Shapeheart Armband | Heart rate tracking & easy phone access
Project We Love
Gadgets
Paris, France
$61,312
pledged of $39,089 goal
backers
   
Converted from €54,898 pledged of €35,000 goal
Shapeheart Armband | Heart rate tracking & easy phone access

By Shapeheart
First created

Shapeheart Armband | Heart rate tracking & easy phone access

The 1st heart rate monitoring armband made of a magnetic phone case to easily check your apps and gauge your performance while running

The 1st heart rate monitoring armband made of a magnetic phone case to easily check your apps and gauge your performance while running Read more

$61,312
pledged of $39,089 goal
backers
   
Converted from €54,898 pledged of €35,000 goal
Project We Love
Gadgets
Paris, France
Rewards Campaign FAQ 7 Updates 4 Comments 23 Community
About this project

Shapeheart is the most convenient system ever created to exercise with your smartphone. Our durable armband offers:

  • a smoother running experience with a magnetic phone case that lets you easily access your apps while running 
  • smarter training with accurate heart rate measurement that lets you personalize your sessions according to your own personal goals

 FR - Cliquez pour le résumé en français

 

Finally an armband that makes your smartphone fully usable while running. Finally an armband made for smartphones!

NEW! After a few days of campaign, we have heard your comments and decided to propose 2 versions of Shapeheart: with and without its HR monitor:

Over the past year, Shapeheart has been tested by dozens of members of our community on their workouts. Our armband is now ready to be manufactured and you will be funding the first batch of production. 

 

Shapeheart is giving back all its power to your phone. No need to wring your neck over your arm, it's now easy to text, use your GPS, switch between songs, take pictures or check your pace. 

 No risk of your phone falling while you work out! Check out this video:

No need to weigh yourself down with additional devices on your run. We've added what your phone was missing: a sensor for accurate heart rate measurement.

With our magnetic phone case your heart rate becomes easier than ever to access, making your phone a real running device:

Heart rate is the only data that indicates the real intensity of your effort. It helps find the right pace to keep you away from burnouts or injuries, and make faster progress towards your personal goals: weight loss, race preparation, or reaching your personal best finish time... 

 

Positioned inside the black or red silicon part of the armband, it pairs with your phone via Bluetooth (LBE). Our sensor has been studied to accurately measure your pulse on this upper part of your arm.

 

Once paired via bluetooth, your heart rate is directly displayed into your favorite running app, so you can easily check your pace, distance, and heart rate at a glance from the same interface.

Check our video for a set up demo video:

The armband is positioned in the ideal spot for our sensor, making its readings more trustworthy than fitness devices worn on the wrist. Here is why the upper arm is more accurate:

  • no light interference for optimum sensing 
  • more stability, as the top of your arm swings less than your wrist 
  • no hair interference, which can impede sensors on the forearm

We have received lots of message from backers regarding how they should use heart rate monitoring to tailor their training sessions. So we have partnered with our favorite coaching app, Formyfit! Not another activity tracker, Formyfit offers a personalized training plan based on an endurance test and the goals you'd like to reach. Here is how it works in 4 steps:

Developed by professional coaches, you can get the premium plan for 4 months + Shapeheart armband for only 79€ on Kickstarter instead of 109€. Only available until June 22nd.  

Position our Winter Kit under your clothes to keep the sensor in contact with your skin. Once dressed, put the armband on with your phone. You're ready to go. 

 

   

 

 

Once you have chosen the size that's right for your arm, the band stays secured -- so putting Shapeheart on will always be a cinch. Smart, isn’t it?

 

 

  • quickly unlock your phone with Shapeheart's fingerprint hole
  • touch-screen windowed compartment approved by our community to easily control your phone's features.

  

 

Five runners in our community tested Shapeheart under intense rain during the Paris Half Marathon in March 2017. Their phones were unscathed, thanks to the protective sleeve on the top of the case! Nevertheless, we do not recommend exposing your phone to water. 

 

Why should you put up with an expensive, cumbersome second device, when your smartphone already integrates all the other features that make your run enjoyable (running apps, music, GPS…)? With ShapeHeart, you access the huge value of heart rate monitoring with a smart budget.

 

 Shapeheart is Runner's World Award at CES 2017. 

Over the past year we tested Shapeheart over 300 times with avid runners. Their feedback has been crucial in optimizing Shapeheart.

 

 

Except for the 39€ reward, all the rewards are including the connected version of Shapeheart with its HR sensor. 

Special bundle reward - Available until June 22nd

 

  

 

 

Our team is specialized in hardware product development and distribution. Our product is developed with the support of technical partners in charge of the product industrialization.

 

 

Risks and challenges

We already made an industrial pre-production series of 30 armbands that we have been testing with our community since March 2017. It works perfectly.

Our manufacturing & logistics processes are ready, as we needed to serve our French retail partner who made a first order of armbands.

In order to ship your order we have a 3 month lead time for our electrical components. In the meantime we will finalize the industrial mold of our removable sensor. Then we'll have one month of production to be able to ship on November.

About the textile & magnetic part of the product, no risks to be mentioned as everything is ready.

Regarding product certifications, we still need to certify Shapeheart FCC, IEC, CE. To complete this certification, we have taken care of using batteries that are already certified.

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Report this project to Kickstarter

Support this project

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge €1 or more About $1.09

    Join our community

    You love the idea of Shapeheart and want to be part of our community? We appreciate your support and will put your name in the Hall of Fame and keep you in the loop with exclusive updates as we continue our journey!

    Estimated delivery
    24 backers
    Pledge €39 or more About $43

    Shapeheart WITHOUT heart rate monitor

    For backers who don't need a heart rate monitor but would like to use Shapeheart for easy access to their phone, receive 1 Shapeheart armband with its magnetic phone case.

    This reward DOES NOT include the HR monitor.

    Once the campaign is over, we will send you an email for selecting your color, phone case & armband sizes.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (50 left of 100) 50 backers
    Pledge €69 or more About $75

    EARLY BIRD SHAPEHEART with HR monitor

    You will receive 1 Shapeheart armband + HR monitor with a 42% discount on retail price. Limited quantity available!

    Once the campaign is over, we will send you an email for selecting your color, phone case & armband sizes.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (70 left of 300) 230 backers
    Pledge €79 or more About $86

    SHAPEHEART with HR monitor

    You will receive 1 Shapeheart armband + HR monitor with a 33% discount on retail price.

    Once the campaign is over, we will send you an email for selecting your color, phone case & armband sizes.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    12 backers
    Pledge €79 or more About $86

    Shapeheart + Formyfit training app

    You will receive 1 Shapeheart armband + a 4 months access to the premium version of the Formyfit app.

    Formyfit is our favorite training app! Not just another activity tracker, but a personalised training plan, which will help to achieve your goals within the healthy training range.

    Available until June 22nd! Don't miss it out!!

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
       
    2 backers
    Pledge €118 or more About $129

    2 SUPER EARLY BIRD SHAPEHEART PACK

    You will receive a pack of 2 Shapeheart armbands + HR monitor with a 50% discount on retail price. Limited quantity available!

    Once the campaign is over, we will send you an email for selecting your color, phone case & armband sizes.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (33 left of 100) 67 backers
    Pledge €149 or more About $163

    2 SHAPEHEART PACK - KICKSTARTER EDITION

    You will receive a pack of 2 Shapeheart armband with a 37% discount on retail price.

    Once the campaign is over, we will send you an email for selecting your color, phone case & armband sizes.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge €1,499 or more About $1,638

    COMMERCIAL PACKAGE 30 SHAPEHEART UNITS

    30 Shapeheart armbands commercial package + a Skype conversation with Shapeheart founders to discuss additional collaboration opportunities.

    Limited quantity available!

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (24 left of 25) 1 backer
    Pledge €3,999 or more About $4,371

    Super Supporter Pack

    Come to Paris for a week to meet & run with the Shapeheart team.
    2 Shapeheart armbands + A flight to Paris for 2 + Hotel for 7 nights + Subscription to a major race in the city + free city guide.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (6 left of 8) 2 backers
    Pledge €59 or more About $64

    SUPER EARLY BIRD SHAPEHEART

    You will receive 1 Shapeheart armband with a 50% discount on retail price. Limited quantity available!

    Once the campaign is over, we will send you an email for selecting your color, phone case & armband sizes.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 200 backers
