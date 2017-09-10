SparkMaker - The Most Affordable Desktop SLA 3D Printer

Printing at 100 micrometer XY resolution and up to 20 micrometer Z layer thickness, SparkMaker has an amazing ability to print in higher resolution compared to DLP 3D printers.

However, an affordable price doesn't mean we compromised on the quality. The 102 x 56 x 125 print area means that SparkMaker is ideal for scale prototyping as well as general 3D printing.



With SparkMaker, we wanted to make 3D printing as easy and user friendly as possible. Unlike other SLA 3D printers that require a computer connection, SparkMaker supports offline printing.

You can forget about connection problems. Simply insert an SD card with a pre-loaded design, press the print button and your creation begins to take shape.

One button to start printing



Monitoring your print projects is easier too with SparkMaker. It has a jumbo LED light with three different colors to indicate the printing progress.





Red, Green, and Blue light for different status



Of course, quality is what we strive for when it comes to our 3D printing endeavors. While the majority of today’s FDM printers will produce a decent model, compare an FDM print to one produced by any SLA 3D printer and you’ll quickly see that SLA takes the lead when it comes to the overall quality of finish.



SparkMaker makes SLA 3D printing truly affordable!



1. Download a 3D print model file from your computer to an SD card.



2. Insert SD card into SparkMaker & fill printer with the desired resin.





3. Press the button and your design begins to print. That`s it!



SparkMaker focuses on improving the printing experience for every printer. We offer basic essential tools for 3D printing including trowel and resin tank. The trowel makes it easy for the printer to slide between the printed object and the build platform. And no worries about how hard to clean the resin tank for next use with an alternative one.



We want to make 3D printing accessible for everyone, so we use affordable resin too. SparkMaker comes with 5 types of resins, each suitable for different objects you wish to create. Combined with the 5 types of color paste included, you can print 3D object in virtually any color you want.



Color Paste in 5 colors



When we designed SparkMaker, we aimed to strip away the clutter and keep things as simple as possible. As a result, SparkMaker has no moving parts that aren’t essential to the printing process. This simplicity allows the SparkMaker to keep running smoothly over time.

Note: Each backer can only add on a maximum of 2 x 500g resins, due to the limits on shipping. You will be able to order from our website later.





Why can we make SparkMaker in such a great price?

SparkMaker goes with the mature technology and inexpensive LCD display with UV backlight to curing photosensitive resin layer by layer. The structures of SparkMaker will be made by injection mold. SparkMaker uses our own developed control board but not the expensive Raspberry Pi or other open source control boards.

SparkMaker uses the high precision linear guides instead of plain shaft guides, and high quality stainless steel T2 screw.

These are the key reasons why it can be cost effective but still has a precise dimensional accuracy.