, but they usually aren’t the most attractive or stable.

DeskView allows you to create a fully adjustable, standing desk anywhere in the office for a fraction of the price of other standing desks.

Specs

25 ” x 15 ” working surface

Aerospace-grade aluminum housings

Industrial-grade, ultra-durable vacuum force discs

6 lbs (varies by working surface)

120 lbs max. tested load capacity

What are my color options?

Good question!

DeskView comes in three different colors:

Suppose I was working at night, what would the tops look like then?

You are one discerning customer! Your wish is our command…

Cool, but how many allen wrenches, screwdrivers, and hammers do I need to assemble it?

Zero! DeskView arrives fully assembled. Simply remove DeskView from the packaging and in seconds, you have your new standing desk.

I don’t really buy into the standing desk thing, would I enjoy DeskView?

We think so! Not everyone feels a standing desk is the right thing for them.

But that’s the exact beauty of DeskView. With DeskView, you keep your original desk! You don’t throw it out or put a large chunk of plastic over the top of it – you just have another option if and when you want it.

Do you enjoy natural light? Do you like a nice view? DeskView lets you work with natural light versus eye-straining artificial lights all while giving you an unbeatable view.

Bonus! DeskView isn’t limited to a single use. Just check out the photos below – you can use DeskView as a shelf, a display, a plant stand, a side table, or any other use you can think up.

We love when people think up ideas we haven’t even considered before, so please share!.

Product Timeline

We’ve already met with our manufacturing partners and plan to execute on the timeline below. Here’s how we will bring DeskView to your door.

Stretch Goal

As soon as we reach $100,000, we will begin development on a Universal Wall Plate to open up DeskView to drywall and other similar surfaces. As a thank you for your support, we will make the Universal Wall Plate available to our backers for $25 ($65 retail value), which will arrive at the same time as your DeskView.

A sneak peak at one of our designs...

The Team

We’re Mike & Jason (aka the big guy) – friends who were both looking for a way to fit a standing desk into our office. We come from the corporate world – Mike from law and Jason from commercial real estate – but have been tinkerers and inventors all our lives. There have been some hard times, but overall we’ve had a blast creating DeskView and are so excited to share the fruits of two years of work, countless meetings, over two dozen prototypes, and endless testing and re-testing.

Curious where we’re based? Here’s a little hint…

Design Process

For two years, we have lived, breathed, and ate standing desks (well, ate on standing desks). We launched our initial design in 2015 and people loved the ease, strength, and versatility of DeskView.

After selling out of our initial design, we decided to take DeskView to the next level. We partnered with award-winning product development firm Minimal to create a new, sleeker model. The end result is a beautiful, elegant, functional design that has been engineered and is ready for mass production.

It’s been a wonderful journey and we’ve come a long way from the first prototype we cobbled together in our innovation lab (aka our bathroom) in 2015…

Rewards

As a thank you for believing in our vision, we are excited to offer these awesome rewards:

