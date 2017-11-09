Grow anything with the Haut Potager Kitchen Garden Kit project video thumbnail
Architecture
Perpignan, France
Grow anything with the Haut Potager Kitchen Garden Kit

By Haut Potager
First created

Grow anything with the Haut Potager Kitchen Garden Kit

Fast DIY toolless grow bed wood design that fits on your balcony, rooftop or garden terrace. No more back-pains, it's raised!

Fast DIY toolless grow bed wood design that fits on your balcony, rooftop or garden terrace. No more back-pains, it's raised! Read more

About this project

 

 

It's an innovative Kitchen Garden (Made in France)  : 

  • Natural Design
  • Raised
  • Self-Watering
  • Compact
  • Quick & Easy to assemble
  • Shipped straight to your door
  • Ready to use (all you need is in the kit)
  • Sustainable & Environmentally friendly

Manufactured from materials environmentally friendlymaterials, with the goal of making gardening more accessible to all.

With an elegant design it empowers more people to take back their food by growing produce in their own raised garden beds.

The disappointing deals on the market have given us the idea of creating a kitchen garden kit. To this end, after two years of research Haut-Potager was born ;-) 

The problem with kitchen gardens usually sold in retail:

  • No design
  • Made of plastic or chemical wood
  • You have to buy & transport heavy soil packs yourself
  • They are not raised so you have to crouch all the time to garden.
  • The wood is thin (0,78 in) and neither solid nor sustainable
  • They are not self-sufficient, so you waste 80% of water due to evaporation and drainage 

That's why we decided to bring you Haut Potager, an all in one product.

  • No more back-pains, it's raised
  • No more water wasted, it's self-watering
  • No more add and transport heavy soil packs. It's included
  • It's built with solid wood 1,5’’ thick with no chemical treatment.
  • Rest assured that our naturally solid wood will not leach harmful chemicals into the soil, ensuring that the plants growing are fully organic.
  • The substrate is 100% organic and enriched for growing healthy plants.

 

 

SELF-SUFFICIENT, Haut-Potager is self-sufficient for up for two weeks, solving common problems such as insufficient or excess watering and drastically reducing water loss through evaporation or drainage. 

Our Haut-Potager is self watering with an easy system inside, that will save 80% of water.

RAISED garden at a convenient height for you in a comfortable position thanks to the raised-bed concept.   

MAGICAL SUBSTRATE, add the organic substrate which rises on contact with water, it's magical & ready to plant.   

Magical substrate
Magical substrate

THE WOOD comes from sustainably managed forests (PEFC), is naturally rot-proof and nice looking.Our wood is certified by the International Standard for Phytosanitary Measures N °15 (ISPM15) which guarantees its proper ecological treatment  (Treatment with heat, not chemical).   

EASY AND QUICK TO ASSEMBLE You don't need any toolshardware, or special expertise in order to quickly assemble Haut-Potager. Which makes it ready to grow after just an hour!   

DELIVERY straight to your door. We have certifications of each component of Haut-Potager (for Customs) which allow us to guarantee you the sending of our kitchen garden box all over the world.   

We have formed partnerships with national and international transport providers such as UPS, DHL, TNT, and Chronopost who will take care of your delivery...

Our Haut-Potager Kitchen Garden Kit
Our Haut-Potager Kitchen Garden Kit

 

Size : 39,4" Length x 24"Width x 24" Height

    

On your garden terrace
On your garden terrace

  

On your Flat Balcony
On your Flat Balcony

 

Haut Potager isn't just what you produce ! Is what you learn and share with people you love... 

You and your family will enjoy producing the fresh flavors of homemade instantly accessible.

Your "Haut Potager” kit will allow you to grow your own vegetables and fruits without efforts so share with your family.

  

  

  A Pre-series of around thirty Haut Potager Kitchen gardens have been  created with our partners in order to guarantee the manufacture and distribution process of our product.

 

 

 

We are passionate about gardening and food. So we would like to help people grow their own produce, whether you have a garden, rooftop or balcony. We exist to bring people and produce together. 

Our Team Grégoire / Louis / Romain
Our Team Grégoire / Louis / Romain

Gregoire (Founder) grew up in an the agricultural environment. Passionate about gardening, particularly about the vegetable gardening, he custom made vegetable gardens in private homes for two years .   

He conceived his first prototypes the raised kitchen garden by integrating a water tank. With this experience, he surrounded himself with childhood friends (Romain & Louis) to create Haut-Potager.

We live a really nice adventure.

We have been picked to take part in the Alpha Program and present our Kitchen Garden Kit at the Web Summit in Lisbon in November.

 

Kickstarter is a fantastic community of people that believe in new and exciting ideas and projects. Kickstarter is the place where this community rallies to do something together that couldn't be done alone. That's why we wanted to put our idea exclusively on Kickstarter.

We would launch a unique and sustainable project to make gardening accessible to everyone and would start producing Haut Potager Kitchen Garden Kit to change the way we think about organic food . 

We have already produced a Pre-series of thirty Kitchen Garden Kits Haut Potager with our partners but now the garage is a little smaller ;-)

With your help, we would rent a warehouse to stock furniture and assemble kitchen garden kits.

Thank you so much for your help and support!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If you have any proposition of partnership, feel free to contact us at contact@haut-potager.com

 

 

Votre Haut-Potager Prêt à l'emploi facile à cultiver.
Votre Haut-Potager Prêt à l'emploi facile à cultiver.

  

C'est un potager innovant (Made in France).

  • Contemporain par son design
  • Potager Surélevé
  • Autonome en eau
  • Compact
  • Facile et rapide à assembler
  • Livré directement chez vous
  • Durable et écologique

Fabriqué à partir de matériaux durables et respectueux de l'environnement, dans le but de cultiver ses propres fruits, légumes et herbes aromatiques facilement et agréablement.

Face a la banalité, au manque d'originalité et à la mauvaise qualité des potagers proposées dans les magasins spécialisés, nous avons eu l'idée de créer un kit potager prêt à planter livré directement chez vous

C'est pourquoi après deux ans de recherche Haut-Potager est né ; -)

Les problèmes récurrents rencontrés avec les différentes potagers proposées dans le commerce sont:

  • Pas de design.
  • Fabriqué en plastique ou en bois traité chimiquement.
  • Vous devez acheter et transporter vous-même des charges lourdes (sacs de terreau).
  •  Non surélevé, donc une position de jardinage désagréable.
  •  Du bois fin (2cm) non massif avec une durabilité limité. 
  •  Pas d'autonomie en eau, vous gaspillez donc 80 % de l'eau que vous arrosez à cause de l'évaporation et du drainage.

C'est pourquoi nous avons décidé de vous proposer Haut-Potager, un produit tout-en-un.

  • Plus de douleurs au dos, c'est surélevé.
  • Plus d'eau gaspillée, il dispose d'une réserve d'eau. 
  • Plus besoin d'ajouter et de transporter le substrat de plantation. Il est inclus dans votre kit.
  •  Notre bois massif, naturel et imputrescible, de 4cm d'épaisseur est garantie sans traitement chimique.
  • Le substrat est 100% organique et enrichi pour une croissance saine.
  •  Notre Potager ne répandra pas de produits chimiques dans le sol, cela vous assure une culture saine et biologique.
    •  

    

 

AUTONOME, Haut-Potager est autonome jusqu’à deux semaines, ce qui résout des problèmes courants tels que l'arrosage insuffisant ou excessif et réduit considérablement le gaspillage d'eau due a l'évaporation ou au drainage. 

Notre Haut-Potager est auto alimenté avec un système innovant à l'intérieur, ce qui permet d'économiser 80% d'eau.

 SURÉLEVÉ notre Haut potager vous permet de jardiner à votre hauteur dans une position confortable.   

SUBSTRAT MAGIQUE Ajouter le substrat organique qui gonfle au contact de l'eau, c'est magique et prêt à planter.   

LE BOIS provient de forêts PEFC(certification de foret géré durablement), est naturellement imputrescible. Notre bois est certifié par la Norme Internationale de Mesures Phytosanitaires N °15 (NIMP15) qui garantit son côté écologique (Traitement par haute température et non chimique).   

MONTAGE FACILE ET RAPIDE  Vous n'avez pas besoin d'outils, de matériels ou d'expertise particulière pour assembler rapidement notre Haut-Potager. Après seulement une heure, il est prêt à planter.   

LIVRAISON directement à votre domicile. Nous avons des certifications de chaque composant du Haut-Potager (pour la douane) qui nous permettent de vous garantir l'envoi de notre potager dans le monde entier.   

Nous avons noué des partenariats avec des transporteurs nationaux et internationaux tels que UPS, DHL, TNT et Chronopost qui s'occuperont de votre livraison....

Notre kit Haut-Potager
Notre kit Haut-Potager

  

Même si vous manquez d'espace, notre potager trouvera facilement sa place sur votre balcon, terrasse ou votre jardin

Ses mesures permettent de l'installer partout. 100cm de long par 60cm de largeur sur 60cm de hauteur.

    

 

Notre Haut-Potager sur une terrasse.
Notre Haut-Potager sur une terrasse.

    

Notre Haut-Potager sur un balcon.
Notre Haut-Potager sur un balcon.

  

Haut Potager, ce n'est pas seulement ce que vous produisez! C'est ce que vous partagez et apprenez avec les gens que vous aimez... 

Votre kit "Haut Potager" vous permettra de cultiver vos propres fruits, légumes et herbes aromatiques sans effort et de les partager avec toute la famille...

    

 

 

Une pré-série d'une trentaine de Haut Potager a déjà été créée avec nos partenaires afin de garantir le processus de fabrication et de distribution de notre produit. 

 

 

Nous sommes passionnés de jardinage et de gastronomie. Ce qui nous a poussé à créer Haut Potager afin d'aider les gens à cultiver leurs propres fruits, légumes et herbes aromatiques. 

Que vous ayez un jardin, une terrasse ou un balcon, Notre volonté est de permettre a tous de devenir des consom-acteurs.

Grégoire (Co-fondateur) a grandi dans le milieu agricole. Passionné de jardinage, il en fait son métier, en installant des potagers sur-mesure chez les particuliers. Cela lui a permis de conçevoir ses premiers prototypes de potagers surélevés intégrant une réserve d'eau.   

Fort de cette expérience, il s'entoure d'amis d'enfance (Romain & Louis) pour créer Haut-Potager.

C'est une aventure extraordinaire.

Nous sommes sélectionnés pour exposer notre Haut Potager dans le cadre du Web Summit de Lisbonne en Novembre.

  

 Kickstarter est une plate forme de financement participatif ou une  communauté de personnes  supportent des nouvelles idées et des projets passionnants. Kickstarter nous permet de rassembler cette communauté afin que notre projet devienne une réalité. C'est pourquoi nous avons décidés de mettre en exclusivité notre projet sur la plate forme Kickstarter. 

Nous pourrions lancer un projet unique et durable qui permettrait au plus grand nombre de jardiner facilement et agréablement

Le développement de Haut-Potager permettrait de changer notre perception et notre rapport à l'alimentation, se reconnecter avec la nature et le rythme des saisons pour vous et vos enfants.

Nous avons déjà réalisé une Pré-série de trente kit Haut-Potager avec nos partenaires, mais maintenant le garage est un peu petit ; -)

Votre aide nous permettrait de louer et d'aménager un entrepôt pour stocker et assembler nos fournitures nécessaires à la conception de notre Haut-Potager.

Merci beaucoup pour votre aide et votre soutien!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  Si vous avez des propositions de partenariats, n'hésitez pas à nous contacter à contact@haut-potager.com

Risks and challenges

Risks and Chasllenges:
Communication:
We aim to undertake the publishing of regular updates on the project's progress.  We are available for our backers and will answer any questions you may have about the product.

Warranty:
We guarantee the delivery of our products and their efficiency. We have been working for two years to design our Haut Potager to enable you to plant your herbs, fruits, vegetables, and flowers in the best conditions.

Design & Design:
We have already carried out a pre-series of about thirty Haut potager with our partners.  However, we guarantee the esthetic and modern design of our Haut Potager because we have a wood certified by the international standard for phytosanitary measures No. 15 (NIMP15) which guarantees its ecological aspect because it is a heat treatment and not a chemical treatment. This certification allows us to guarantee that our Haut-Potager products will be shipped worldwide.

Delivery date:
We have decided to take a safety edge for the delivery deadline so that we can be sure of meeting it. If there is a change of date, you will be notified as soon as we have the information. Rest assured that we will do our utmost to send your Haut Potager home on time!
For this reason, we have established partnerships with international and national carriers such as UPS, DHL, TNT, CHRONOPOST.

We hope you plant happiness.
Because who plants a garden, plants happiness.

Thank you very much, for your support
The Haut Potager team

Communication :
Nous nous engageons à publier des actualités sur les avancements du projet régulièrement.  Nous sommes disponibles pour nos backers, et répondrons à toutes les questions que vous vous posez sur le produit.

Garantie :
Nous vous garantissons la livraison de nos produits, ainsi que leur efficacité. Nous travaillons depuis deux ans à concevoir notre Haut Potager afin de vous pour permettre de planter vos herbes, fruits, légumes et fleurs dans les meilleures conditions.

Conception & Design:
Nous avons déjà réalisé une pré-série d’une trentaine de Haut potager avec nos partenaires.  Cependant, nous vous garantissons le coté esthétique et contemporain de notre Haut Potager car nous avons un bois certifié par la norme internationale pour les mesures phytosanitaires N°15 (NIMP15) qui garantit son côté écologique car c’est un traitement à la chaleur et non un traitement chimique. Cette certification nous permet de vous garantir l’envoi de nos Haut-Potager dans le monde entier.

Date de livraison:
Nous avons décidé de prendre une marge de sécurité pour la date de livraison, de manière à être sûrs de la respecter. Si un changement de date devait se produire, vous en serez informés dès que nous aurons l’information. Soyez assurés que nous ferons tout pour envoyer votre Haut Potager chez vous en temps et en heure !
Pour cela nous avons noué des partenariats avec des transporteurs internationaux et nationaux tels que UPS, DHL, TNT, CHRONOPOST.

Nous espérons que vous planterez le bonheur.
Car qui plante un jardin, plante le bonheur.

Merci beaucoup,
L’équipe de Haut Potager

