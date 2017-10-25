Share this project

Product Design
Singapore, Singapore
$18,160
pledged of $3,712 goal
backers
   
Converted from S$ 24,409 pledged of S$ 5,000 goal
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by.

Freedom Pack | The First Packable Anti-Theft Travel Backpack

By Travelab
First created

Freedom Pack | The First Packable Anti-Theft Travel Backpack

Water resistant, lightweight and safe - with zips hidden against your back. The ultimate portable travel bag that gives peace of mind.

Water resistant, lightweight and safe - with zips hidden against your back. The ultimate portable travel bag that gives peace of mind. Read more

$18,160
pledged of $3,712 goal
backers
   
Converted from S$ 24,409 pledged of S$ 5,000 goal
Product Design
Singapore, Singapore
About this project

Travel is stressful, but we're here to say it doesn't have to be. 

We're often in a constant state of anxiety. Looking over our shoulders to make sure our belongings are safe; the constant paranoia of becoming a victim of pickpockets. Or worse still, getting backaches on holidays from wearing frontpacks. Sound familiar?

We thought there had to be a better way. We searched high and low for the perfect daypack, but couldn't find one. So we designed one ourselves.

After 5 months, 4 prototypes, 2 trips, countless emails and cups of coffee later; we bring you The Freedom Pack.

The World's First Packable Anti-Theft Backpack. The Freedom Pack collapses into it's own pouch so you'll never lose it.
The World's First Packable Anti-Theft Backpack. The Freedom Pack collapses into it's own pouch so you'll never lose it.

 

We designed The Freedom Pack to be used as a packable daypack you transition into upon arrival at your destination.

Taking up minimal footprint in your main luggage, it expands to a perfectly sized 12 litres to carry your daily travel essentials. No more lugging your entire luggage around.
Taking up minimal footprint in your main luggage, it expands to a perfectly sized 12 litres to carry your daily travel essentials. No more lugging your entire luggage around.

We've put a lot of thought into our ethos of making travel gear work with you, not against you. Every feature and detail in the backpack has been carefully considered with the goal of helping you focus on enjoying and exploring with the peace of mind.

The Freedom Pack is theft-proof. Hidden zippers combined with durable rip-resistant exteriors keep your belongings safe from pickpockets
The Freedom Pack is theft-proof. Hidden zippers combined with durable rip-resistant exteriors keep your belongings safe from pickpockets

 

All of the bag's YKK zippered compartments are hidden against your back. Contrasting bright interiors make retrieving your belongings a breeze
All of the bag's YKK zippered compartments are hidden against your back. Contrasting bright interiors make retrieving your belongings a breeze

 

Quickly access your travel essentials, without having to take off the backpack
Quickly access your travel essentials, without having to take off the backpack

 

Only premium materials and construction: 210T nylon anti-hydraulic pressure fabric
Only premium materials and construction: 210T nylon anti-hydraulic pressure fabric

 

It's weatherproof, because we know you'll still travel under all conditions
It's weatherproof, because we know you'll still travel under all conditions

 

A buckle clip lets you attach The Freedom Pack to almost anything, so you can do more
A buckle clip lets you attach The Freedom Pack to almost anything, so you can do more

 

And packs into it's built-in pouch so you don't have to worry about losing yet another thing.
And packs into it's built-in pouch so you don't have to worry about losing yet another thing.

Most of all we wanted a backpack to give us the peace of mind. The Freedom Pack lets us focus on the important stuff - what's in front of us.

 

 

 

Size comparison with iPhone 6 Plus. The Freedom Pack weighs just 220 grams
Size comparison with iPhone 6 Plus. The Freedom Pack weighs just 220 grams

While developing the idea, we also wanted a backpack that was versatile in it's looks. Suitable for exploring both cities and the outdoors, The Freedom Pack is perfect for any adventure.

  

   

 

At Travelab we believe that travel broadens our horizons.

Our vision is to produce a suite of products that will make travel stress free and truly enjoyable.

We're starting with The Freedom Pack. We hope you’ll join us on our journey by backing The Freedom Pack today.

Risks and challenges

Once we hit the funding goal for The Freedom Pack, we will begin to finalize all the details with our suppliers and manufacturers, even before funding reaches us. Our team has a combined 20 years of experience with production and logistics, and have spent the last 6 months making sure all controllable risks are taken care of. We hope that gives you a peace of mind!

While we do not see any direct risks and challenges, there are always unexpected scenarios that may present itself during the process of production. Our promise is simple - clear, responsive communication.

Our commitment is to improve travel gear forever, and that means we're here for the long haul. Thank you for believing in us and joining us on the journey. We can't wait to get the Freedom Packs to you!

    S$
    Super Early Bird - x1 Freedom Pack

    ~ $35 USD. You're The First!

    Learn more about accountability.

  Includes:

    • Freedom Pack

    Estimated delivery

    Ships to Anywhere in the world

    Limited (83 left of 500) 417 backers

    Includes:
    • Freedom Pack
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (83 left of 500) 417 backers
    S$
    Early Bird - x1 Freedom Pack

    ~ $40 USD. You're Still Early!

    Learn more about accountability.

    Includes:

    • Freedom Pack

    Estimated delivery

    Ships to Anywhere in the world

    Includes:
    • Freedom Pack
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (499 left of 500) 1 backer
    S$
    Kickstarter Special - x1 Freedom Pack

    ~ $45 USD. Kickstarter Special.

    Learn more about accountability.

    Includes:

    • Freedom Pack

    Estimated delivery

    Ships to Anywhere in the world

    1 backer
    • Freedom Pack
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    S$
    Couple/Partner Deal

    ~ $80 USD. You're Still Early!

    Learn more about accountability.

    Includes:

    • Freedom Pack

    Estimated delivery

    Ships to Anywhere in the world

    5 backers
    • Freedom Pack
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    5 backers
    S$
    Family Deal

    ~ $160 USD. You're Still Early!

    Learn more about accountability.

    Includes:

    • Freedom Pack

    Estimated delivery

    Ships to Anywhere in the world

    0 backers
    • Freedom Pack
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    S$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.