Freedom Pack | The First Packable Anti-Theft Travel Backpack
Water resistant, lightweight and safe - with zips hidden against your back. The ultimate portable travel bag that gives peace of mind.
Water resistant, lightweight and safe - with zips hidden against your back. The ultimate portable travel bag that gives peace of mind.
About this project
Travel is stressful, but we're here to say it doesn't have to be.
We're often in a constant state of anxiety. Looking over our shoulders to make sure our belongings are safe; the constant paranoia of becoming a victim of pickpockets. Or worse still, getting backaches on holidays from wearing frontpacks. Sound familiar?
We thought there had to be a better way. We searched high and low for the perfect daypack, but couldn't find one. So we designed one ourselves.
After 5 months, 4 prototypes, 2 trips, countless emails and cups of coffee later; we bring you The Freedom Pack.
We designed The Freedom Pack to be used as a packable daypack you transition into upon arrival at your destination.
We've put a lot of thought into our ethos of making travel gear work with you, not against you. Every feature and detail in the backpack has been carefully considered with the goal of helping you focus on enjoying and exploring with the peace of mind.
Most of all we wanted a backpack to give us the peace of mind. The Freedom Pack lets us focus on the important stuff - what's in front of us.
While developing the idea, we also wanted a backpack that was versatile in it's looks. Suitable for exploring both cities and the outdoors, The Freedom Pack is perfect for any adventure.
At Travelab we believe that travel broadens our horizons.
Our vision is to produce a suite of products that will make travel stress free and truly enjoyable.
We're starting with The Freedom Pack. We hope you’ll join us on our journey by backing The Freedom Pack today.
Risks and challenges
Once we hit the funding goal for The Freedom Pack, we will begin to finalize all the details with our suppliers and manufacturers, even before funding reaches us. Our team has a combined 20 years of experience with production and logistics, and have spent the last 6 months making sure all controllable risks are taken care of. We hope that gives you a peace of mind!
While we do not see any direct risks and challenges, there are always unexpected scenarios that may present itself during the process of production. Our promise is simple - clear, responsive communication.
Our commitment is to improve travel gear forever, and that means we're here for the long haul. Thank you for believing in us and joining us on the journey. We can't wait to get the Freedom Packs to you!
