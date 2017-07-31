Share this project

Technology
Beijing, China
$21,598 pledged of $50,000 goal
backers
   
Nums: Ultra-thin Smart Device to Transform Laptop Trackpads

Nums: Ultra-thin Smart Device to Transform Laptop Trackpads

It transforms your MacBook trackpad into a smart number keyboard; it launches apps / websites with a swipe; it protects the trackpads.

It transforms your MacBook trackpad into a smart number keyboard; it launches apps / websites with a swipe; it protects the trackpads. Read more

What is a prototype?

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

Proof of Concept

Explorations that test ideas and functionality.

Functional Prototype

Demonstrates the functionality of the final product, but looks different.

Appearance Prototype

Looks like the final product, but is not functional.

Design Prototype

Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.

Production Prototype

Appearance, function, and manufacturing methods match the final product.

Prototype Gallery

These photos and videos provide a detailed look at this project’s development.

Design Prototype, Production Prototype

About this project

 

Nums™ for the latest MacBook. (Photos are shot with the actual products.)
Nums™ for the latest MacBook. (Photos are shot with the actual products.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A detailed look at the world-class design, backed by 20+ patents. (Photos are shot with the actual product.)
A detailed look at the world-class design, backed by 20+ patents. (Photos are shot with the actual product.)

 

The metallic ink printed on the back makes the symbols fadeless and reflects screen light to ensure a natural user experience in low-light environment. (Photos are shot with the actual products.)
The metallic ink printed on the back makes the symbols fadeless and reflects screen light to ensure a natural user experience in low-light environment. (Photos are shot with the actual products.)

 

Nums™ improves work efficiency significantly. It enhances number typing speed by 2.3x and launches apps +31% faster than your original MacBook. (Photos are shot with the actual products.)
Nums™ improves work efficiency significantly. It enhances number typing speed by 2.3x and launches apps +31% faster than your original MacBook. (Photos are shot with the actual products.)

 

With the sleek design, Nums™ does NOT affect your everyday use of your trackpad. (Photos are shot with the actual products.)
With the sleek design, Nums™ does NOT affect your everyday use of your trackpad. (Photos are shot with the actual products.)

 

Nums™ protects your trackpads and elevates efficiency. Nums™ is for everyone, artists, students, data crunchers, etc. (Photos are shot with the actual product.)
Nums™ protects your trackpads and elevates efficiency. Nums™ is for everyone, artists, students, data crunchers, etc. (Photos are shot with the actual product.)

 

 

 

Check out what Unbox Therapy thinks of Nums here.

 

 

  

 

 

 

          

Risks and challenges

We’ve already sourced and connected with one of the top suppliers in Shenzhen, China. In fact, only 5 factories in China could produce Nums that meets our standards. Trial manufacturing for Macbook Nums has started as well. If the campaign succeeds, we will be on time to start mass production for Macbook Nums in late July.

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

