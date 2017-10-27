Moona - Enhances sleep by regulating pillow temperature

About this project

Press kit | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Ever wondered why you flip your pillow to the cool side when you cannot sleep? Because temperature is key to good sleep!

Moona is a patent-pending smart sleep system that induces and deepens sleep, by smartly adjusting your head and neck temperature throughout the night. It will also help you wake up naturally, and be ready for the day!

Our body needs different temperatures at different moments in the night. Moona understands your sleeping pattern and regulates the temperature of your head and neck to help you get the best sleep. Moona is a water-based system which brings cooling and heating to your head in a smooth and natural way, guaranteeing the best sleep experience.

The product is composed of 4 key elements. (There is no electronics under the head : just a thin membrane with water and memory foam.)

There are lots of sleep-aids on the market, but many of them have side-effects, or overlook a factor that plays a huge role in getting quality sleep - temperature!

Doctors have shown that, to fall asleep, our body temperature needs to decrease and that our head plays a critical role in body temperature regulation. During the night, cooler temperatures help you get better sleep (Wall Street Journal). At the end of the night, it is opposite: our body needs to warm up to wake up gently and be productive quickly.

Evolution of body temperature throughout the night

Smartly using temperature, Moona enhances the quality of your sleep all night long.

Fall asleep faster : When it is time for you to sleep, Moona will start gently cooling down your pillow. Decreasing body temperature will naturally help initiate sleep.

: When it is time for you to sleep, Moona will start gently cooling down your pillow. Decreasing body temperature will naturally help initiate sleep. Get more deep sleep : Moona will adapt the temperature under your head throughout the night and allow your body to stay cool. You will wake up less during the night and your sleep will be deeper. If you do wake up at night, you can reset Moona's night program and help you fall back asleep.

: Moona will adapt the temperature under your head throughout the night and allow your body to stay cool. You will wake up less during the night and your sleep will be deeper. If you do wake up at night, you can reset Moona's night program and help you fall back asleep. Wake up refreshed : Thanks to our app, you can set your wake-up time and your pillow will start warming up gently when you need to wake up. This sends signals to your body and allows you to feel perfectly rested and refreshed as soon as you open your eyes.

: Thanks to our app, you can set your wake-up time and your pillow will start warming up gently when you need to wake up. This sends signals to your body and allows you to feel perfectly rested and refreshed as soon as you open your eyes. Jetlag and Nap: Temperature is one of the key elements telling your internal body clock when to go to sleep and stay asleep. Features in the app will help you fight jetlag and get more zzz's during your nap.

Getting good sleep is very important to make the most out of your day. With Moona, you will improve your mood and energy. Getting quality sleep is also key to your health. That is why, from the very beginning of the project, we have worked with sleep doctors. In collaboration with the University Hospital Center of Nantes, we are conducting a clinical study to demonstrate Moona's efficacy.

Natural Wake Up : Don’t you hate your noisy alarm? The Natural Wake Up feature enables to wake up with temperature. Warm temperatures will trigger a more natural awakening and prepare you to be productive quickly. If you prefer (like in hot summer) you may also use the Cool Wake Up feature.

: Don’t you hate your noisy alarm? The Natural Wake Up feature enables to wake up with temperature. Warm temperatures will trigger a more natural awakening and prepare you to be productive quickly. If you prefer (like in hot summer) you may also use the Cool Wake Up feature. Temperature profile : Visualize how the temperature of Moona will change throughout the night and set it manually if you want (ºC or ºF).

: Visualize how the temperature of Moona will change throughout the night and set it manually if you want (ºC or ºF). Sleep analysis : Based on your movements during the night, Moona tracks your sleep. It will give you key insights on your sleep quality.

: Based on your movements during the night, Moona tracks your sleep. It will give you key insights on your sleep quality. Bedroom environment analysis : Thanks to room temperature, humidity and ambient light sensors, Moona analyzes your sleep environment, studying the correlation between your sleep quality and your bedroom environment.

: Thanks to room temperature, humidity and ambient light sensors, Moona analyzes your sleep environment, studying the correlation between your sleep quality and your bedroom environment. Customized sleep tips: Moona will use the data gathered by the sensors and your inputs, to help recommend improvements, routine and tips to further improve your sleep. This intelligent library will evolve over time as the data gathered from the community determines which works best.

With a patent-pending technology, the Moona smart sleep system will learn over time to adapt your temperature profile throughout the night and the year.

Before your first night with Moona, you will fill out a sleep questionnaire to determine your sleeper's profile. Then, Moona will guide you through optimizing it during a 10-day period. After that, Moona will adapt the temperature profile (ºC/ºF) to optimize your sleep, using data from:

the integrated sleep tracker,

ambient temperature and humidity sensors,

temperature changes made during the night,

feedback provided in the app.

Our system is based on the latest sleep research literature and we are training it with sleep data from our beta testers. The more users we will have, the smarter the system will get. It will then be able to learn and adapt to each user more efficiently.

Your bedroom is a cocoon. We have worked very hard to create a product that blends into your bedroom and an experience that seamlessly helps you sleep, without struggle.

Moona is quick and easy to set up.

Even at 3am, it is very easy to change the temperature on the product if need be, and of course you do not have to open the app for that. We have done more than 200 user tests to get a great experience - even in the middle of the night.

Keep your favorite pillow: Moona goes on top of any standard pillow, no matter the shape or material. Our beta-testers tried with synthetic, memory foam, orthopedic pillows and with all kind of shapes and sizes. We've iterated on more than 30 material combinations to guarantee optimal thermal efficiency and comfort. The pillow pad is an obsessively engineered combination of memory foam and thin water channels.

We have been very focused on making sure we leverage the power of technology. However we do not want the technology to take over your bedroom environment. That is why you do not have to use the app before you go to bed or during the night. And all transmissions from the product can be shut down during the night.

We know how comfort is key to our sleep so we created a product that not only enhances your sleep quality but also add extra comfort to your sleep experience.

Don’t you love putting your head on a cool pillow when you go to bed? How about if you could have that great feeling over and over again during the night?

The pad is flexible so it follows your move during the night

The cover is made of cotton. It is removable and machine washable

The bedside device is very silent (<25db, that is less than a whisper)

Throughout our journey developing Moona, more than 200 beta-testers have given us precious feedback on our product. That is over 350 nights of sleep ... a year of sleep data ! Here is what some of them said:

Our world is in the middle of a sleep crisis but not everyone is aware of it. Lack of good quality sleep has profound consequences on our daily lives. It affects our health, our job performance, our relationships and our happiness.

Poor sleep may put you at risk of several health issues, such as:

Obesity,

Diabetes,

Cardiovascular diseases and hypertension,

Immune function disorders...

As best-selling author Arianna Huffington puts it: “Only by renewing our relationship with sleep can we take back control of our lives.” That’s why we created Moona, with the ambition to help you sleep better and, more importantly, live better. Sleep with Moona and enjoy the best your life has to offer.

To fall asleep, our body temperature needs to cool down: we need to lose approximately 1°C (1.8ºF). And cooler temperatures help get deeper sleep : our sleep is the most restorative at the minimum of body temperature. At the opposite, we need to warm up to wake up and we are the most productive when our body temperature increases. The head and neck play a central role in body temperature regulation.

To develop Moona, we are working with doctors. A medical thesis on Moona’s system is ongoing at the Hospital of Nantes. And here are some of the research papers we used:

Kazue Okamoto-Mizuno, Kazuyo Tsuzuki, Koh Mizuno. "Effects of head cooling on human sleep stages and body temperature." International Journal of Biometeorology (December 2003)

Leon C. Lack, Michael Gradisar, Eus J. W. Van Someren, Helen R. Wright, Kurt Lushington. "The relationship between insomnia and body temperatures." Sleep Medicine Reviews (August 2008)

Nico Romeijn, Roy J. E. M. Raymann, Els Møst, Bart Te Lindert, Wisse P. Van Der Meijden, Rolf Fronczek, German Gomez­Herrero, Eus J. W. Van Someren. "Sleep, vigilance and thermosensitivity." Pflügers Archiv (January 2012)

Roy J.E.M. Raymann, Dick F. Swaab, Eus J.W. Van Someren. "Skin temperature and sleep-onset latency: Changes with age and insomnia." Physiology & Behavior (February 2007)

Saul S. Gilbert, Cameron J. van den Heuvel, Sally A. Ferguson, Drew Dawson. "Thermoregulation as a sleep signalling system." Sleep Medicine Reviews (April 2004)

If we reach $250,000 in pre-orders, we will add a "Wake up Light" feature to the product. In the morning, light will turn on on top of Moona and progressively gain intensity after the temperature changes. If you want to have this feature in Moona, let’s make this campaign a huge success together!

Demo of Moona as of September 2017:

Kickstarter is the perfect place to bring Moona to life. It is such a great community of innovators, creators and supporters.

We want Moona to be a night and life-changing product.

That’s why we’re doing everything that is in our power to design the perfect sleep product. But we need your help - your feedback, suggestions, and above all, excitement - to help us build Moona up to the potential it can be.

The funds we raise will go directly to help us deliver a high-quality product, rigorously tested and manufactured. It will help us invest in tooling for production, testing and quality assurance.

Back our project, share our page, and let’s make this happen! We’re counting on you!

A lot of people are telling us Moona would be the perfect gift for their mother, husband, wife, friend… and indeed, it would !! So for those who want to make it a Christmas, Hanoukka, birthday, wedding, or sleep-better-and-be-nice gift, we added a « Moona as a Gift » pledge. As Moona won’t be under the tree in 2017, for Christmas (or really when you want), we will send a Moona Gift Card that you can offer to your loved one, explaining what Moona is and how well they will sleep thanks to it. So that they know a great gift is coming…

We would like to thank all of you who have contributed to bringing this project to life, through creative, technical, medical and financial support, and more importantly by testing, giving us precious feedback and insights to develop our product. This includes our friends and families, testers, mentors and advisors, HAX, Centrale Paris Incubator, Agoranov, Zagatub, the University Hospital Center of Nantes, La French Tech, Business France, BPI. Thanks to Sidekick Creatives for making our Kickstarter video.

Here are pictures of some of the tests we have done. Thanks to all our beta-testers for their feedbacks and ideas!

Some of the designs we worked on

And here are some of our prototypes: