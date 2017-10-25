Freedom Pack | The First Packable Anti-Theft Travel Backpack

About this project

Travel is stressful, but we're here to say it doesn't have to be.

We're often in a constant state of anxiety. Looking over our shoulders to make sure our belongings are safe; the constant paranoia of becoming a victim of pickpockets. Or worse still, getting backaches on holidays from wearing frontpacks. Sound familiar?

We thought there had to be a better way. We searched high and low for the perfect daypack, but couldn't find one. So we designed one ourselves.

After 5 months, 4 prototypes, 2 trips, countless emails and cups of coffee later; we bring you The Freedom Pack.

The World's First Packable Anti-Theft Backpack. The Freedom Pack collapses into it's own pouch so you'll never lose it.

We designed The Freedom Pack to be used as a packable daypack you transition into upon arrival at your destination.

Taking up minimal footprint in your main luggage, it expands to a perfectly sized 12 litres to carry your daily travel essentials. No more lugging your entire luggage around.

We've put a lot of thought into our ethos of making travel gear work with you, not against you. Every feature and detail in the backpack has been carefully considered with the goal of helping you focus on enjoying and exploring with the peace of mind.

The Freedom Pack is theft-proof. Hidden zippers combined with durable rip-resistant exteriors keep your belongings safe from pickpockets

All of the bag's YKK zippered compartments are hidden against your back. Contrasting bright interiors make retrieving your belongings a breeze

Quickly access your travel essentials, without having to take off the backpack

Only premium materials and construction: 210T nylon anti-hydraulic pressure fabric

It's weatherproof, because we know you'll still travel under all conditions

A buckle clip lets you attach The Freedom Pack to almost anything, so you can do more

And packs into it's built-in pouch so you don't have to worry about losing yet another thing.

Most of all we wanted a backpack to give us the peace of mind. The Freedom Pack lets us focus on the important stuff - what's in front of us.

Size comparison with iPhone 6 Plus. The Freedom Pack weighs just 220 grams

While developing the idea, we also wanted a backpack that was versatile in it's looks. Suitable for exploring both cities and the outdoors, The Freedom Pack is perfect for any adventure.

At Travelab we believe that travel broadens our horizons.

Our vision is to produce a suite of products that will make travel stress free and truly enjoyable.

We're starting with The Freedom Pack. We hope you’ll join us on our journey by backing The Freedom Pack today.