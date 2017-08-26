DC-Tri: The First Truly Universal Stand-Up Electric Trike project video thumbnail
Product Design
Charlotte, NC
By Chris O'Neil
Shred with this uniquely designed, high-quality, eco-friendly electric stand-up trike that hits up to 15mph

Product Design
Charlotte, NC
About this project

 

Ready to have some fun? Perfect for jetting around town and your morning commute, DC-Tri is a universal e-trike that’s built for your needs and fits our high standards. This amazing lightweight e-trike doesn’t require pedaling, is high maneuverable and has an incredible zero turning radius.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We care about the environment, which is why we engineered our e-trikes to be totally battery-powered using green energy. You can zoom around town using the electric motor or ride it like a regular scooter using self-propelled power. The battery can be recharged via any standard power outlet in about 4 hours, and you can travel up to 30 miles on a single charge, depending on use.

 

The backlit LCD screen on DC-Tri clearly displays distance, speed, charge level, travel duration and features a USB port, so you can charge your phone and other devices on the go. You can also easily choose between 5 speed levels with the mode controller.

 

Zipping around town is fun and all, but sometimes we want a little extra excitement. Whether you’re on your way to work, school or running errands, DC-Tri helps you unleash your inner daredevil. You can do mini wheel stands and more, and if you choose to buy tire sleeves as an add-on, you’ll be able to drift with fluency!

 

A unique design provides riders with a low center of gravity, which makes riding safe, stable and virtually untippable. The chrome molly frame has passed all stress tests and weight ratings. We also use high-quality components to ensure a smooth, safe ride for everyone.

 

 

With the same width of a standard bike, DC-Tri easily fits through standard doorways, walkways and more for ease of storage and travel.

 

Whether you’re looking for a new way to commute to work or want to show off to all of your friends, DC-Tri is the e-trike built for it all, especially if you’re not a fan of riding on two wheels. DC-Tri is approved for riders up to 260 lbs.

 

 

 

 

Not crazy enough for you yet? Add some tire sleeves to your pledge and show us what you’ve got. With this add-on you’ll be able to slide, drift and create your own combination of tricks, including mini wheel stands and more!

 

 

DC-Tri requires less skill or fitness than bike riding, so if it has been a while since you’ve ridden a bike then this e-trike is perfect for you!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Don’t guess what’s next, help create what’s next by supporting the DC-Tri Kickstarter campaign. Our goal is to take the current design you see now and develop a wheelchair-friendly trike to expand the versatility of our product range. Here’s where you come in. By supporting DC-Tri, you’ll be helping us develop our current product, and further the development of our future products. Take a look at what we can do with your help!  

We are passionate about helping people become more inclusive, and the development of a wheelchair-friendly e-trike is important to us. We would love to see both children and adults, some who have never experienced the pleasure of riding a bike with their mates and family, be able to take their wheelchair onto a purpose-designed e-trike and go riding. So, once our campaign has ended, we will donate one wheelchair-assist e-trike for every 100 standard trikes sold. We will do this through the partnership of various community organizations.

 

Not ready to buy a DC-Tri just yet? You can still get involved and help us spread the word about DC-Tri and our Kickstarter campaign. Follow us to stay up to date with new features, designs, stretch goals and more!

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

Risks and challenges

There are always certain risks that can arise at any moment, but luckily for you, we’re confident in our ability to produce. We know the necessary steps it takes to create a well-developed product - we just need the right tools to make them. Don’t worry, we’re completely prepared from all angles to produce DC-Tri, as our team continues to grow. We have the manpower to make it happen, and if anything comes up along the way, you’ll be the first to know.

We have already created a number of trikes which have been tested and are being demonstrated – with amazing reactions – in both the US and Australia. We have partnered with some of the world’s leading bike component suppliers and one of the world’s major bike manufacturers, who are set to commence production on your trike. We have our patent, we have our prototypes and your support will flick the switch on large scale production.

    Pledge $10 or more

    Virtual High Five!

    Thanks for your support - every dollar counts, and we can't do this without you. Keep an eye out for campaign updates.

    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Pledge $25 or more

    T-Shirt + Sticker

    Sport some swag around town. Back this reward for a DC-Tri t-shirt and sticker. We'll be in touch once the campaign ends to collect your preferred size. You'll also receive updates throughout the duration of the campaign.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $1,533 or more

    Early Bird Rider

    Ready to ride, drift and jet around town? Back this reward for ONE DC-Trike at 27% off the future retail price of $2100. You'll also receive updates throughout the duration of the campaign.

    **Add an additional $40 to add tire sleeves to your pledge!**

    **Local taxes/VAT taxes may need to be added**

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    Pledge $1,650 or more

    Single Rider

    Ready to ride, drift and jet around town? Back this reward for ONE DC-Trike at 21% off the future retail price of $ 2,100. You'll also receive updates throughout the duration of the campaign.

    **Add an additional $40 to add tire sleeves to your pledge!**

    **Local taxes/VAT taxes may need to be added**

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $2,840 or more

    Early Bird Duo

    Two is better than one. Back this reward for TWO DC-Trike at over 30% off the future retail price of $4200.00 You'll also receive updates throughout the duration of the campaign.

    **Add an additional $40 for each set of tire sleeves you'd like to add to your pledge!**

    **Local taxes/VAT taxes may need to be added**

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (50 left of 50) 0 backers
    Pledge $3,150 or more

    Duo DC-Tri

    Two is better than one. Back this reward for TWO DC-Trikes at 25% off the future retail price of $4,200. You'll also receive updates throughout the duration of the campaign.

    **Add an additional $40 for each set of tire sleeves you'd like to add to your pledge!**

    **Local taxes/VAT taxes may need to be added**

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $7,750 or more

    Elite Fleet

    Back this reward for FIVE DC-Trikes at 30% off the future retail price of about $10,500.00 You'll also receive updates throughout the duration of the campaign.

    **Add an additional $40 for each set of tire sleeves you'd like to add to your pledge!**

    **Local taxes/VAT taxes may need to be added**

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
