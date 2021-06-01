KAPIA - 3D videogame adventure.

Project image
Project We LoveVideo GamesLos Angeles, CA
pledged of $12,000pledged of $12,000 goal
backers
29days to go
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Thu, October 15 2020 11:46 AM UTC +00:00.

Campaign Rewards FAQ 1 Updates 0 Comments 13 Community
Support

  1. Pledge without a reward

    $

    Back it because you believe in it.

    Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 10 or more About US$ 10

    You have my personal support

    Thank you!

    Includes:
    • Email updates
    • Your name on credits
    Estimated delivery
    1 backer
    $

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 18 or more About US$ 18

    Give me that game

    Get your copy of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.
    As a bonus, enjoy special access to our private Discord room.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of KAPIA
    • Email updates
    • Your name on credits
    • Special Discord access
    • Thank you in the email
    Estimated delivery
    Limited (592 left of 600) 8 backers
    $

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 25 or more About US$ 25

    So, that’s the way you do it

    Get your copy of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.

    Enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.

    Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of KAPIA
    • Digital development artbook
    • Special Discord access
    • HD wallpaper
    • Your name on credits
    • Thank you in the email
    • E-mail updates
    Estimated delivery
    Limited (1098 left of 1100) 2 backers
    $

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $30 or more About $30

    Music, please!

    Get your digital copy of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.

    Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.

    Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of KAPIA
    • KAPIA soundtrack
    • Digital development artbook
    • Special Discord access
    • HD wallpaper
    • Your name on credits
    • Email updates
    • Thank you in the email
    Estimated delivery
    4 backers
    $

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 40 or more About US$ 40

    I want music and a deal

    Get TWO digital copies of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.

    Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.

    Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of KAPIA
    • KAPIA soundtrack
    • Digital development artbook
    • Special Discord access
    • HD wallpaper
    • Your name on credits
    • Email updates
    • Thank you in the email
    Estimated delivery
    1 backer
    $

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge $40 or more About $40

    I want to break things and a deal

    Get TWO digital copies of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.

    Test an early version of KAPIA and become a part of the development.

    Enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.
    Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of KAPIA
    • Early testing
    • Digital development artbook
    • Special Discord access
    • HD wallpaper
    • Your name on credits
    • Email updates
    • Thank you in the email
    Estimated delivery
    2 backers
    $

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge $50 or more About $50

    I have nothing to wear

    Get your digital copy of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value, and play the game in your new T-shirt.

    Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.

    Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of KAPIA
    • KAPIA t-shirt
    • KAPIA soundtrack
    • Digital development artbook
    • Special Discord access
    • HD wallpaper
    • Your name on credits
    • Email updates
    • Thank you in the email
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    5 backers
    $

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge $65 or more About $65

    I need this in my collection

    Get your physical copy of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.

    Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.

    Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.

    Includes:
    • Physical Collector’s Edition copy of KAPIA
    • KAPIA soundtrack
    • Digital development artbook
    • Special Discord access
    • HD wallpaper
    • Your name on credits
    • Email updates
    • Thank you in the email
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    $

  10. Select this reward

    Pledge $100 or more About $100

    No one else has what EYE got SPECIAL

    Get your physical copy of KAPIA.

    Test an early version of KAPIA and become a part of the development. Feel your personal involvement in the game development as you notice your own eye looking back at you from the screen.

    Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.

    Proudly share your insight into the making of KAPIA assets from our special Digital Artbook.

    Includes:
    • Physical Collector’s Edition copy of KAPIA
    • Your eye color in the game
    • KAPIA soundtrack
    • Digital development artbook
    • Special Discord access
    • HD wallpaper
    • Your name on credits
    • Email updates
    • Thank you in the email
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (19 left of 20) 1 backer
    $

  11. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 140 or more About US$ 140

    I am getting it for a friend

    Get ONE digital and TWO physical copies of KAPIA.

    Test an early version of KAPIA and become a part of the development.

    Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.

    Proudly share your insight into the making of KAPIA assets from our special Digital Artbook.

    Includes:
    • Physical Collector’s Edition copy of KAPIA
    • Digital copy of KAPIA
    • KAPIA soundtrack
    • Digital development artbook
    • Special Discord access
    • HD wallpaper
    • Your name on credits
    • Email updates
    • Thank you in the email
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    $

  12. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 150 or more About US$ 150

    Everyone knows me

    Get your digital copy of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.

    Give an NPC Robot a wonderful name.

    Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.

    Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of KAPIA
    • Name an NPC robot
    • KAPIA soundtrack
    • Digital development artbook
    • Special Discord access
    • HD wallpaper
    • Your name on credits
    • Email updates
    • Thank you in the email
    Estimated delivery
    Limited (9 left of 10) 1 backer
    $

  13. Select this reward

    Pledge $250 or more About $250

    Artistic hand

    Get your digital copy of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.

    Do you have children that want to participate? No problem! Co-create the loading screen for KAPIA.

    Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.

    Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of KAPIA
    • Your drawing on the loading screen
    • Video of the loading screen
    • KAPIA soundtrack
    • Digital development artbook
    • Special Discord access
    • HD wallpaper
    • Your name on credits
    • Email updates
    • Thank you in the email
    Estimated delivery
    Limited (12 left of 12) 0 backers
    $

  14. Select this reward

    Pledge $250 or more About $250

    I am a designer

    Get your digital copy of KAPIA at a Kickstarter value.

    We will transfer your idea for a robot accessory into a 3D model and will include it into a final copy of our game. Yes, you get to name your robot.

    Listen to a unique soundtrack and enjoy special access to our private Discord room, as you add a new wallpaper to your desktop.

    Gain insight into the making of KAPIA assets with our special Digital Artbook.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of KAPIA
    • Design robot accessory
    • Name an NPC robot
    • KAPIA soundtrack
    • Digital development artbook
    • Special Discord access
    • HD wallpaper
    • Your name on credits
    • Email updates
    • Thank you in the email
    Estimated delivery
    Limited (2 left of 4) 2 backers
    $

    Pledge $15 or more About $15

    I was here first

    You were here first, awesome! Get your copy of KAPIA at an amazing value.
    As a bonus, enjoy special access to our private Discord room.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of KAPIA
    • Email updates
    • Your name on credits
    • Special Discord access
    • Thank you in the email
    Estimated delivery
    Reward no longer available 50 backers
    $

