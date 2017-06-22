All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
Arsenal, the intelligent camera assistant
Unlock the potential of your DSLR or mirrorless camera and capture amazing images in any conditions.
About this project
Capture amazing images in any conditions and get complete control of your DSLR or mirrorless camera—all from your smartphone.
Arsenal is the world’s first intelligent assistant for DSLR and mirrorless cameras. Ultralight hardware lets you wirelessly control your camera with an intuitive iOS or Android app. And advanced machine learning algorithms help you get the perfect shot every time.
With a single tap, you can activate Arsenal’s settings assistant AI. The settings assistant is trained on thousands of great photos. It can determine the optimal settings for the scene you're shooting. Next it fine tunes those settings using 18 different environmental factors. The result is great settings for any shot.
Like your own personal photography assistant, Arsenal lets you focus on the parts of photography you love while it takes care of the rest.
Arsenal lets you control your camera from up to 100 feet away. Set the shutter speed, aperture, and ISO, see a live preview, and trigger the shutter from your smartphone.
Arsenal automates advanced photo stacking techniques to help you capture scenes with High Dynamic Range (HDR). In seconds, you can take multiple exposures and merge them into a single RAW or JPG file on your camera—no post-production required.
With focus stacking, you can get your entire scene in sharp focus. Arsenal calculates the optimal number of exposures, takes them at different focus positions, and merges them into one crystal clear image.
With Arsenal, you can create long exposures that capture rich color and dramatic motion blurs...without buying expensive neutral density filters.
We love timelapses, so we designed the best timelapse interface on the planet. Set your parameters, then ask Arsenal to adjust the exposure in changing light for a smooth day-to-night transition. You can even preview your timelapse while it’s being recorded.
Once you start your timelapse, Arsenal takes care of the rest. You (and your phone) can leave your camera working. Come back anytime to check on the progress or make adjustments while the scene is still being captured.
Check out some of the timelapses we've shot with Arsenal
Let’s face it, reviewing images on your camera’s tiny screen is never fun. With Arsenal, you can review them wirelessly on your phone. Flip through photos instantly, zoom in to see details at full-resolution, then share favorites right from your phone.
Arsenal fully supports dozens of popular DSLR and mirrorless camera models made by Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Fuji. To see if your camera will be supported when we launch, visit our Supported Cameras page.
Arsenal controls your camera via a USB cable (included), and you control Arsenal wirelessly from your smartphone. Arsenal’s free mobile app will be compatible with modern iOS and Android devices.
Arsenal’s intelligent algorithm suggests settings based on your subject and environment. Then like any good assistant, it lets you control the final shot. Here’s how it works:
- Compares current scene with thousands of past images using a convolutional deep neural network. (The same algorithm used in self driving cars)
- Optimizes settings based on 18 different factors
- Avoids settings that produce weak images on your specific camera and lens
- Uses image recognition to identify subject-specific needs (e.g. fast shutter for birds)
- Shows safe ranges for each setting based on situational constraints (e.g. vibration)
- Gives you the ability to change the settings you care about most
P.S. The term “artificial intelligence” (AI) gets thrown around a lot these days, so we put together a blog post explaining how Arsenal’s algorithms work in more detail.
- Powerful ARM processor
- Weighs 2 ounces (57 grams)
- Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi-enabled
- Up to 100-foot wireless range 6-hour battery life
- Charge while in use (with any USB-compatible battery pack, not included)
Hi, my name is Ryan. I’m a software developer, amateur landscape photographer, and the creator of Arsenal.
Arsenal started as a side project to automate my own photography techniques. Once I started showing other photographers the photos I was getting, there was so much interest that I decided to create something everyone could use.
Getting Arsenal from idea to reality has been a tremendous team effort. I’ve worked on it full time for more than a year in collaboration with an electrical engineer who specializes in device design, a brilliant user interface designer (who also happens to be my brother), and other key roles. Arsenal is now ready for production, and we’re so excited to share what we’ve built with the Kickstarter community.
If you’d like to see some of the shots I’ve been getting with Arsenal, you can find me on Instagram @ryanstout.
Risks and challenges
-- Technology --
For a product like Arsenal, which introduces a new set of capabilities to the market, the immediate questions are, “Is this technically possible, and can this team do it?”
We decided that the best way to address this risk—both for potential supporters, and for ourselves—was to built it first, then ask for support. Over the last 18 months, we overcame all the major technological hurdles on our roadmap. While there is still plenty of work to be done (see roadmap section), it’s the kind of work many others have done before.
-- Software Development --
When we started writing the code to power Arsenal, we didn’t know how long it would take. Now that the software is functionally complete, we’ve mitigated the timeline risk that net-new software development can entail. The remaining aspects are far more quantifiable in scope and timeline.
Another challenge we wanted to overcome was camera compatibility. We wanted to support dozens of popular camera models and give backers a clear answer on whether their camera would be supported at launch. At the same time, it was important to keep development and QA testing manageable. To accomplish this, we leveraged an open-source camera API to communicate with cameras. In addition to significantly decreasing the cost of supporting each camera model, it allowed us to identify in advance which cameras would support which functions.
-- Manufacturing & Production --
A challenge specific to hardware projects is finding a way to physically manufacture their product at scale. To mitigate this risk, we decided to design for commercial-scale production from day one.
We’ve already begun lining up supply chain partners, and we’re working with a firm here in the States to help manage the production. The supply chains break down into a few areas. 1) the PCB, 2) usb cables, 3) the case. We're working with a company here in the States to do PCB fabrication. We've found a few suppliers in China for our cables. The case will be injection molded here in United States, and assembly will happen here as well. We also have quotes from a few companies for custom packaging.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
