HEED: Probably The Smartest Car Accessory In The World!

Ever wish that you could have captured the incident that just happened in front of your car while driving?

Or have you ever thought that you missed out on capturing a scenic road trip?

Meet HEED, the most versatile car mount you can find anywhere that can be stuck on your dashboard. windshield or wherever you prefer. HEED was built because of personal experience with disputes about road accidents.

HEED is a combination of hardware and phone applications. HEED converts your phone into a Dash Cam and allows you to capture everything on the road. When you have a nice Smartphone that is always with you, why spend extra money on a separate Dash Cam gadget? Just take HEED and enjoy your drive.

Capture road ahead

Dash Cams

Many drivers wish that they would have had a dash cam to resolve disputes about road mishaps instead of arguing about who was at fault. But spending extra money on a dash cam, that serves no other purpose, often discourages people from getting one. Plus, a reasonable quality dash cam often costs more than $100 and takes a heck lot of effort to maintain the gadget and data.

HEED lets you use a device you already have anyway, and converts your smartphone into dash cam. With HEED you save money because there is no need to blow your hard earned dollars on an additional gadget.

Navigation and Music Apps

The HEED app allows you to use your navigation and music apps such as Google Maps and Google Play Music without any hassles. Each app can be launched with just one touch, with the other features (such as the dash cam) still running in the background. You will simply interact and use these apps like normal.

Wireless Charger

Another benefit of HEED is that you don't have to carry an extra charging cable in the car! No more turning around to go back and get it when you forget your cable, or worrying about how much battery you have left. Plus, it can be frustrating keeping your phone plugged in, and not having anywhere to put it while you drive.

HEED, is beautifully designed for convenience, provides super-fast wireless charging and allows you to safely keep your phone in the driver's line of sight.

Captured using Moto Phone

Captured using iPhone SE





3D Prototype Product Images

Dashboard or Windshield Mountable

Prototype Demo

-------------------------- What you get ------------------------------------

A Few Complimentary Features that HEED offers

Strong phone mount (with gel pad)

Super-fast wireless charging for your phone

Easy access to essential apps such as maps and music

Receive calls from the priority list and mute for others

Helps avoid distractions from notifications while on the go

Texting and Driving Accident Statistics

Studies found that an average of 3 seconds' distraction can cause fatal accidents on the road. Texting while driving is illegal and can hurt the driver and/or fellow drivers or commuters who are innocent.

A simple feature (drive mode setting) to avoid distraction can save precious lives.

Texting and Driving Accident

- Project Timeline -

Design



Before arriving at the current design, HEED went through many changes and different versions. We had to take into account the mechanical challenges in the car as well as convenience for every-day use. With smartphone designs moving towards edge to edge displays, mechanical support such as clips and holders could have damaged or effected the phone’s display (i.e. the Samsung edge phones).

With the implementation of gel pads, we have come up with a sleek and strong design that can withstand sudden braking, acceleration, and rough driving conditions. We want to make sure that the phone is held strongly in constantly vibrating environment with a minimalist design.

Funding Utilization

Fund Utilization

We are happy to work with a major product design company, Wizardry Designs Pvt. Ltd, who have been helping us with our industrial design and packaging design needs, while also providing support all the way up to production.

We have been working very closely with the dedicated team of crowdfunding specialists at Smart Crowdfunding throughout the entire process.They have guided us during the pre-launch phase as we got ready to bring our idea to you, and continue to work with us on the marketing and promotions of our campaign.

We have also worked with Clickcode Media who helped us create a product video, as well as providing assistance with our social media posts. They do very good graphic work, and are very friendly and reachable all the time.

You can help us spread the word by sharing our campaign with your colleagues, friends and family.



Thank you for reading!