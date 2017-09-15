Specdrums: Music at Your Fingertips

About this project

Specdrums are app-connected rings that turn the world's colors into your own personal sound machine. They let you create beats and melodies by tapping on anything with color, such as your clothes, our 12-color keyboard, or any objects you find around you. You can even draw and print out your own Specdrums instruments.

Simply tap to connect up to 10 rings to our iOS or Android app. Then tap colors to play musical pitches and sounds wirelessly through our app.

You can select many types of instruments, such as various keyboards, synths, and drum kits, or choose other collections of sounds, like your own recordings and sound effects. The color of each sound can be customized to match specific colors you find around you, like your clothes.

Watch people using Specdrums for the first time.

We've designed Specdrums to be the most accessible, portable musical device for people of all ages and musical backgrounds. They're fun for all and perfect for...

Drummers who tap all the time

Musicians seeking a MIDI device that fits in their pocket

Children who love to play with smart, connected toys

Teachers interested in new technology for STEAM education

Developers looking for an open-source Bluetooth LE sensor suite

Anyone who fidgets and taps at their desk

Specdrums are great for music education because they're low-storage, low-budget, and easy to set up - just buy the rings and download the free app. Children can learn musical pitches with the help of color recognition, arrange colors in order to play a song, and create their own instruments by coloring sketches or cutting out construction paper.

What do musicians think?

What do parents think?

Since the world is full of color, you can play Specdrums anywhere. Tap at your desk, during your commute, while you're studying for that big test, or when you're walking down the street and see a colorful wall of graffiti. Even play them on other instruments to add drum beats.

Loop.

Specdrums can be used to loop short musical snippets called Sloops, which consist of layered beats and melodies created using different instruments and vocal recordings within our app. These Sloops can be sent to friends or shared on social media, and can be downloaded and opened by others who can then contribute to them. This feature democratizes musical creation and creates a collaborative, welcoming musical experience.

Save color schemes.

We also offer the ability to save schemes for later use consisting of colors, instruments, and sounds. Create a scheme for all the colors you find at your desk, or another scheme for some new colored instrument you create yourself.

Connect to other MIDI Apps.

Outside of our app, Specdrums rings behave as a Bluetooth MIDI Device. This means they can connect to hundreds of other music-making apps, like GarageBand. They can even be connected to your laptop to play through software such as Ableton Live.

Open source development.

You can also make your own Specdrums application using our open source iOS app or Mac OSX & Linux Python library! Try creating a new game (e.g., color scavenger hunt), building home automation tools, using our accelerometer for gesture recognition, or developing an aid for color blindness. The possibilities are endless. Check out and contribute to our resources at github.com/specdrums.

Specdrums will be packaged in boxes with up to two rings inside. When you purchase ten rings, you'll receive five boxes, each containing a pair of Specdrums Rings. Alternate configurations may be requested.

In addition to your Specdrums ring(s), you'll receive each of the following.

Dual micro-USB cable, capable of charging two rings at once.

12-Color Specdrums keyboard.

3.5mm AUX cable to plug your mobile device directly into speakers for low latency jamming.

Beginner's guide.

Specdrums sticker.

We've been committed to proving the capabilities and manufacturability of Specdrums before putting them up for sale. We've gone through nine major ring iterations, did a small manufacturing run of 100 rings, and shipped those rings to our first happy beta customers. We've proven that our product is manufacturable, robust, and working just as we've designed it to. Now we need to raise enough money to be able to fund higher-volume manufacturing so that Specdrums are more accessible in terms of price and availability. We've already lined up our manufacturing plans - all that's left to do is reach our funding goal and pull the trigger!

Check out some of our engineering CAD models.

Here's a demonstration of our current product's functionality, illustrating our hardware and software integration and range of features described throughout this page.

Check out some of our current product specifications below.

We've partnered with some of the leading IoT manufacturing firms to produce Specdrums Rings, all located here in the United States. As we've already done with our small manufacturing run of 100 rings, we'll be using the tried-and-true MacroFab to manufacture our Kickstarter Limited Edition Pair with accelerated fulfillment of an estimated one month to all backers. Feature Products - experts in large-scale injection molding and electrical manufacturing - will handle our larger manufacturing run for all other backers.

