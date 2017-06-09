Share this project

Fittbo - An Innovative Lunchbox

Designed to fit in our daily bags. It's slim, thermo-insulated, leakproof, easy to use and clean.

Designed to fit in our daily bags. It's slim, thermo-insulated, leakproof, easy to use and clean. Read more

Campaign FAQ Updates 2 Comments 221 Community
About this project

 

 

 

 

 Food - influences how we feel, how we look, how healthy we become. The easiest way to have a healthy lifestyle and stay fit is to eat properly! 

Having the right food within your reach makes a huge and telling difference on your body over a long period of time. Having a healthy, balanced meal each day will make us feel better, and also keep the weight under control!

We created Fittbo to be the ultimate food box as it is:

  • easy to use
  • easy to clean
  • 100% leakproof
  • microwave safe food tray
  • designed to fit the contemporary, always on the go lifestyle
  • thermo-insulated to keep the food fresh throughout the day
  • compartmented to hold everything you need to make a balanced diet in one place.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The main section lids are fitted with a rubber gasket for each compartment. The food tray also has a gasket that holds the entire body and exterior shell together as one piece. Even in the unlikely case you pack in a hurry and don’t close the lids correctly, the unibody designed shell won’t allow any leaking.

 

 

 

Fittbo is compartmented based on the ideal dinner plate for an adult.

For the main course, you have 1/2 of the space for vegetables 1/4 for low GI carbohydrates and 1/4 for lean protein.

To have enough fuel for the day, there are two small compartments for healthy snacks! These are a really important part of every diet. They help keep the appetite under control so you won't go about eating the first thing that comes your way!

 

 

More details will be added in our next update!
We thought a lot about how to create the compartments. After thorough research, we had to design it based on the optimum portions of nutrients. This makes it easy to keep a track of the optimum ratios of food, and transporting the different types of food separately keeps them fresh for longer.

The Unibody designed construction of the food tray makes it easy to clean. Instead of having a couple of containers to wash, you just wash one.
  • The dimensions are 9.25inch x 9.25inch x 1.59 inch - 23.5cm x 23.5cm x 4cm, the best size for it to be carried comfortably while still having enough food for the day!
  • it weighs less than 500 grams
  • The materials used are all premium and food safe! Made From the Highest Quality 100% Food Grade compliant, BPA Free Plastic   

 

 

We made A LOT of design prototypes. We basically wanted the box to be simple, easy to use and have a smart, clean design you'd be proud to take anywhere. Every feature we thought of had to be incorporated into the design: the insulation, the cutlery, the optimum ratio and division between compartments.

  

 

 

 

 

I’m a young designer, I've worked for some big companies in the past, gaining considerable amount of experience and understanding how a product is designed and implemented from the drawing board to the finished product. I finally got the courage to take this big step, leaving a comfy job to create products that would make life better. This is my take on the lunchbox, and I really hope you’ll like it! My goal is to create a food box that would be easy to carry and use, with an impeccable design.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
This project is promoted by Jellop, a direct­ response online advertising agency specializing in Kickstarter campaigns on Facebook Ads and Google AdWords.

 

Risks and challenges

Because this isn't a tech product or a very complicated product, production should go without major issues.
As with any first production run, there might be delays caused by unforeseen circumstances. We've taken a safe approach by setting our timeline, and we'll do our best to have the products shipped as soon as possible!
Also we intend to keep you in the loop on a constant basis, sending regular updates to keep you up-to-date with progress recorded!

