Mini Pupper: Open-Source,ROS Robot Dog Kit

Mini Pupper will make robotics easier for schools, homeschool families, enthusiasts and beyond.
Mini Pupper will make robotics easier for schools, homeschool families, enthusiasts and beyond.
MangDang
915 backers pledged HK$ 3,904,382 to help bring this project to life.
Mini Pupper: Open-Source,ROS Robot Dog Kit

Project We Love Hong Kong, Hong Kong Robots

HK$ 3,904,382

pledged of HK$ 77,853 goal

915

backers
 

    Pledge HK$ 10 or more About $2

    Mini Pupper VIP Club

    Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you and you can get the update from our project!

    Estimated delivery
    20 backers
    Pledge HK$ 2,720 or more About $347

    Super Early Bird Research Kit

    Get Minipupper Research Kit at Super Early Bird Price
    Only $349 USD 👏
    40% Off Future Retail Price!

    Includes:
    • MangDang Custom Parts
    • 3D Printed Basic Package
    • 3D Printed Shell Package
    • Charger
    • Battery
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    119 backers
    Limited (1 left of 120)
    Pledge HK$ 2,989 or more About US$ 381

    KS Special Research Kit

    Get Mini Pupper Research Kit at KS Special Price
    Only $384 USD 👏
    34% Off Future Retail Price!

    Includes:
    • MangDang Custom Parts
    • 3D Printed Basic Package
    • 3D Printed Shell Package
    • Charger
    • Battery
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    22 backers
    Limited (78 left of 100)
    Pledge HK$ 3,890 or more About US$ 496

    Early Bird Complete Kit

    Get Minipupper Complete Kit at Early Bird Price
    Only $499 USD 👏
    37% Off Future Retail Price!

    Includes:
    • MangDang Custom Parts
    • 3D Printed Basic Package
    • 3D Printed Shell Package
    • Charger
    • Battery
    • Controller
    • Raspberry Pi 4B/2GB
    • SD card
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    124 backers
    Limited (1 left of 125)
    Pledge HK$ 3,962 or more About $505

    KS Special Complete Kit

    Get Minipupper Complete Kit at KS special Price
    Only $509 USD 👏
    36% Off Future Retail Price!

    Includes:
    • MangDang Custom Parts
    • 3D Printed Basic Package
    • 3D Printed Shell Package
    • Charger
    • Battery
    • Controller
    • Raspberry Pi 4B/2GB
    • SD card
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    51 backers
    Limited (49 left of 100)
    Pledge HK$ 4,591 or more About US$ 586

    Early Bird Full Mini Pupper

    Get Full Minipupper at Early Bird Price
    Only $589 USD 👏
    37% Off Future Retail Price!

    Includes:
    • MangDang Custom Parts
    • 3D Printed Basic Package
    • 3D Printed Shell Package
    • Charger
    • Battery
    • Controller
    • Raspberry Pi 4B/2GB
    • SD card
    • Pre-assembled
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    15 backers
    Limited (185 left of 200)
    Pledge HK$ 7,443 or more About US$ 949

    Dual Super Early Bird Complete Kit

    Get Minipupper Complete Kit X2 at Super Early Bird Price
    Only $958 USD 👏
    40% Off Future Retail Price!

    Includes:
    • MangDang Custom Parts
    • 3D Printed Basic Package
    • 3D Printed Shell Package
    • Charger
    • Battery
    • Controller
    • Raspberry Pi 4B/2GB
    • SD card
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    21 backers
    Limited (29 left of 50)
    Pledge HK$ 18,607 or more About $2,372

    Super Early Bird Complete Kit X5

    Get Minipupper Complete Kit X5 at Super Early Bird Price
    Only $2395 USD 👏
    40% Off Future Retail Price!

    Includes:
    • MangDang Custom Parts
    • 3D Printed Basic Package
    • 3D Printed Shell Package
    • Charger
    • Battery
    • Controller
    • Raspberry Pi 4B/2GB
    • SD card
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    Limited (27 left of 30)
    Pledge HK$ 59,360 or more About $7,565

    Super Early Bird Research Basic KitX 30

    Get Minipupper Research Basic Kit X 30 at Super Early Bird Price
    Only $7,620 USD 👏
    40% Off Future Retail Price!

    Includes:
    • 30× MangDang Custom Parts
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Limited (9 left of 10)
    Pledge HK$ 1,980 or more About US$ 253

    Super Early Bird Research Basic Kit

    Get Minipupper Research Basic Kit at Super Early Bird Price
    Only $254 USD 👏
    40% Off Future Retail Price!

    Includes:
    • MangDang Custom Parts
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    100 backers
    Pledge HK$ 2,169 or more About US$ 277

    Early Bird Research Basic Kit

    Get Minipupper Research Basic Kit at Early Bird Price
    Only $279 USD 👏
    36% Off Future Retail Price!

    Includes:
    • MangDang Custom Parts
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    65 backers
    Pledge HK$ 2,915 or more About $372

    Early Bird Research Kit

    Get Minipupper Research Kit at Early Bird Price
    Only $374 USD 👏
    36% Off Future Retail Price!

    Includes:
    • MangDang Custom Parts
    • 3D Printed Basic Package
    • 3D Printed Shell Package
    • Charger
    • Battery
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    145 backers
    Pledge HK$ 3,732 or more About $476

    Super Early Bird Complete Kit

    Get Minipupper Complete Kit at Super Early Bird Price
    Only $479 USD 👏
    40% Off Future Retail Price!

    Includes:
    • MangDang Custom Parts
    • 3D Printed Basic Package
    • 3D Printed Shell Package
    • Charger
    • Battery
    • Controller
    • Raspberry Pi 4B/2GB
    • SD card
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    100 backers
    Pledge HK$ 4,396 or more About US$ 561

    Super Early Bird Full Mini Pupper

    Get Full Minipupper at Super Early Bird Price
    Only $564 USD 👏
    40% Off Future Retail Price!

    Includes:
    • MangDang Custom Parts
    • 3D Printed Basic Package
    • 3D Printed Shell Package
    • Charger
    • Battery
    • Controller
    • Raspberry Pi 4B/2GB
    • SD card
    • Pre-assembled
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    110 backers
