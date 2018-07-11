VehiGo: The Quick-Charging Foldable Electric Scooter

The VehiGo Swift Model is an advanced electric scooter with 15 minute quick charge, rapid foldability and three-point stability. With 15 minutes of charging the VehiGo can drive up to 12 miles. Connect with other riders with the simple press of a button. Rapid foldability allows the VehiGo to fold in one second and fit in your trunk or on the train when you travel.

VehiGo is the ultimate travel solution. You can whip around town without worrying about battery life. Find an outlet and wait 15 minutes before you are back on the road with a fully charged VehiGo.

*15 Minute Quick Charge feature is only on the VehiGo Swift Model

If you forget to plug in your electric skateboard in overnight you might not have enough time to charge it to ride to work. Not with the Vehigo. Fifteen minutes will give you a full charge that will take you up to 12 miles.

Alllu’s VehiGo is unlike any other electric scooter or vehicle on the market. It can fully charge in 15 minutes. Take a quick pit stop to get a bite to eat and your VehiGo will be done charging before you finish. We use a completely unique battery technology that is 100% safe and proven. The charging cable for the Vehigo is very light and universally sold.

App controlled top speeds allows you to control the handling of your own VehiGo. If you are letting a friend ride yours, take the top speed down to make sure they don’t get too wild. Top out at 18 MPH and zip over to your favorite stops in no time. With a 12 mile range, your favorite cross-town coffee shop is not a problem. Charge up while you take a quick break.

Top Speed and Range are different for each model.

VehiGo’s was designed for high maneuverability. The steering column can turn in a full circle. This allows for easy handling in the tight city streets and allows for fun trick maneuvers like bar spins and J-turns. Drive forwards or backwards, no problem.

Take the VehiGo anywhere in the city as it can fold and fit in through the subway gates or in trunk of your car. The VehiGo was designed to be the easiest scooter to use and requires zero experience to ride. Meet the future of personal transportation.

One-step folding and unfolding allows for more mobility. You can drag VehiGo behind you like luggage and take it indoors with you anywhere. Small enough to fit between the subway turnstiles. Easily pack your Vehigo into the trunk of your car or bring it on the bus or train with you. VehiGo was designed to go with you wherever you need it.

Our team developed Vehigo to provide the ultimate in stability and handling. By having a three-point stance the Vehicle is much more stable over uneven ground than a traditional two-wheeled vehicle.

There is no learning curve for this scooter. People of all ages can ride it, just jump on and go.

The VehiGo’s Space-Age design is in part due to the custom block cut aluminum joints and rails. This creates a lightweight durability and a look sure to capture onlookers. The aluminum parts are anti-corrosive by design and are built for stability and longevity.

The VehiGo is more than just an electric scooter. It is the future of transportation. The social connectivity allows for you to find a community of like minded riders in your area. So you can chat and share fun experiences with your VehiGo.

VehiGo is equipped with a Intelligent Introduction button. If you see a fellow VehiGo rider in the wild, press your “Connect” button on the handle bars. If they do the same your VehiGo profile will be shared, along with theirs.

The Smartphone App is the key behind the VehiGo’s intelligence. It is also the actual key to your vehicle. We call it a digital key and your phone can be used to turn on and off the VehiGo Scooter. Temporary digital keys can be submitted if you want to rent your VehiGo to your friend or running a rental business. Our systems team is all set to back you up.

You can also control multiple settings of your VehiGo scooter.

Use the Smartphone app to connect to other riders and share video and photos from you rides with friends.

The sleek design is bound to attract admirers. The ability to track your VehiGo and digital key will help prevent VehiGo theft. The VehiGo can’t be unlocked without digital permission. If your VehiGo has detected movement using its 6-axis gyroscope sensor, you can locate it to its last known location. If you purchase the add-on 4G GPS module you will be able to track it live anywhere in the world with 4g coverage. Set up an alarm warning with a saved location. If your VehiGo is moved, the alarm will go off.

With a 4G GPS Module, an electronic fence can be set with one point as the center to limit the driving range of VehiGo. Once the range is exceeded, VehiGo will automatically turn off and lock.

*The 4G GPS module is purchased separately. Please add $50 to your order to add all the 4G GPS features above to your scooter.

Let the VehiGo wide-angle lens camera capture all those fun moments on the road. Share the beautiful views and funny occurrences from your travels without taking your hands off the handle bars. The VehiGo camera will brilliantly capture your world and everything in it.

The VehiGo Smart and Swift models can connect to your phone and send video taken from the camera directly to the Alllu App. You can then save it to your camera roll.