The UNDIVIDED Wallet project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Product Design
Gilbert, AZ
$13,741 pledged of $5,000 goal
backers
   
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

The UNDIVIDED Wallet

By Rajiv Patel
First created

The UNDIVIDED Wallet

Ultra thin and simple, the UNDIVIDED wallet's minimalist and modern zipper function keeps your pocket's contents secure.

Ultra thin and simple, the UNDIVIDED wallet's minimalist and modern zipper function keeps your pocket's contents secure. Read more

$13,741 pledged of $5,000 goal
backers
   
Product Design
Gilbert, AZ
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ Updates 0 Comments 32 Community
Back this project

About this project

 

 

Risks and challenges

If the UNDIVIDED Wallet gets funded, we will make sure everything goes according to plan to meet the promised deadlines. We will personally be in charge of assembling and shipping all of the pledge rewards as soon as we reach our goal. Because we have spent the last few months preparing for this, we do not see any direct risks and challenges.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Report this project to Kickstarter

Support this project

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $1 or more About $1.00

    Thank You!

    Thank you for your pledge. You're an amazing part of the Kickstarter community. Your support will inspire me to continue to create quality products

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    9 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $25 or more About $25

    The Undivided Wallet

    (1) Undivided Wallet in Black or Brown. MSRP $35

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    310 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $40 or more About $40

    The Undivided Wallet + "One World" Shirt

    Get (1) Undivided Wallet in Black or Brown and (1) "One World" T-Shirt. Sizes (S-2XL). MSRP $55

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    15 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $48 or more About $48

    (2) Undivided Wallets. One in each color

    Get (2) Undivided Wallets, one in each color. Easy gift for you and a friend! MSRP $70

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    37 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge $75 or more About $75

    (2) Wallets + (2) "One World" Shirts

    Get (2) Undivided Wallets, one in each color and (2) "One World" T-Shirts. Sizes S-2XL. Easy gift for you and a friend! MSRP $110

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    10 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
  7. All gone!

  8. Reward no longer available

    Pledge $35 or more About $35

    The Undivided Wallet + Five Panel Hat

    Get (1) Undivided Wallet in Black or Brown and (1) Undivided Five Panel Hat. MSRP $50

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 30 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.