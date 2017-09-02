Get Fit with a Smart Fitness Device

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

About this project

Our vision is to make people healthy and happy with smart fitness equipments and services. With the development of civilization, the life expectancy of people has become longer and health issues are an important topic. Exercising has been proven to increase life expectancy but it also put a burden on most people. We are dedicated in making exercise equipments with Internet technology that is fun yet rewarding for people to use. VHOOP is our first product in making this change happen.

VHOOP allows for an interactive workout which can be displayed on your smartphone via Bluetooth. This enhances your workout and you will be able to see the numerical value behind each workout unlike your typical workout equipments. Due to its design, you can use VHOOP anywhere at anytime.

Designed for personal steady exercise , VHOOP is a personal fitness device with enhanced technology. VHOOP will allow you to manage your own exercise data while having fun with your friends and family. Due to the design, exercising has never been so convenient and easy.

Risks and challenges

We are extremely excited to launch our product and introduce a new workout equipment that will challenge the individual yet produce results they want. With the help of your donation, VHOOP is ready to step into mass production and we try work tirelessly to give back to those that we there from the very beginning. Our team has spent years researching and examining VHOOP to bring our backers complete satisfaction.

As this is our first run as a campaign on Kickstarter, we are prepared for any future inconveniences and delays. Depending on the demand of our product small delays may occur, however, we will be completely transparent with our backers so you will know exactly what is going on. We put ourselves on a high standard and believe the backers should be rewarded with our greatest product.

Your support means the world to VHOOP. Thank you for taking your time to learn about us and we are excited to see how VHOOP changes your life.