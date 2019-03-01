Project Image
$33,321
pledged of $10,000pledged of $10,000 goal
244
backers
41days to go
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sat, January 19 2019 5:51 PM UTC +00:00.

VASCO Premium Versatility Travel Organizers

Complete 9-piece kit of packing cubes and other bags, everything you need is always neatly packed, but readily accessible.

Complete 9-piece kit of packing cubes and other bags, everything you need is always neatly packed, but readily accessible.

Rewards Campaign FAQ 4 Updates 1 Comments 23 Community
About

Introducing First Premium Set of Travel Organizers.

Premium VASCO kit of packing cubes and other bags will allow you to keep your luggage in order and help you quickly find what you need. 9 unique bags with the highest number of valuable features will make your trip incredibly easy. 

Vasco whole kit includes: 3 Pcs of Double Compression Packing Cubes (S+M+L), Shoe bag, Shoe pouch, Electronics bag, Hanging Toiletry Bag, Travel Wallet, Packaging/Laundry bag. Ladies kit also includes Underwear bag and Jewelry bag. 

Risks and challenges

We spent many months working on the origin of the idea and creating the first samples of our products.

We have found a partner for the production of our bags, who has more than 20 years of experience working with leading brands.

We are already in close contact with the manufacturing plant, and they are fully prepared and are awaiting the start of the production.

Our team also has an opportunity to personally verify each shipment to make sure that every customer receives their order without any defects.

We have established the entire process and have prepared the team that will handle all the matters upon the end of the project.

We are hoping to be able to deliver the products even prior to the deadline.

Support

    $
    Pledge $10 or more

    Premium Eco Leather Laptop Sleeve/Bag

    Premium Vasco Eco Leather Laptop Sleeve, Easy Transformable Into a Bag.

    Retail price - $70

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (56 left of 100) 44 backers
    $
    Pledge US$ 99 or more

    Super Early Bird Vasco Men's Nylon Set

    3 Pcs of Double Compression Packing Cubes (S+M+L)
    Shoe bag
    Shoe pouch
    Electronics bag
    Hanging Toiletry Bag
    Travel Wallet
    Packaging/Laundry bag

    Retail price - $169

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (43 left of 100) 57 backers
    $
    Pledge US$ 109 or more

    Super Early Bird 11 Pcs Women's Set

    3 Pcs of Double Compression Packing Cubes (S+M+L)
    Shoe bag
    Shoe pouch
    Electronics bag
    Hanging Toiletry Bag
    Travel Wallet
    Packaging/Laundry bag
    Jewelry bag
    Underwear Bag

    Retail price - $189

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (53 left of 100) 47 backers
    $
    Pledge US$ 139 or more

    Early Bird Vasco Men's Nylon Set

    3 Pcs of Double Compression Packing Cubes (S+M+L)
    Shoe bag
    Shoe pouch
    Electronics bag
    Hanging Toiletry Bag
    Travel Wallet
    Packaging/Laundry bag

    Retail price - $169

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (100 left of 100) 0 backers
    $
    Pledge $149 or more

    Super Early Bird Men's Eco Leather Set

    3 Pcs of Double Compression Packing Cubes (S+M+L)
    Shoe bag
    Shoe pouch
    Electronics bag
    Hanging Toiletry Bag
    Travel Wallet
    Packaging/Laundry bag

    Retail Price - $229

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (36 left of 100) 64 backers
    $
    Pledge US$ 149 or more

    Early Bird 11 Pcs Woman's Set

    3 Pcs of Double Compression Packing Cubes (S+M+L)
    Shoe bag
    Shoe pouch
    Electronics bag
    Hanging Toiletry Bag
    Travel Wallet
    Packaging/Laundry bag
    Jewelry bag
    Underwear Bag

    Retail price - $189

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (100 left of 100) 0 backers
    $
    Pledge US$ 189 or more

    Early Bird Men's Eco Leather Set

    3 Pcs of Double Compression Packing Cubes (S+M+L)
    Shoe bag
    Shoe pouch
    Electronics bag
    Hanging Toiletry Bag
    Travel Wallet
    Packaging/Laundry bag

    Retail Price - $229

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (97 left of 100) 3 backers
    $
    Pledge US$ 199 or more

    Super Early #VascoCoupleGoals Nylon Sets

    9 Pcs Vasco Men's Nylon Set + 11 Pcs Vasco Women's set

    Retail price - $349

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (89 left of 100) 11 backers
    $
    Pledge US$ 249 or more

    Super Early #VascoCoupleGoals

    9 Pcs Vasco Men's Eco Leather Set + 11 Pcs Vasco Women's Nylon set

    Retail price - $409

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (84 left of 100) 16 backers
    $
    Pledge US$ 279 or more

    #VascoCoupleGoals Nylon Sets

    Early Bird Price

    9 Pcs Vasco Men's Nylon Set + 11 Pcs Vasco Women's set

    Retail price - $349

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (100 left of 100) 0 backers
    $
    Pledge US$ 329 or more

    Early Bird #VascoCoupleGoals

    9 Pcs Vasco Men's Eco Leather Set + 11 Pcs Vasco Women's Nylon set

    Retail price - $409

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (100 left of 100) 0 backers
    $
