Selective Ultra Breathable Anti-Odor Bamboo Undershirts

Selective is designed in the heart of San Francisco. We spent months finding the best WRAP certified factories around the world – the very same ones used by the most prominent designer brands.

Quality products usually come at an extra-inflated price. At Selective, we believe our customers have the right to know what their products cost to make. We reveal our true costs and show you our markup.

From the fabrics to the stitches and seams, we've focused on the details that will exceed your expectations.

We recommend machine wash the undershirts with cold water, tumble dry low. Do not bleach or iron.

Unlike cotton, which requires massive amounts of water to grow, bamboo requires almost no irrigation and pesticides. Bamboo also regenerates naturally and grows 10 times faster than a regular tree. Any product that is made of bamboo will eventually decompose into a nutrient rich soil, meaning that its remains are extremely valuable to the Earth.

If you add up all the fabric, the production and shipping costs from the factory to your door step, you end up with a price that is a little over $10. Sounds like a pretty good bargain, right? In reality, this is also the cost of a premium undershirt that is made by your favorite designer brand. When you pick up a premium undershirt off the shelf at any high-end fashion store, you end up paying 8x more than just the cost of the undershirt: advertisement, sponsorships, retail stores, and middlemen.

At Selective, we believe that our customers have the right to know what their products cost to make. We cut off all that nonsense and sell to you directly, offering the same high quality, but without the high price tag.

We investigated factories all around the world to ensure the highest possible production quality for our undershirts. We were led to this Central China factory by its first-rate industry reputation. Since 1963, this knitting factory has been producing top quality products for a range of established designer brands.

How do I measure my chest?

With arms straight at sides, measure around the fullest part of the chest, over the shoulder blades and right under your armpits.