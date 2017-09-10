Share this project

SparkMaker - The Most Affordable Desktop SLA 3D Printer
3D Printing
Shenzhen, China
$264,427 pledged of $20,000 goal
backers
   
SparkMaker - The Most Affordable Desktop SLA 3D Printer

By WOW!
First created

Affordable, Easy-to-use, and High Quality. SparkMaker has everything you need to start SLA printing.

3D Printing
Shenzhen, China
3D Printing is the future! But when we looked at the available 3D printer models on the market, we could not find a single one that delivers high quality printings at a reasonable price.

That`s why we made SparkMaker, an LCD based SLA 3D printer that prints in high-resolution yet has a price that makes it affordable for everyone.    

SparkMaker with UV-protective translucent cover
SparkMaker is compact, beautiful, and user-friendly. At 10 x 6.7 x 6.7 inches (27.5 x 17 x 17 cm) and a weight of only 6.6 pounds (3Kg), the SparkMaker fits perfectly in any office, studio or workshop.

it is small un size but has room where it matters. The SparkMaker 3D printer has a uniform maximum build areas of 4 x 2.2 inches (10.2 x 5.6 cm) and a build height of 5 inches (12.5 cm). 

Building area of 4 x 2.2 inches and a height of 5 inches
Printing at 100 micrometer XY resolution and up to 20 micrometer Z layer thickness, SparkMaker has an amazing ability to print in higher resolution compared to DLP 3D printers. 

However, an affordable price doesn't mean we compromised on the quality. The 102 x 56 x 125 print area means that SparkMaker is ideal for scale prototyping as well as general 3D printing. 

 

 

 

   
With SparkMaker, we wanted to make 3D printing as easy and user friendly as possible. Unlike other SLA 3D printers that require a computer connection, SparkMaker supports offline printing. 

You can forget about connection problems. Simply insert an SD card with a pre-loaded design, press the print button and your creation begins to take shape.

One button to start printing
Monitoring your print projects is easier too with SparkMaker. It has a jumbo LED light with three different colors to indicate the printing progress.
   
Red, Green, and Blue light for different status
Of course, quality is what we strive for when it comes to our 3D printing endeavors. While the majority of today’s FDM printers will produce a decent model, compare an FDM print to one produced by any SLA 3D printer and you’ll quickly see that SLA takes the lead when it comes to the overall quality of finish.
  

SparkMaker makes SLA 3D printing truly affordable!
1. Download a 3D print model file from your computer to an SD card.

   
2. Insert SD card into SparkMaker & fill printer with the desired resin.
    

      
3. Press the button and your design begins to print. That`s it!
  

 

SparkMaker focuses on improving the printing experience for every printer. We offer basic essential tools for 3D printing including trowel and resin tank. The trowel makes it easy for the printer to slide between the printed object and the build platform. And no worries about how hard to clean the resin tank for next use with an alternative one. 

 

    
We want to make 3D printing accessible for everyone, so we use affordable resin too. SparkMaker comes with 5 types of resins, each suitable for different objects you wish to create. Combined with the 5 types of color paste included, you can print 3D object in virtually any color you want.
   

 

 

Color Paste in 5 colors
When we designed SparkMaker, we aimed to strip away the clutter and keep things as simple as possible. As a result, SparkMaker has no moving parts that aren’t essential to the printing process. This simplicity allows the SparkMaker to keep running smoothly over time. 

 

  

 

Note: Each backer can only add on a maximum of 2 x 500g resins, due to the limits on shipping. You will be able to order from our website later. 
  

  

 

 

    

    

 

     
Why can we make SparkMaker in such a great price?  

SparkMaker goes with the mature technology and inexpensive LCD display with UV backlight to curing photosensitive resin layer by layer. The structures of SparkMaker will be made by injection mold. SparkMaker uses our own developed control board but not the expensive Raspberry Pi or other open source control boards.

SparkMaker uses the high precision linear guides instead of plain shaft guides, and high quality stainless steel T2 screw.

These are the key reasons why it can be cost effective but still has a precise dimensional accuracy.   

Risks and challenges

We are confident that with our combined experience making 3D printing products, we will deliver SparkMaker on time and as planned. We also have selected a great manufacturing partner with lots of experience producing 3D printer products.

However, we also know that hidden obstacles and challenges often occur in projects such as this. Because of that, we’ve made sure to account for some amount of craziness or problems that may arise. If something does go wrong, we promise to keep our backers updated and informed about any issues and about the way in which we are solving them.

    Pledge $5 or more

    Thank you

    Thanks for the support and love for SparkMaker! You will receive exclusive update about our progress.

    Estimated delivery
    8 backers
    Pledge $145 or more

    Pledge $145 or more

    Get One SparkMaker for a great price!

    $104 Off Retail Value of $249.

    If you want additional resins, add on:
    - $25 for one color paste
    - $29 for 500g LCD-T resin
    - $39 for 500g LCD-E/W/N resin
    - $59 for 500g LCD-C resin

    Includes:
    • SparkMaker
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (218 left of 300) 82 backers
    Pledge $159 or more

    Kickstarter Special

    Get One SparkMaker with trowel & resin tank for a great price!

    $110 Off Retail Value of $269.

    If you want additional resins, add on:
    - $25 for one color paste
    - $29 for 500g LCD-T resin
    - $39 for 500g LCD-E/W/N resin
    - $59 for 500g LCD-C resin

    Includes:
    • SparkMaker
    • 100g Sampe Resin
    • Trowel & Resin tank
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    176 backers
    Pledge $299 or more

    Kickstarter Special - Double

    Get Two SparkMaker with trowel & resin tank for a great price!

    $239 Off Retail Value of $538.

    If you want additional resins, add on:
    - $25 for one color paste
    - $29 for 500g LCD-T resin
    - $39 for 500g LCD-E/W/N resin
    - $59 for 500g LCD-C resin

    Includes:
    • SparkMaker
    • 100g Sampe Resin
    • Trowel & Resin tank
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    9 backers
    Pledge $349 or more

    SparkMaker - All-in-one Pack

    Get One SparkMaker, 1 x LCD-T, 1 x LCD-E, 1 x LCD-W, 1 x LCD-N, 1 x LCD-C, each of the 5 color paste, and trowel & resin tank for a great price!

    $150 Off Retail Value of $499.

    If you want additional resins, add on:
    - $25 for one color paste
    - $29 for 500g LCD-T resin
    - $39 for 500g LCD-E/W/N resin
    - $59 for 500g LCD-C resin

    Includes:
    • SparkMaker
    • 5 x Color Paste
    • Trowel & Resin tank
    • LCD-C (500g)
    • LCD-N (500g)
    • LCD-E (500g)
    • LCD-T (500g)
    • LCD-W (500g)
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    18 backers
    Pledge $645 or more

    Super Early Bird - Five

    Get Five SparkMaker for a great price!

    $600 Off Retail Value of $1,245.

    If you want additional resins, add on:
    - $25 for one color paste
    - $29 for 500g LCD-T resin
    - $39 for 500g LCD-E/W/N resin
    - $59 for 500g LCD-C resin

    Includes:
    • SparkMaker
    • 100g Sampe Resin
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    5 backers
    Pledge $99 or more

    Super Early Bird

    Get One SparkMaker for the best price!

    $150 Off Retail Value of $249.

    If you want additional resins, add on:
    - $25 for one color paste
    - $29 for 500g LCD-T resin
    - $39 for 500g LCD-E/W/N resin
    - $59 for 500g LCD-C resin

    Includes:
    • SparkMaker
    • 100g Sampe Resin
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    200 backers
    Pledge $129 or more About $129

    Early Bird

    Get One SparkMaker for a great price!

    $120 Off Retail Value of $249.

    If you want additional resins, add on:
    - $25 for one color paste
    - $29 for 500g LCD-T resin
    - $39 for 500g LCD-E/W/N resin
    - $59 for 500g LCD-C resin

    Includes:
    • SparkMaker
    • 100g Sampe Resin
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 500 backers
    Pledge $145 or more About $145

    Special Offer

    Get One SparkMaker for a great price!

    $104 Off Retail Value of $249.

    If you want additional resins, add on:
    - $25 for one color paste
    - $29 for 500g LCD-T resin
    - $39 for 500g LCD-E/W/N resin
    - $59 for 500g LCD-C resin

    Includes:
    • SparkMaker
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 41 backers
    Pledge $159 or more About $159

    Kickstarter Special

    Get One SparkMaker for a great price!

    $90 Off Retail Value of $249.

    If you want additional resins, add on:
    - $25 for one color paste
    - $29 for 500g LCD-T resin
    - $39 for 500g LCD-E/W/N resin
    - $59 for 500g LCD-C resin

    Includes:
    • SparkMaker
    • 100g Sampe Resin
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 136 backers
    Pledge $299 or more About $299

    Kickstarter Special - Double

    Get Two SparkMaker for a great price!

    $199 Off Retail Value of $498.

    If you want additional resins, add on:
    - $25 for one color paste
    - $29 for 500g LCD-T resin
    - $39 for 500g LCD-E/W/N resin
    - $59 for 500g LCD-C resin

    Includes:
    • SparkMaker
    • 100g Sampe Resin
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 5 backers
    Pledge $349 or more About $349

    SparkMaker - All-in-one Pack

    Get One SparkMaker, 1 x LCD-T, 1 x LCD-E, 1 x LCD-W, 1 x LCD-N, 1 x LCD-C, and each of the 5 color paste for a great price!

    $130 Off Retail Value of $479.

    If you want additional resins, add on:
    - $25 for one color paste
    - $29 for 500g LCD-T resin
    - $39 for 500g LCD-E/W/N resin
    - $59 for 500g LCD-C resin

    Includes:
    • SparkMaker
    • LCD-W (500g)
    • LCD-T (500g)
    • LCD-E (500g)
    • LCD-N (500g)
    • LCD-C (500g)
    • 5 x Color Paste
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 32 backers
