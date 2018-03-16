Orbasics - Organic kids basics. Best quality & fair price.

About

At Orbasics, our mission is to create the most beautiful and soft clothes for your children, in timeless designs, that not only look and feel good but do good by reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing. A brand that you are proud to give to your kids at a price tag that doesn’t hurt.

In the beginning...

It shouldn’t be hard to find soft, practical kids basics that don’t cost the earth … but it is. Our founder, Lilija, found out the hard way. Hour after hour of searching for ethical, stylish and affordable kids basics that can be passed down through the generations led to nothing. This inspired her to challenge the status quo.

What if there was a brand that only used the highest quality materials and cut out the middlemen?

Beautiful and useful

We believe in making life easy for parents. That’s why we made everything in timeless, neutral colours so that girls and boys can share. Ethically sourced and made, with a superior quality you can feel.

Long-lasting

We know that you care about the planet. So do we. It makes us sad that so many stores are filled with impossibly cheap fashion, produced through unfair working conditions, that lasts only a few washes and is full of harmful chemicals. Your kids matter. The planet matters. That’s why we’ve created a product that not only is fully organic but also lasts longer and is kind to your child’s precious skin.

Affordable

We never understood why simple basics needed to cost so much. That’s why we choose to sell online. By cutting out the middlemen and delivering directly to you, we can offer our clothes at prices comparable to non-organic brands – despite using the finest 100% organic cotton.

We’re a business with a heart, and we’re ready to create beautiful basics that kids want to wear, that parents feel good about buying, and that stand the test of time. But to open the gate, we need 15.000 Euro of your support.

With your pledge, you will receive the very first selection of our clothing and make a positive difference. Come, join us, and dress your little ones with love.

Become a backer of this project and pick a reward. It's that easy!

You will be pre-ordering our clothing pieces and you'll receive your apparel even before it is available online!

After the campaign, you will be sent a survey, where you can tell us the style(s), size(s) and color(s) that you would like, as well as your shipping info. Just make sure the email address associated with your Kickstarter is one you check often.

Still questions? Email us!

Exceptional Quality

When it comes to quality, there are no compromises. Our basics are soft, hardwearing and stretchy enough to allow freedom of movement so your kids can run and climb trees and do all the other things that kids love to do! On top of that, we keep it unisex. Through the washes and the hand-me-downs, our garments will pass from sister to brother to sister without losing their shape or softness.

Fair Pricing

We never understood why quality organic basics needed to cost so much. That's why we sell online, so we can cut out the overheads without sacrificing quality. By keeping prices comparable with non-organic brands despite using the finest 100% organic cotton, we ensure excellent value.

Certified Organic

We earn your trust by using only 100% organic cotton that’s soft, durable and perfect for play clothes. And we're proud to work exclusively with GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified manufacturers. Our collection is lovingly made in Europe to reduce eco-harmful shipping distances and all the elements in our supply chain are inspected to ensure they meet strict organic and ethical standards.

Our family run manufacturer in Portugal

Hi! I´m Lilija, mother to Nika and the founder of Orbasics - simple, beautiful and affordable children’s basics with a sustainable footprint. I seek to make it easy for parents to do good and hope to inspire each other to have a positive impact.

I have always had a passion for great design and fashion. Growing up, I used to spend hours at the kitchen table creating my own designs... Time passed by, life happened, but I never lost sight of this dream. When I had my own daughter I finally connected my creative and my ethical side by designing clothes I wanted her to wear. The idea of Orbasics was born: sustainable, soft, long-lasting clothing with clean styling and completely fuss-free.

Like you, I care deeply about the world and its future. With your support, we can build Orbasics into a trusted brand of minimalist kids’ clothes while making a positive difference. Join me for the ride!

We´ve come a long way in a short time. We’ve designed our first collection, found a trusted manufacturer and ordered a small sample batch - working tirelessly to perfect every aspect of the clothes.

Now, we need your help to bring Orbasics to life. Every pledge, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to our first order. We’d love you to be a part of bringing our philosophy to a wider market and contribute to our goal of making beautiful kids basics, the right way.

Thank you SO MUCH for your support!

Lilija & Team

THANK YOU!