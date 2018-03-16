Orbasics - Organic kids basics. Best quality & fair price. project video thumbnail
Childrenswear
Berlin, Germany
$2,490
pledged of $18,684 goal
backers
   
Converted from €1,999 pledged of €15,000 goal
Orbasics - Organic kids basics. Best quality & fair price.

By Lilija Bairamova
First created

Orbasics - Organic kids basics. Best quality & fair price.

Premium quality unisex basics for kids. Sustainably produced in Europe. Delivered to your doorstep, at an affordable price.

Premium quality unisex basics for kids. Sustainably produced in Europe. Delivered to your doorstep, at an affordable price. Read more

$2,490
pledged of $18,684 goal
backers
   
Converted from €1,999 pledged of €15,000 goal
Childrenswear
Berlin, Germany
About

 

At Orbasics, our mission is to create the most beautiful and soft clothes for your children, in timeless designs, that not only look and feel good but do good by reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing. A brand that you are proud to give to your kids at a price tag that doesn’t hurt.

  

 

In the beginning...

It shouldn’t be hard to find soft, practical kids basics that don’t cost the earth … but it is. Our founder, Lilija, found out the hard way. Hour after hour of searching for ethical, stylish and affordable kids basics that can be passed down through the generations led to nothing. This inspired her to challenge the status quo.

What if there was a brand that only used the highest quality materials and cut out the middlemen?

                       

 

 

  • Beautiful and useful 

We believe in making life easy for parents. That’s why we made everything in timeless, neutral colours so that girls and boys can share. Ethically sourced and made, with a superior quality you can feel.

  • Long-lasting 

We know that you care about the planet. So do we. It makes us sad that so many stores are filled with impossibly cheap fashion, produced through unfair working conditions, that lasts only a few washes and is full of harmful chemicals. Your kids matter. The planet matters. That’s why we’ve created a product that not only is fully organic but also lasts longer and is kind to your child’s precious skin.

  • Affordable 

We never understood why simple basics needed to cost so much. That’s why we choose to sell online. By cutting out the middlemen and delivering directly to you, we can offer our clothes at prices comparable to non-organic brands – despite using the finest 100% organic cotton.

We’re a business with a heart, and we’re ready to create beautiful basics that kids want to wear, that parents feel good about buying, and that stand the test of time. But to open the gate, we need 15.000 Euro of your support.

With your pledge, you will receive the very first selection of our clothing and make a positive difference. Come, join us, and dress your little ones with love.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You will be pre-ordering our clothing pieces and you'll receive your apparel even before it is available online!

After the campaign, you will be sent a survey, where you can tell us the style(s), size(s) and color(s) that you would like, as well as your shipping info. Just make sure the email address associated with your Kickstarter is one you check often.

Still questions? Email us!

 

 

 

  • Exceptional Quality 

When it comes to quality, there are no compromises. Our basics are soft, hardwearing and stretchy enough to allow freedom of movement so your kids can run and climb trees and do all the other things that kids love to do! On top of that, we keep it unisex. Through the washes and the hand-me-downs, our garments will pass from sister to brother to sister without losing their shape or softness.

  • Fair Pricing 

We never understood why quality organic basics needed to cost so much. That's why we sell online, so we can cut out the overheads without sacrificing quality. By keeping prices comparable with non-organic brands despite using the finest 100% organic cotton, we ensure excellent value.

  • Certified Organic 

We earn your trust by using only 100% organic cotton that’s soft, durable and perfect for play clothes. And we're proud to work exclusively with GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified manufacturers. Our collection is lovingly made in Europe to reduce eco-harmful shipping distances and all the elements in our supply chain are inspected to ensure they meet strict organic and ethical standards.

Our family run manufacturer in Portugal
Our family run manufacturer in Portugal

 

 

 

 

    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hi! I´m Lilija, mother to Nika and the founder of Orbasics - simple, beautiful and affordable children’s basics with a sustainable footprint. I seek to make it easy for parents to do good and hope to inspire each other to have a positive impact.

I have always had a passion for great design and fashion. Growing up, I used to spend hours at the kitchen table creating my own designs... Time passed by, life happened, but I never lost sight of this dream. When I had my own daughter I finally connected my creative and my ethical side by designing clothes I wanted her to wear. The idea of Orbasics was born: sustainable, soft, long-lasting clothing with clean styling and completely fuss-free.

Like you, I care deeply about the world and its future. With your support, we can build Orbasics into a trusted brand of minimalist kids’ clothes while making a positive difference. Join me for the ride! 

We´ve come a long way in a short time. We’ve designed our first collection, found a trusted manufacturer and ordered a small sample batch - working tirelessly to perfect every aspect of the clothes.

Now, we need your help to bring Orbasics to life. Every pledge, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to our first order. We’d love you to be a part of bringing our philosophy to a wider market and contribute to our goal of making beautiful kids basics, the right way.

Thank you SO MUCH for your support!

Lilija & Team

 

 

 

THANK YOU! 

Risks and challenges

As with everything worthwhile, there’s an element of risk. It has been challenging to find a GOTS-certified manufacturer in Portugal with the same commitment to quality, sustainability and transparency that we have. Whenever you work with third parties, there’s the risk that someone will fall short of your own high standards. There might be unexpected delays.

But here’s our promise to you: we will be upfront and transparent throughout the entire campaign until the very first piece of gorgeous product is in your hands. You will be able to track your package at any time.

We will work with trusted delivery companies only and you will be able to track your package at any stage.

Thank you for your trust in us.

  Make a pledge without a reward

    About $12
  2. Select this reward

    Pledge €5 or more About $6

    THANK YOU note + surprise

    A big hug from Orbasics - we really appreciate your support. For your kind donation, we will e-mail you a personal thank you note with a creative surprise!

    Estimated delivery
    2 backers
    About $6
  3. Select this reward

    Pledge €16 or more About $20

    “The Cool Tank”

    For this pledge, we’ll send you our “Cool Tank” in your chosen colour. For a quality difference you will feel.

    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey

    Sizes: from 1/2 years to 7/8 years

    Shipping fees apply

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    About $20
  4. Select this reward

    Pledge €18 or more About $22

    “The “Luxury Tee”

    Get one of our wear-anywhere “Luxury Tees” It’s sure to become a bestseller.

    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    Sizes: from 1/2 years to 7/8 years

    Shipping fees apply

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    About $22
  5. Select this reward

    Pledge €19 or more About $24

    “Mighty Longsleeve”

    No harmful chemicals here, just a pair of our “Mighty Longsleeve.” From us to you with love.

    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    Sizes: from 1/2 years to 7/8 years

    Shipping fees apply

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    About $24
  6. Select this reward

    Pledge €27 or more About $33

    “Oh-so Easy Pants”

    Take one of our “Oh-so Easy Pants.” High quality, classic styling, timeless colours, and ethically sourced super soft fabrics.

    Colours: Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    Sizes: from 1/2 years to 7/8 years

    Shipping fees apply

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    About $33
  7. Select this reward

    Pledge €29 or more About $36

    SUPER EARLY BIRD: Tee + Tank

    We are offering the combination of our “Luxury Tee” + “Cool Tank” for just 29€ for a very limited number of pledges. Your kids will love the softness!

    1x Orbasics “Luxury Tee”
    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    1x Orbasics “The Cool Tank”
    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey

    Sizes: from 1/2 years to 7/8 years

    Super Early Bird Price - Save 20%
    Limited Quantity

    Shipping fees apply

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (1 left of 15) 14 backers
    About $36
  8. Select this reward

    Pledge €35 or more About $43

    “The “Luxury Tee” 2 pack

    You’ll be among the first to receive a two-pack of our wear-anywhere “Luxury Tee.” It’s sure to become a bestseller.

    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    Sizes: from 1/2 years to 7/8 years

    Shipping fees apply

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    About $43
  9. Select this reward

    Pledge €35 or more About $43

    “Play-all-day Leggings” 2 pack

    It’s playtime for your little ones! You’ll receive a two-pack of our “Play-all-day Leggings.” Organic cotton for the planet and elastane for day-round play.

    Colours: Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    Sizes: from 1/2 years to 7/8 years

    Shipping fees apply

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    About $43
  10. Select this reward

    Pledge €42 or more About $52

    EARLY BIRD: Smart Little Mix

    A smart little outfit. Receive an EARLY BIRD package comprising a “Luxury Tee” and a pair of “Oh-so Easy Pants” in our unisex colours. Thank you so much for your support.

    1x Orbasics “Luxury Tee”
    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    1x Orbasics “Oh-so Easy Pants”
    Colours: Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    Sizes: from 1/2 years to 7/8 years

    Early Bird Price - Save 10%
    Limited Quantity

    Shipping fees apply

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (44 left of 50) 6 backers
    About $52
  11. Select this reward

    Pledge €64 or more About $79

    The Essential Collection

    Our essential collection: one “Luxury Tee,” one “Mighty Longsleeve,” and one pair of “Oh-so Easy Pants.” Your kid is ready to start the day.

    1x Orbasics “Luxury Tee”
    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    1x Orbasics “Mighty Longsleeve”
    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    1x Orbasics “Oh-so Easy Pants”
    Colours: Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    Sizes: from 1/2 years to 7/8 years

    Free shipping in Germany.
    Shipping fees apply to other destinations

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    About $79
  12. Select this reward

    Pledge €90 or more About $111

    EARLY BIRD: The Full Collection

    EARLY BIRD package. For this pledge, you’ll receive the full collection: All 5 Orbasics pieces; any size, any colour, always adorable.

    1x Orbasics “The Cool Tank”
    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey

    1x Orbasics “Luxury Tee”
    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    1x Orbasics “Mighty Longsleeve”
    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    1x Orbasics “Oh-so Easy Pants”
    Colours: Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    1x Orbasics “Play-all-day Leggings”
    Colours: Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    Sizes: from 1/2 years to 7/8 years

    Early Bird Price - Save 10%
    Limited Quantity

    Shipping fees apply

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (46 left of 50) 4 backers
    About $111
  13. Select this reward

    Pledge €95 or more About $118

    The Full Collection

    Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Here’s our entire collection - the full Orbasics package of all 5 capsule items. Wear them and share them with love.

    1x Orbasics “The Cool Tank”
    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey

    1x Orbasics “Luxury Tee”
    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    1x Orbasics “Mighty Longsleeve”
    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    1x Orbasics “Oh-so Easy Pants”
    Colours: Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    1x Orbasics “Play-all-day Leggings”
    Colours: Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    Sizes: from 1/2 years to 7/8 years

    Free shipping in Germany.
    Shipping fees apply to other destinations

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    About $118
  14. Select this reward

    Pledge €265 or more About $328

    The Big Pledge

    You’ve blown us away with your support. For this generous pledge, you’ll receive five “Luxury Tees,” four “Cool Tanks,” three “Mighty Longsleeves,” two pairs of “Oh-so Easy Pants” and one pair of “Play-all-day Leggings.” Enjoy all of these items with your choice of colour.

    5x Orbasics “Luxury Tee”
    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    4x Orbasics “The Cool Tank”
    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey

    3x Orbasics “Mighty Longsleeve”
    Colours: Cloud White, Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    2x Orbasics “Oh-so Easy Pants”
    Colours: Mid Grey Melange, Aqua Grey, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    1x Orbasics “Play-all-day Leggings”
    Colours: Seashell Blush, Mid Grey Melange, Honey Gold, Forest Green, Cosmic Black

    Sizes: from 1/2 years to 7/8 years

    Save 5% and get free worldwide shipping!

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    About $328
