All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Thu, October 15 2020 11:46 AM UTC +00:00.
KAPIA - 3D videogame adventure.
The mysterious adventure of a small girl and her grandfather in a funky-apocalyptic world of KAPIA.
Pledge US$ 10 or more
You have my personal support
Thank you!
1 backer
- Email updates
- Your name on credits
Pledge US$ 18 or more
Give me that game
Get your copy of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.
As a bonus, enjoy special access to our private Discord room.
Limited (592 left of 600) 8 backers
- Digital copy of KAPIA
- Email updates
- Your name on credits
- Special Discord access
- Thank you in the email
Pledge US$ 25 or more
So, that's the way you do it
Get your copy of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.
Enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.
Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.
Limited (1098 left of 1100) 2 backers
- Digital copy of KAPIA
- Digital development artbook
- Special Discord access
- HD wallpaper
- Your name on credits
- Thank you in the email
- E-mail updates
Pledge $30 or more
Music, please!
Get your digital copy of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.
Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.
Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.
4 backers
- Digital copy of KAPIA
- KAPIA soundtrack
- Digital development artbook
- Special Discord access
- HD wallpaper
- Your name on credits
- Email updates
- Thank you in the email
Pledge US$ 40 or more
I want music and a deal
Get TWO digital copies of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.
Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.
Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.
1 backer
- 2× Digital copy of KAPIA
- KAPIA soundtrack
- Digital development artbook
- Special Discord access
- HD wallpaper
- Your name on credits
- Email updates
- Thank you in the email
Pledge $40 or more
I want to break things and a deal
Get TWO digital copies of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.
Test an early version of KAPIA and become a part of the development.
Enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.
Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.
2 backers
- 2× Digital copy of KAPIA
- Early testing
- Digital development artbook
- Special Discord access
- HD wallpaper
- Your name on credits
- Email updates
- Thank you in the email
Pledge $50 or more
I have nothing to wear
Get your digital copy of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value, and play the game in your new T-shirt.
Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.
Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.
Ships to Anywhere in the world 5 backers
- Digital copy of KAPIA
- KAPIA t-shirt
- KAPIA soundtrack
- Digital development artbook
- Special Discord access
- HD wallpaper
- Your name on credits
- Email updates
- Thank you in the email
Pledge $65 or more
I need this in my collection
Get your physical copy of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.
Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.
Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.
Ships to Anywhere in the world 1 backer
- Physical Collector’s Edition copy of KAPIA
- KAPIA soundtrack
- Digital development artbook
- Special Discord access
- HD wallpaper
- Your name on credits
- Email updates
- Thank you in the email
Pledge $100 or more
No one else has what EYE got SPECIAL
Get your physical copy of KAPIA.
Test an early version of KAPIA and become a part of the development. Feel your personal involvement in the game development as you notice your own eye looking back at you from the screen.
Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.
Proudly share your insight into the making of KAPIA assets from our special Digital Artbook.
Ships to Anywhere in the world Limited (19 left of 20) 1 backer
- Physical Collector’s Edition copy of KAPIA
- Your eye color in the game
- KAPIA soundtrack
- Digital development artbook
- Special Discord access
- HD wallpaper
- Your name on credits
- Email updates
- Thank you in the email
Pledge US$ 140 or more
I am getting it for a friend
Get ONE digital and TWO physical copies of KAPIA.
Test an early version of KAPIA and become a part of the development.
Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.
Proudly share your insight into the making of KAPIA assets from our special Digital Artbook.
Ships to Anywhere in the world 1 backer
- 2× Physical Collector’s Edition copy of KAPIA
- Digital copy of KAPIA
- KAPIA soundtrack
- Digital development artbook
- Special Discord access
- HD wallpaper
- Your name on credits
- Email updates
- Thank you in the email
Pledge US$ 150 or more
Everyone knows me
Get your digital copy of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.
Give an NPC Robot a wonderful name.
Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.
Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.
Limited (9 left of 10) 1 backer
- Digital copy of KAPIA
- Name an NPC robot
- KAPIA soundtrack
- Digital development artbook
- Special Discord access
- HD wallpaper
- Your name on credits
- Email updates
- Thank you in the email
Pledge $250 or more
Artistic hand
Get your digital copy of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.
Do you have children that want to participate? No problem! Co-create the loading screen for KAPIA.
Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.
Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.
Limited (12 left of 12) 0 backers
- Digital copy of KAPIA
- Your drawing on the loading screen
- Video of the loading screen
- KAPIA soundtrack
- Digital development artbook
- Special Discord access
- HD wallpaper
- Your name on credits
- Email updates
- Thank you in the email
Pledge $250 or more
I am a designer
Get your digital copy of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.
We will transfer your idea for a robot accessory into a 3D model and will include it into a final copy of our game. Yes, you get to name your robot.
Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.
Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.
Limited (2 left of 4) 2 backers
- Digital copy of KAPIA
- Design robot accessory
- Name an NPC robot
- KAPIA soundtrack
- Digital development artbook
- Special Discord access
- HD wallpaper
- Your name on credits
- Email updates
- Thank you in the email
Pledge $15 or more
I was here first
You were here first, awesome! Get your copy of KAPIA at an amazing value.
As a bonus, enjoy special access to our private Discord room.
Reward no longer available 50 backers
- Digital copy of KAPIA
- Email updates
- Your name on credits
- Special Discord access
- Thank you in the email