Placeon - Cellphone Belt Clip, Reinvented! (Relaunch)
Device that provides fast and comfortable access to your phone anywhere! Solid aluminium material, minimalist design.
About
And be sure in safety of your phone with Placeon.
How to back this campaign:
1. Click "HERE" - > 2. Pick your reward level - > 3. For detailed info please click here
You can find Press Release and Mediakit here
Phone clip will help you use all of the Placeon advantages.
With Placeon your, access to the phone is easier than ever before!
And some special advice for using not only with phones:
Placeon have special system to prevent of falling.
Do whatever you want: jump, run, shake - Placeon will hold your phone very strong.
Use your Placeon with any type of pants:
Install Mount clip on any smooth surface and keep your phone near with free hands!
Install Mount clip in the shower; near power socket and use your phone like never before. And be sure your phone is at the best place!
How to detach Clips from any surfaces:
If you want to add any clips for your Placeon kit you can do it with Add-ons:
1. Any part of the Placeon costs - €6 ($8)*
- Phone clip - €6 ($8)
- Apparel clip - €6 ($8)
- Mount clip - €6 ($8)
*This price is only for add-ons.
2. You can make add-ons only from "Starter Placeon kit" rewards and higher.
3. Choose the original pledge level that we offer in Rewards section.
Then add amount of add-ons you want.
4. You must add new add-on to your original EXISTING reward that you pledged for.
You can add as many of them as you like to your current pledge.
To add an add-on, simply include the amount in the pledge.
Example: If you made a €41 ($50) (€35+€6 shipping/$42+$8 shipping) Early Bird pledge (Basic Placeon kit) and you want to add the one Phone clip, simply, add €6 ($8) to your pledge and enter "€47 ($58)" without changing the reward category. After it we will check your pledge, and after campaign ends, in survey you will write your rewards and add-ons. In addition send us message via Kickstarter or leave a comment .
Placeon comes in two colors: Silver and Black. Both colors were passed the anodizing process, that makes material stronger more durable and gives a color that doesn't wear off.
Placeon has particular fixation system. You can only detach the phone by turning it at an angle of 90 degrees. Due to this, Placeon will hold your phone in every situation Jump, run, do anything, with Placeon your phone is in safety.
Placeon is made of solid aviation aluminum. Two neodymium magnets ensure strong connection between two clips. Produced on CNC milling machine provides perfect quality and safety. Please support us on KS, and get the best place for your phone.
We are the high-experienced team of AGE® & Omnia brands. We have more than 6 years experience of accessories and apparel manufacturing. Our team have successfully finished 5 kickstarter campaings. All backers have received rewards in time and making sure of the quality of our products.
Risks and challenges
This is our 6th campaign. We know how to make Kickstarter campaign on one's own experience.
The great challenge for us at the last campaign was to improve our backer(customer) service. We are small team and our resources are limited, but in this campaign we will pay a great attention to the support of our dear backers.
Our team has more than 6 years of accessories and apparel manufacturing experience for AGE® brand ( http://age.com.ua) and Placeon is a new product in phone accessories niche. Now we need only 100 pre-orders to start a production.
So, please, join us in this campaign and you'll never regret of it. Placeon needs your help!
