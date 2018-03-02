Pizza Shelf: Wood-Fired Pizza In Your Oven In 90 Seconds project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Product Design
Leonia, NJ
$55,666 pledged of $15,000 goal
backers
   
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Pizza Shelf: Wood-Fired Pizza In Your Oven In 90 Seconds

By Anthony Rotio
First created

Pizza Shelf: Wood-Fired Pizza In Your Oven In 90 Seconds

Make authentic Neapolitan pizza in just 90 seconds, in your own oven.

Make authentic Neapolitan pizza in just 90 seconds, in your own oven. Read more

$55,666 pledged of $15,000 goal
backers
   
Product Design
Leonia, NJ
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ 14 Updates 1 Comments 27 Community
Back this project

About

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Risks and challenges

We’ve been lucky to work with some great people to bring Pizza Shelf to life. But there are a lot of moving parts and we’ve been met with our fair share of challenges.

However, we are deeply committed to our release date. We will be open and transparent with you about any unexpected hurdles, but you can be confident that as an early supporter, you are our top priority.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Support

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $119 or more About $119

    Pizza Shelf | Super Early Bird

    Get your Pizza Shelf at $30 OFF retail!

    Retail: $149
    You Save: $30

    Includes:
    • Pizza Shelf
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    39 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $125 or more About $125

    Pizza Shelf | Early Bird

    Get your Pizza Shelf at $24 OFF retail!

    Retail: $149
    You Save: $24

    Includes:
    • Pizza Shelf
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    2 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $129 or more About $129

    Pizza Shelf | Kickstarter Special

    Get your Pizza Shelf at $20 OFF retail!

    Retail: $149
    You Save: $20

    Includes:
    • Pizza Shelf
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    3 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $199 or more About $199

    Pizza Shelf x2 | Launch Special

    Get your 2 Pizza Shelf at $99 OFF retail!

    Retail: $298
    You Save: $99

    Includes:
    • Pizza Shelf
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (70 left of 100) 30 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge $225 or more About $225

    Pizza Shelf x2

    Get your 2 Pizza Shelf at $73 OFF retail!

    Retail: $298
    You Save: $73

    Includes:
    • Pizza Shelf
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (111 left of 113) 2 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge $399 or more About $399

    Pizza Shelf x4 | Launch Special

    Get your 4 Pizza Shelf at $197 OFF retail!

    Retail: $596
    You Save: $197

    Includes:
    • Pizza Shelf
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (50 left of 50) 0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge $450 or more About $450

    Pizza Shelf x4

    Get your 4 Pizza Shelf at $146 OFF retail!

    Retail: $596
    You Save: $146

    Includes:
    • Pizza Shelf
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (113 left of 113) 0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
  9. All gone!

  10. Reward no longer available

    Pledge $109 or more About $109

    Pizza Shelf | Launch Special

    Get your Pizza Shelf at $40 OFF retail!

    Retail: $149
    You Save: $40

    Includes:
    • Pizza Shelf
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Reward no longer available 48 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Reward no longer available

    Pledge $115 or more About $115

    Pizza Shelf | VIP Special

    Get your Pizza Shelf at $34 OFF retail!

    Retail: $149
    You Save: $34

    Includes:
    • Pizza Shelf
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Reward no longer available 200 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.