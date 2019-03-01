VASCO Premium Versatility Travel Organizers

About

Vasco whole kit includes: 3 Pcs of Double Compression Packing Cubes (S+M+L), Shoe bag, Shoe pouch, Electronics bag, Hanging Toiletry Bag, Travel Wallet, Packaging/Laundry bag. Ladies kit also includes Underwear bag and Jewelry bag.

Premium VASCO kit of packing cubes and other bags will allow you to keep your luggage in order and help you quickly find what you need. 9 unique bags with the highest number of valuable features will make your trip incredibly easy.

Risks and challenges

We spent many months working on the origin of the idea and creating the first samples of our products.

We have found a partner for the production of our bags, who has more than 20 years of experience working with leading brands.

We are already in close contact with the manufacturing plant, and they are fully prepared and are awaiting the start of the production.

Our team also has an opportunity to personally verify each shipment to make sure that every customer receives their order without any defects.

We have established the entire process and have prepared the team that will handle all the matters upon the end of the project.

We are hoping to be able to deliver the products even prior to the deadline.