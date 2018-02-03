Placeon - Cellphone Belt Clip, Reinvented! (Relaunch) project video thumbnail
Product Design
Odesa, Ukraine
$21,646
pledged of $3,080 goal
backers
   
Converted from €17,728 pledged of €2,500 goal
Placeon - Cellphone Belt Clip, Reinvented! (Relaunch)

By "AGE" LLC 6 created

Placeon - Cellphone Belt Clip, Reinvented! (Relaunch)

Device that provides fast and comfortable access to your phone anywhere! Solid aluminium material, minimalist design.

Device that provides fast and comfortable access to your phone anywhere! Solid aluminium material, minimalist design. Read more

$21,646
pledged of $3,080 goal
backers
   
Converted from €17,728 pledged of €2,500 goal
Product Design
Odesa, Ukraine
Campaign FAQ 2 Updates 1 Comments 34
Use your "Placeon" on the go: belt or jeans style.
Use your "Placeon" on the go: belt or jeans style.

 

Install "Placeon" at any place in your home.
Install "Placeon" at any place in your home.

 And be sure in safety of your phone with Placeon.

You can detach the phone only by turning it at an angle of 90 degrees.
You can detach the phone only by turning it at an angle of 90 degrees.

 How to back this campaign:



1. Click "HERE" - > 2. Pick your reward level - > 3. For detailed info please click here  

You can find Press Release and Mediakit here

 

 Phone clip will help you use all of the Placeon advantages.

Take smartphone clip, degrease surface, remove adhesive layer and affix clip
Take smartphone clip, degrease surface, remove adhesive layer and affix clip

 

*Only for cases with a flat surface
*Only for cases with a flat surface

 

 

Faster than ever
Faster than ever

 

Due to special stoppers apparel clip will fix your phone in any position. To detach the phone you need to turn it to an angle of 90 degrees.
Due to special stoppers apparel clip will fix your phone in any position. To detach the phone you need to turn it to an angle of 90 degrees.

 

3 times faster then get out of pocket
3 times faster then get out of pocket

 With Placeon your, access to the phone is easier than ever before!

 

 And some special advice for using not only with phones:

Fix Phone clip on your power bank and enjoy:)
Fix Phone clip on your power bank and enjoy:)

 

Good news for vapers! Placeon is the new way to keep your vape near.
Good news for vapers! Placeon is the new way to keep your vape near.

 Placeon have special system to prevent of falling.
 Do whatever you want: jump, run, shake - Placeon will hold your phone very strong.

Your phone is in secure whatever you do!
Your phone is in secure whatever you do!

  Use your Placeon with any type of pants:

 

 

  Install Mount clip on any smooth surface and keep your phone near with free hands!

Degrease surface, remove adhesive layer and affix clip
Degrease surface, remove adhesive layer and affix clip

 

Fix your phone in two positions: vertical & horizontal.
Fix your phone in two positions: vertical & horizontal.

  Install Mount clip in the shower; near power socket and use your phone like never before. And be sure your phone is at the best place!

Easy access to your phone anywhere
Easy access to your phone anywhere

 

 

Take off your phone from apparel clip and install it on mount clip
Take off your phone from apparel clip and install it on mount clip

 

Use Placeon in office
Use Placeon in office

 

Placeon - your best babysitter =)
Placeon - your best babysitter =)

 

Cooking or watch your favourites videos on your IPad's with even more convenience.
Cooking or watch your favourites videos on your IPad's with even more convenience.

 How to detach Clips from any surfaces:

 If you want to add any clips for your Placeon kit you can do it with Add-ons:  

1. Any part of the Placeon costs - €6 ($8)*
 - Phone clip - €6 ($8)
 - Apparel clip - €6 ($8)
 - Mount clip - €6 ($8)
 *This price is only for add-ons.  

2. You can make add-ons only from "Starter Placeon kit" rewards and higher.
3. Choose the original pledge level that we offer in Rewards section.
  Then add amount of add-ons you want.
4. You must add new add-on to your original EXISTING reward that you pledged for.
You can add as many of them as you like to your current pledge.
To add an add-on, simply include the amount in the pledge.
Example: If you made a €41 ($50) (€35+€6 shipping/$42+$8 shipping) Early Bird pledge (Basic Placeon kit) and you want to add the one Phone clip, simply, add €6 ($8) to your pledge and enter "€47 ($58)" without changing the reward category. After it we will check your pledge, and after campaign ends, in survey you will write your rewards and add-ons. In addition send us message via Kickstarter or leave a comment.

Special gift box for all Backers :)
Special gift box for all Backers :)

 

 

 

 

 Placeon comes in two colors: Silver and Black. Both colors were passed the anodizing process, that makes material stronger more durable and gives a color that doesn't wear off.

 

 Placeon has particular fixation system. You can only detach the phone by turning it at an angle of 90 degrees. Due to this, Placeon will hold your phone in every situation Jump, run, do anything, with Placeon your phone is in safety.

 

 

 Placeon is made of solid aviation aluminum. Two neodymium magnets ensure strong connection between two clips. Produced on CNC milling machine provides perfect quality and safety. Please support us on KS, and get the best place for your phone.

Solid aviation aluminum
Solid aviation aluminum

 

Dimensions
Dimensions

 

 We are the high-experienced team of AGE® & Omnia brands. We have more than 6 years experience of accessories and apparel manufacturing. Our team have successfully finished 5 kickstarter campaings. All backers have received rewards in time and making sure of the quality of our products.

 

 

 

 

Risks and challenges

This is our 6th campaign. We know how to make Kickstarter campaign on one's own experience.
The great challenge for us at the last campaign was to improve our backer(customer) service. We are small team and our resources are limited, but in this campaign we will pay a great attention to the support of our dear backers.
Our team has more than 6 years of accessories and apparel manufacturing experience for AGE® brand ( http://age.com.ua) and Placeon is a new product in phone accessories niche. Now we need only 100 pre-orders to start a production.
So, please, join us in this campaign and you'll never regret of it. Placeon needs your help!

