Placeon - Cellphone Belt Clip, Reinvented! (Relaunch)

Use your "Placeon" on the go: belt or jeans style.

Install "Placeon" at any place in your home.

And be sure in safety of your phone with Placeon.

You can detach the phone only by turning it at an angle of 90 degrees.

Phone clip will help you use all of the Placeon advantages.

Take smartphone clip, degrease surface, remove adhesive layer and affix clip

*Only for cases with a flat surface

Faster than ever

Due to special stoppers apparel clip will fix your phone in any position. To detach the phone you need to turn it to an angle of 90 degrees.

3 times faster then get out of pocket

With Placeon your, access to the phone is easier than ever before!

And some special advice for using not only with phones:

Fix Phone clip on your power bank and enjoy:)

Good news for vapers! Placeon is the new way to keep your vape near.

Placeon have special system to prevent of falling.

Do whatever you want: jump, run, shake - Placeon will hold your phone very strong.

Your phone is in secure whatever you do!

Use your Placeon with any type of pants:

Install Mount clip on any smooth surface and keep your phone near with free hands!

Degrease surface, remove adhesive layer and affix clip

Fix your phone in two positions: vertical & horizontal.

Install Mount clip in the shower; near power socket and use your phone like never before. And be sure your phone is at the best place!

Easy access to your phone anywhere

Take off your phone from apparel clip and install it on mount clip

Use Placeon in office

Placeon - your best babysitter =)

Cooking or watch your favourites videos on your IPad's with even more convenience.

How to detach Clips from any surfaces:

Placeon comes in two colors: Silver and Black. Both colors were passed the anodizing process, that makes material stronger more durable and gives a color that doesn't wear off.

Placeon has particular fixation system. You can only detach the phone by turning it at an angle of 90 degrees. Due to this, Placeon will hold your phone in every situation Jump, run, do anything, with Placeon your phone is in safety.

Placeon is made of solid aviation aluminum. Two neodymium magnets ensure strong connection between two clips. Produced on CNC milling machine provides perfect quality and safety. Please support us on KS, and get the best place for your phone.

Solid aviation aluminum

Dimensions

We are the high-experienced team of AGE® & Omnia brands. We have more than 6 years experience of accessories and apparel manufacturing. Our team have successfully finished 5 kickstarter campaings. All backers have received rewards in time and making sure of the quality of our products.