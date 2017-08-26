DC-Tri: The First Truly Universal Stand-Up Electric Trike

About this project

Ready to have some fun? Perfect for jetting around town and your morning commute, DC-Tri is a universal e-trike that’s built for your needs and fits our high standards. This amazing lightweight e-trike doesn’t require pedaling, is high maneuverable and has an incredible zero turning radius.

We care about the environment, which is why we engineered our e-trikes to be totally battery-powered using green energy. You can zoom around town using the electric motor or ride it like a regular scooter using self-propelled power. The battery can be recharged via any standard power outlet in about 4 hours, and you can travel up to 30 miles on a single charge, depending on use.

The backlit LCD screen on DC-Tri clearly displays distance, speed, charge level, travel duration and features a USB port, so you can charge your phone and other devices on the go. You can also easily choose between 5 speed levels with the mode controller.

Zipping around town is fun and all, but sometimes we want a little extra excitement. Whether you’re on your way to work, school or running errands, DC-Tri helps you unleash your inner daredevil. You can do mini wheel stands and more, and if you choose to buy tire sleeves as an add-on, you’ll be able to drift with fluency!

A unique design provides riders with a low center of gravity, which makes riding safe, stable and virtually untippable. The chrome molly frame has passed all stress tests and weight ratings. We also use high-quality components to ensure a smooth, safe ride for everyone.

With the same width of a standard bike, DC-Tri easily fits through standard doorways, walkways and more for ease of storage and travel.

Whether you’re looking for a new way to commute to work or want to show off to all of your friends, DC-Tri is the e-trike built for it all, especially if you’re not a fan of riding on two wheels. DC-Tri is approved for riders up to 260 lbs.

Not crazy enough for you yet? Add some tire sleeves to your pledge and show us what you’ve got. With this add-on you’ll be able to slide, drift and create your own combination of tricks, including mini wheel stands and more!

DC-Tri requires less skill or fitness than bike riding, so if it has been a while since you’ve ridden a bike then this e-trike is perfect for you!

Don’t guess what’s next, help create what’s next by supporting the DC-Tri Kickstarter campaign. Our goal is to take the current design you see now and develop a wheelchair-friendly trike to expand the versatility of our product range. Here’s where you come in. By supporting DC-Tri, you’ll be helping us develop our current product, and further the development of our future products. Take a look at what we can do with your help!