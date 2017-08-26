All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
DC-Tri: The First Truly Universal Stand-Up Electric Trike
Shred with this uniquely designed, high-quality, eco-friendly electric stand-up trike that hits up to 15mph
About this project
Ready to have some fun? Perfect for jetting around town and your morning commute, DC-Tri is a universal e-trike that’s built for your needs and fits our high standards. This amazing lightweight e-trike doesn’t require pedaling, is high maneuverable and has an incredible zero turning radius.
We care about the environment, which is why we engineered our e-trikes to be totally battery-powered using green energy. You can zoom around town using the electric motor or ride it like a regular scooter using self-propelled power. The battery can be recharged via any standard power outlet in about 4 hours, and you can travel up to 30 miles on a single charge, depending on use.
The backlit LCD screen on DC-Tri clearly displays distance, speed, charge level, travel duration and features a USB port, so you can charge your phone and other devices on the go. You can also easily choose between 5 speed levels with the mode controller.
Zipping around town is fun and all, but sometimes we want a little extra excitement. Whether you’re on your way to work, school or running errands, DC-Tri helps you unleash your inner daredevil. You can do mini wheel stands and more, and if you choose to buy tire sleeves as an add-on, you’ll be able to drift with fluency!
A unique design provides riders with a low center of gravity, which makes riding safe, stable and virtually untippable. The chrome molly frame has passed all stress tests and weight ratings. We also use high-quality components to ensure a smooth, safe ride for everyone.
With the same width of a standard bike, DC-Tri easily fits through standard doorways, walkways and more for ease of storage and travel.
Whether you’re looking for a new way to commute to work or want to show off to all of your friends, DC-Tri is the e-trike built for it all, especially if you’re not a fan of riding on two wheels. DC-Tri is approved for riders up to 260 lbs.
Not crazy enough for you yet? Add some tire sleeves to your pledge and show us what you’ve got. With this add-on you’ll be able to slide, drift and create your own combination of tricks, including mini wheel stands and more!
DC-Tri requires less skill or fitness than bike riding, so if it has been a while since you’ve ridden a bike then this e-trike is perfect for you!
Don’t guess what’s next, help create what’s next by supporting the DC-Tri Kickstarter campaign. Our goal is to take the current design you see now and develop a wheelchair-friendly trike to expand the versatility of our product range. Here’s where you come in. By supporting DC-Tri, you’ll be helping us develop our current product, and further the development of our future products. Take a look at what we can do with your help!
We are passionate about helping people become more inclusive, and the development of a wheelchair-friendly e-trike is important to us. We would love to see both children and adults, some who have never experienced the pleasure of riding a bike with their mates and family, be able to take their wheelchair onto a purpose-designed e-trike and go riding. So, once our campaign has ended, we will donate one wheelchair-assist e-trike for every 100 standard trikes sold. We will do this through the partnership of various community organizations.
Not ready to buy a DC-Tri just yet? You can still get involved and help us spread the word about DC-Tri and our Kickstarter campaign. Follow us to stay up to date with new features, designs, stretch goals and more!
Risks and challenges
There are always certain risks that can arise at any moment, but luckily for you, we’re confident in our ability to produce. We know the necessary steps it takes to create a well-developed product - we just need the right tools to make them. Don’t worry, we’re completely prepared from all angles to produce DC-Tri, as our team continues to grow. We have the manpower to make it happen, and if anything comes up along the way, you’ll be the first to know.
We have already created a number of trikes which have been tested and are being demonstrated – with amazing reactions – in both the US and Australia. We have partnered with some of the world’s leading bike component suppliers and one of the world’s major bike manufacturers, who are set to commence production on your trike. We have our patent, we have our prototypes and your support will flick the switch on large scale production.
