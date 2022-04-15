sound
Mini Pupper: Open-Source,ROS Robot Dog Kit
HK$ 3,904,382
915
Support
-
Select this reward
Pledge HK$ 10 or more About $2
Mini Pupper VIP Club
Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you and you can get the update from our project!LessEstimated delivery20 backersAdd-ons
-
Select this reward
Pledge HK$ 2,720 or more About $347
Super Early Bird Research Kit
Get Minipupper Research Kit at Super Early Bird PriceIncludes:
Only $349 USD 👏
40% Off Future Retail Price!
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world119 backersLimited (1 left of 120)Add-ons
- MangDang Custom Parts
- 3D Printed Basic Package
- 3D Printed Shell Package
- Charger
- Battery
-
Select this reward
Pledge HK$ 2,989 or more About US$ 381
KS Special Research Kit
Get Mini Pupper Research Kit at KS Special PriceIncludes:
Only $384 USD 👏
34% Off Future Retail Price!
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world22 backersLimited (78 left of 100)Add-ons
- MangDang Custom Parts
- 3D Printed Basic Package
- 3D Printed Shell Package
- Charger
- Battery
-
Select this reward
Pledge HK$ 3,890 or more About US$ 496
Early Bird Complete Kit
Get Minipupper Complete Kit at Early Bird PriceIncludes:
Only $499 USD 👏
37% Off Future Retail Price!
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world124 backersLimited (1 left of 125)Add-ons
- MangDang Custom Parts
- 3D Printed Basic Package
- 3D Printed Shell Package
- Charger
- Battery
- Controller
- Raspberry Pi 4B/2GB
- SD card
-
Select this reward
Pledge HK$ 3,962 or more About $505
KS Special Complete Kit
Get Minipupper Complete Kit at KS special PriceIncludes:
Only $509 USD 👏
36% Off Future Retail Price!
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world51 backersLimited (49 left of 100)Add-ons
- MangDang Custom Parts
- 3D Printed Basic Package
- 3D Printed Shell Package
- Charger
- Battery
- Controller
- Raspberry Pi 4B/2GB
- SD card
-
Select this reward
Pledge HK$ 4,591 or more About US$ 586
Early Bird Full Mini Pupper
Get Full Minipupper at Early Bird PriceIncludes:
Only $589 USD 👏
37% Off Future Retail Price!
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world15 backersLimited (185 left of 200)Add-ons
- MangDang Custom Parts
- 3D Printed Basic Package
- 3D Printed Shell Package
- Charger
- Battery
- Controller
- Raspberry Pi 4B/2GB
- SD card
- Pre-assembled
-
Select this reward
Pledge HK$ 7,443 or more About US$ 949
Dual Super Early Bird Complete Kit
Get Minipupper Complete Kit X2 at Super Early Bird PriceIncludes:
Only $958 USD 👏
40% Off Future Retail Price!
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world21 backersLimited (29 left of 50)Add-ons
- 2× MangDang Custom Parts
- 2× 3D Printed Basic Package
- 2× 3D Printed Shell Package
- 2× Charger
- 2× Battery
- 2× Controller
- 2× Raspberry Pi 4B/2GB
- 2× SD card
-
Select this reward
Pledge HK$ 18,607 or more About $2,372
Super Early Bird Complete Kit X5
Get Minipupper Complete Kit X5 at Super Early Bird PriceIncludes:
Only $2395 USD 👏
40% Off Future Retail Price!
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world3 backersLimited (27 left of 30)Add-ons
- 5× MangDang Custom Parts
- 5× 3D Printed Basic Package
- 5× 3D Printed Shell Package
- 3× Charger
- 5× Battery
- 5× Controller
- 5× Raspberry Pi 4B/2GB
- 5× SD card
-
Select this reward
Pledge HK$ 59,360 or more About $7,565
Super Early Bird Research Basic KitX 30
Get Minipupper Research Basic Kit X 30 at Super Early Bird PriceIncludes:
Only $7,620 USD 👏
40% Off Future Retail Price!
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world1 backerLimited (9 left of 10)Add-ons
- 30× MangDang Custom Parts
-
Reward no longer available
Pledge HK$ 1,980 or more About US$ 253
Super Early Bird Research Basic Kit
Get Minipupper Research Basic Kit at Super Early Bird PriceIncludes:
Only $254 USD 👏
40% Off Future Retail Price!
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldReward no longer available100 backers
- MangDang Custom Parts
-
Reward no longer available
Pledge HK$ 2,169 or more About US$ 277
Early Bird Research Basic Kit
Get Minipupper Research Basic Kit at Early Bird PriceIncludes:
Only $279 USD 👏
36% Off Future Retail Price!
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldReward no longer available65 backers
- MangDang Custom Parts
-
Reward no longer available
Pledge HK$ 2,915 or more About $372
Early Bird Research Kit
Get Minipupper Research Kit at Early Bird PriceIncludes:
Only $374 USD 👏
36% Off Future Retail Price!
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldReward no longer available145 backers
- MangDang Custom Parts
- 3D Printed Basic Package
- 3D Printed Shell Package
- Charger
- Battery
-
Reward no longer available
Pledge HK$ 3,732 or more About $476
Super Early Bird Complete Kit
Get Minipupper Complete Kit at Super Early Bird PriceIncludes:
Only $479 USD 👏
40% Off Future Retail Price!
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldReward no longer available100 backers
- MangDang Custom Parts
- 3D Printed Basic Package
- 3D Printed Shell Package
- Charger
- Battery
- Controller
- Raspberry Pi 4B/2GB
- SD card
-
Reward no longer available
Pledge HK$ 4,396 or more About US$ 561
Super Early Bird Full Mini Pupper
Get Full Minipupper at Super Early Bird PriceIncludes:
Only $564 USD 👏
40% Off Future Retail Price!
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldReward no longer available110 backers
- MangDang Custom Parts
- 3D Printed Basic Package
- 3D Printed Shell Package
- Charger
- Battery
- Controller
- Raspberry Pi 4B/2GB
- SD card
- Pre-assembled
Funding period
- (30 days)