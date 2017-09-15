Share this project

Done
Share
Embed

Share this project

Done
Email
Specdrums: Music at Your Fingertips project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Project We Love
Wearables
Boulder, CO
$48,367 pledged of $15,000 goal
backers
   
Back this project
Share
Share

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Specdrums: Music at Your Fingertips

By Specdrums
First created

Specdrums: Music at Your Fingertips

App-connected rings that turn color into sound, making the world your sound machine. Tap anywhere to create musical beats and sounds.

App-connected rings that turn color into sound, making the world your sound machine. Tap anywhere to create musical beats and sounds. Read more

$48,367 pledged of $15,000 goal
backers
   
Project We Love
Wearables
Boulder, CO
Back this project
Share
Share

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ 5 Updates 4 Comments 59 Community
Back this project

About this project

Specdrums are app-connected rings that turn the world's colors into your own personal sound machine. They let you create beats and melodies by tapping on anything with color, such as your clothes, our 12-color keyboard, or any objects you find around you. You can even draw and print out your own Specdrums instruments.  

 

 

 

 

            

Simply tap to connect up to 10 rings to our iOS or Android app. Then tap colors to play musical pitches and sounds wirelessly through our app. 

You can select many types of instruments, such as various keyboards, synths, and drum kits, or choose other collections of sounds, like your own recordings and sound effects. The color of each sound can be customized to match specific colors you find around you, like your clothes. 

Watch people using Specdrums for the first time.

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

 

We've designed Specdrums to be the most accessible, portable musical device for people of all ages and musical backgrounds. They're fun for all and perfect for...

  • Drummers who tap all the time
  • Musicians seeking a MIDI device that fits in their pocket
  • Children who love to play with smart, connected toys
  • Teachers interested in new technology for STEAM education 
  • Developers looking for an open-source Bluetooth LE sensor suite
  • Anyone who fidgets and taps at their desk 

Specdrums are great for music education because they're low-storage, low-budget, and easy to set up - just buy the rings and download the free app. Children can learn musical pitches with the help of color recognition, arrange colors in order to play a song, and create their own instruments by coloring sketches or cutting out construction paper. 

What do musicians think? 

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

 

What do parents think?

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

 

Since the world is full of color, you can play Specdrums anywhere. Tap at your desk, during your commute, while you're studying for that big test, or when you're walking down the street and see a colorful wall of graffiti. Even play them on other instruments to add drum beats.

 

Loop.

Specdrums can be used to loop short musical snippets called Sloops, which consist of layered beats and melodies created using different instruments and vocal recordings within our app. These Sloops can be sent to friends or shared on social media, and can be downloaded and opened by others who can then contribute to them. This feature democratizes musical creation and creates a collaborative, welcoming musical experience. 

Save color schemes.

We also offer the ability to save schemes for later use consisting of colors, instruments, and sounds. Create a scheme for all the colors you find at your desk, or another scheme for some new colored instrument you create yourself. 

Connect to other MIDI Apps.

Outside of our app, Specdrums rings behave as a Bluetooth MIDI Device. This means they can connect to hundreds of other music-making apps, like GarageBand. They can even be connected to your laptop to play through software such as Ableton Live.

Open source development.

You can also make your own Specdrums application using our open source iOS app or Mac OSX & Linux Python library! Try creating a new game (e.g., color scavenger hunt), building home automation tools, using our accelerometer for gesture recognition, or developing an aid for color blindness. The possibilities are endless. Check out and contribute to our resources at github.com/specdrums

 

Specdrums will be packaged in boxes with up to two rings inside. When you purchase ten rings, you'll receive five boxes, each containing a pair of Specdrums Rings. Alternate configurations may be requested.

In addition to your Specdrums ring(s), you'll receive each of the following.

  • Dual micro-USB cable, capable of charging two rings at once.
  • 12-Color Specdrums keyboard.
  • 3.5mm AUX cable to plug your mobile device directly into speakers for low latency jamming.
  • Beginner's guide.
  • Specdrums sticker.

 

We've been committed to proving the capabilities and manufacturability of Specdrums before putting them up for sale. We've gone through nine major ring iterations, did a small manufacturing run of 100 rings, and shipped those rings to our first happy beta customers. We've proven that our product is manufacturable, robust, and working just as we've designed it to. Now we need to raise enough money to be able to fund higher-volume manufacturing so that Specdrums are more accessible in terms of price and availability. We've already lined up our manufacturing plans - all that's left to do is reach our funding goal and pull the trigger! 

Check out some of our engineering CAD models. 

 

Here's a demonstration of our current product's functionality, illustrating our hardware and software integration and range of features described throughout this page. 

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

Check out some of our current product specifications below. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

      

 

 

 

We've partnered with some of the leading IoT manufacturing firms to produce Specdrums Rings, all located here in the United States. As we've already done with our small manufacturing run of 100 rings, we'll be using the tried-and-true MacroFab to manufacture our Kickstarter Limited Edition Pair with accelerated fulfillment of an estimated one month to all backers. Feature Products - experts in large-scale injection molding and electrical manufacturing - will handle our larger manufacturing run for all other backers.

 

For an up-to-date list of FAQs, please see the "FAQ" tab of our Kickstarter (between the "Campaign" and "Updates" tabs).

More Questions?

Please send us a message and post a comment, and we'll do our best to get back to you as soon as possible.

Feedback?

We love hearing new ideas of how Specdrums could be used. Please let us know of any feedback you have!

International Backers.

We're now shipping Specdrums Rings worldwide! 

HOWEVER, international backers are responsible for the various import taxes imposed by the country to which they order Specdrums Rings to be shipped.

Risks and challenges

We've already manufactured 100 Specdrums rings and shipped them to our first happy beta customers, so we are confident in Specdrums' performance and our manufacturing capabilities. However, in the event that things don't go as planned, whether it's a delay in our manufacturing timeline or shipping date, we will communicate with you honestly and keep you up to date along every step of the way. We are committed to quality and making sure you get the product you deserve.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Report this project to Kickstarter

Support this project

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $1 or more About $1.00

    Thank you!

    You love Specdrums, but you can't pledge for the full product. We appreciate your support and will keep you in the loop with our updates. Plus, we'll give you a shout out on social media!

    Includes:
    • 1 Shoutout
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    14 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $34 or more About $34

    Specdrums Ring (EARLY BIRD)

    This reward is limited to 200 BACKERS. You'll receive ONE (1) Specdrums Ring at our early bird Kickstarter pricing.

    Each $29 added to your pledge amount will earn you one extra Specdrums Ring.

    Again, we recommend purchasing a pair, but single rings are fun for experimentation :)

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (49 left of 300) 251 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $39 or more About $39

    Specdrums Ring

    You'll receive ONE (1) Specdrums Ring at our standard Kickstarter pricing.

    Each $35 added to your pledge amount will earn you one extra Specdrums Ring.

    Again, we recommend purchasing a pair, but single rings are fun for experimentation :)

    Includes:
    • Specdrums Ring
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    8 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $74 or more About $74

    Specdrums Pair

    You'll receive TWO (2) Specdrums Rings at our standard Kickstarter pricing.

    Each $70 added to your pledge amount will earn you a pair of two extra Specdrums Rings.

    Includes:
    • Specdrums Ring
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    107 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge $99 or more About $99

    Specdrums Pair - KS Limited Edition

    This limited reward is a pair of Specdrums Rings that comes in a hand-made green skin. What better way to remember our Kickstarter than with these rings?!

    Plus, fulfillment will be expedited to what we're estimating to be JUST ONE MONTH after the close of our campaign. We believe this goal is achievable since we've already manufactured 100 Specdrums Rings using the exact same process.

    You'll receive TWO (2) Kickstarter Limited Edition Specdrums Rings.

    Includes:
    • Specdrums Ring - KS Limited Edition
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (7 left of 100) 93 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge $349 or more About $349

    Specdrums Value Pack

    You'll receive TEN (10) Specdrums Rings. Perfect for class lessons, event giveaways, or two full hands of Specdrums Rings!

    This reward will also come with a Specdrums Activity Booklet designed for groups of people to play and learn music together.

    Each $299 added to your pledge amount will earn you a value pack of ten extra Specdrums Rings.

    Includes:
    • 10× Specdrums Ring
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    6 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
  8. All gone!

  9. Reward no longer available

    Pledge $29 or more About $29

    Specdrums Ring (SUPER EARLY BIRD)

    This reward is limited to our FIRST 100 BACKERS. It's our super early bird, rock-bottom pricing. You won't find Specdrums priced lower than this anywhere online or in future retail.

    In return, we ask that you help spread the word about Specdrums. This might include sharing on your favorite social media channels, with a friend who also taps, or even on your favorite blog.

    You'll receive ONE (1) super early bird Specdrums Ring.

    Each $29 added to your pledge amount will earn you one extra Specdrums Ring.

    We recommend purchasing a pair, but single rings are fun for experimentation :)

    Includes:
    • Specdrums Ring
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 100 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.