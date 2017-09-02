Share this project

Gadgets
Newport Beach, CA
$3,855 pledged of $10,000 goal
backers
   
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Get Fit with a Smart Fitness Device

By VHOOP
First created

Get Fit with a Smart Fitness Device

It is the most advanced personal fitness device. You can track your workout: calories-burned, rotations, and time of your workout

It is the most advanced personal fitness device. You can track your workout: calories-burned, rotations, and time of your workout Read more

$3,855 pledged of $10,000 goal
backers
   
Gadgets
Newport Beach, CA
Rewards Campaign FAQ Updates 0 Comments 2 Community
Prototype Gallery

These photos and videos provide a detailed look at this project's development.

Functional Prototype

About this project

  

 

Designed for personal steady exercise, VHOOP is a personal fitness device with enhanced technology. VHOOP will allow you to manage your own exercise data while having fun with your friends and family. Due to the design, exercising has never been so convenient and easy.  

한국어 English

 VHOOP allows for an interactive workout which can be displayed on your smartphone via Bluetooth. This enhances your workout and you will be able to see the numerical value behind each workout unlike your typical workout equipments. Due to its design, you can use VHOOP anywhere at anytime.  

 

  

   

     

 

   

     

  

      

  

     

  

        

  

 

  

 

   

        

 The VHOOP application is available for download on both Android and Apple smartphone devices.

  

  

     

   

   

   

 

    

   

   

   

   

   

  

 

   

 

 

     

 

Our vision is to make people healthy and happy with smart fitness equipments and services. With the development of civilization, the life expectancy of people has become longer and health issues are an important topic. Exercising has been proven to increase life expectancy but it also put a burden on most people. We are dedicated in making exercise equipments with Internet technology that is fun yet rewarding for people to use. VHOOP is our first product in making this change happen.  

   

   

 

 

 

Risks and challenges

We are extremely excited to launch our product and introduce a new workout equipment that will challenge the individual yet produce results they want. With the help of your donation, VHOOP is ready to step into mass production and we try work tirelessly to give back to those that we there from the very beginning. Our team has spent years researching and examining VHOOP to bring our backers complete satisfaction.

As this is our first run as a campaign on Kickstarter, we are prepared for any future inconveniences and delays. Depending on the demand of our product small delays may occur, however, we will be completely transparent with our backers so you will know exactly what is going on. We put ourselves on a high standard and believe the backers should be rewarded with our greatest product.

Your support means the world to VHOOP. Thank you for taking your time to learn about us and we are excited to see how VHOOP changes your life.

  Make a pledge without a reward

    $
  Select this reward

    Pledge $1 or more

    Thank you for your support

    Thank you for your support! You're truly awesome!

    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $65 or more

    Super Early Bird Pack

    Includes

    - VHOOP
    - 4 Weights
    - USB cable
    - Carrying bag

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (19 left of 50) 31 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $69 or more

    Early Bird Pack

    Includes

    - VHOOP
    - 4 Weights
    - USB cable
    - Carrying bag

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (98 left of 100) 2 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $79 or more

    Kickstarter Single Pack

    Includes

    - VHOOP
    - 4 Weights
    - USB cable
    - Carrying bag

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $149 or more

    Double Pack

    Includes

    - VHOOP x 2
    - 4 Weights x 2
    - USB cable x 2
    - Carrying bag x 2

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $279 or more

    Family Pack

    Includes

    - VHOOP x 4
    - 4 Weights x 4
    - USB cable x 4
    - Carrying bag x 4

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $650 or more

    Group Pack

    Includes

    - VHOOP x 10
    - 4 Weights x 10
    - USB cable x 10
    - Carrying bag x 10

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $6,000 or more

    Business Pack

    Includes

    - VHOOP x 100
    - 4 Weights x 100
    - USB cable x 100
    - Carrying bag x 100

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
