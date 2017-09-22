Selective Ultra Breathable Anti-Odor Bamboo Undershirts project video thumbnail
Apparel
San Francisco, CA
$11,858 pledged of $5,000 goal
backers
   
Selective Ultra Breathable Anti-Odor Bamboo Undershirts

By Selective
First created

Selective Ultra Breathable Anti-Odor Bamboo Undershirts

Bamboo viscose undershirts; classic, premium quality without the luxury markup | Projects of Earth

Bamboo viscose undershirts; classic, premium quality without the luxury markup | Projects of Earth Read more

Apparel
San Francisco, CA
Rewards Campaign FAQ 1 Updates 3 Comments 9 Community
About this project

 

 

 

 

Selective is designed in the heart of San Francisco. We spent months finding the best WRAP certified factories around the world – the very same ones used by the most prominent designer brands.

Quality products usually come at an extra-inflated price. At Selective, we believe our customers have the right to know what their products cost to make. We reveal our true costs and show you our markup. 

 

 

White V Neck
White V Neck

 

White Crew Neck
White Crew Neck

 

Grey V Neck
Grey V Neck

 

Grey Crew Neck
Grey Crew Neck

 

Black V Neck
Black V Neck

 

Black Crew Neck
Black Crew Neck

 

From the fabrics to the stitches and seams, we've focused on the details that will exceed your expectations.

We recommend machine wash the undershirts with cold water, tumble dry low. Do not bleach or iron. 

Unlike cotton, which requires massive amounts of water to grow, bamboo requires almost no irrigation and pesticides. Bamboo also regenerates naturally and grows 10 times faster than a regular tree. Any product that is made of bamboo will eventually decompose into a nutrient rich soil, meaning that its remains are extremely valuable to the Earth.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If you add up all the fabric, the production and shipping costs from the factory to your door step, you end up with a price that is a little over $10. Sounds like a pretty good bargain, right? In reality, this is also the cost of a premium undershirt that is made by your favorite designer brand. When you pick up a premium undershirt off the shelf at any high-end fashion store, you end up paying 8x more than just the cost of the undershirt: advertisement, sponsorships, retail stores, and middlemen.  

At Selective, we believe that our customers have the right to know what their products cost to make. We cut off all that nonsense and sell to you directly, offering the same high quality, but without the high price tag.

 

We investigated factories all around the world to ensure the highest possible production quality for our undershirts. We were led to this Central China factory by its first-rate industry reputation. Since 1963, this knitting factory has been producing top quality products for a range of established designer brands.

 

  

 

How do I measure my chest? 

With arms straight at sides, measure around the fullest part of the chest, over the shoulder blades and right under your armpits.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Risks and challenges

We know production delays and unforeseen obstacles are always a risk. One of these possible circumstances is exceeding our forecasted quantities by a significant amount. However, we have been in contact with our factories for quite some time. They have over five decades of experience and have been the chosen factory for many designer brands.

We are very confident they will be punctual. We believe in transparency and communication, so our backers will be the first to know about any unplanned hurdles or delays. Although, at this point in the project, they are highly unlikely.

    Pledge $1 or more About $1.00

    Thank you

    Thank you for supporting our project and our mission that we want to create a better living environment for the future.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    5 backers
    Pledge $32 or more About $32

    2 x Selective

    Two Selective Bamboo Viscose Undershirts. Assemble from any color (White, Grey, Black), any size (S, M, L, XL) and any style (V-Neck, Crew Neck).

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    28 backers
    Pledge $45 or more About $45

    3 x Selective

    Three Selective Bamboo Viscose Undershirts. Assemble from any color (White, Grey, Black), any size (S, M, L, XL) and any style (V-Neck, Crew Neck).

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    19 backers
    Pledge $84 or more About $84

    6 x Selective

    Six Selective Bamboo Viscose Undershirts. Assemble from any color (White, Grey, Black), any size (S, M, L, XL) and any style (V-Neck, Crew Neck).

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    9 backers
    Pledge $140 or more About $140

    10 x Selective

    Ten Selective Bamboo Viscose Undershirts. Assemble from any color (White, Grey, Black), any size (S, M, L, XL) and any style (V-Neck, Crew Neck).

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $30 or more About $30

    2 x Selective (Early Bird)

    Two Selective Bamboo Viscose Undershirts. Assemble from any color (White, Grey, Black), any size (S, M, L, XL) and any style (V-Neck, Crew Neck).

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 50 backers
    Pledge $42 or more About $42

    3 x Selective (Early Bird)

    Three Selective Bamboo Viscose Undershirts. Assemble from any color (White, Grey, Black), any size (S, M, L, XL) and any style (V-Neck, Crew Neck).

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 40 backers
    Pledge $78 or more About $78

    6 x Selective (Early Bird)

    Six Selective Bamboo Viscose Undershirts. Assemble from any color (White, Grey, Black), any size (S, M, L, XL) and any style (V-Neck, Crew Neck).

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 30 backers
    Pledge $130 or more About $130

    10 x Selective (Early Bird)

    Ten Selective Bamboo Viscose Undershirts. Assemble from any color (White, Grey, Black), any size (S, M, L, XL) and any style (V-Neck, Crew Neck).

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 20 backers
