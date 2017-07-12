Replay with sound
$5,073 pledged of $25,000 goal
89backers
THIS PROJECT IS NOT LIVE
This is only a draft that the creator has chosen to share.
THIS PROJECT IS NOT LIVE
This is only a draft that the creator has chosen to share.
Funding Suspended
Funding for this project was suspended by Kickstarter about 17 hours ago.
Funding Canceled
Funding for this project was canceled by the project creator about 17 hours ago.
Funding Unsuccessful
This project's funding goal was not reached on .
Project Purged
This project was purged on and is only visible to staff.
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
Smart Buckle: Convert Any Watch Into A Smartwatch in Seconds
Smart Buckle: Convert Any Watch Into A Smartwatch in Seconds
Replace your watch's current clasp with Smart Buckle to upgrade any watch with the latest wearable activity tracker & smartwatch tech.
Replace your watch's current clasp with Smart Buckle to upgrade any watch with the latest wearable activity tracker & smartwatch tech. Read more
Have a question?
Luis
Superbacker
34 minutes ago
Just backed! It's going to be a present for my father! Right now I'm happy with my Xiaomi Band 2 �
Angad B Collaborator about 1 hour ago
Dear HC,
Thank you for your message!
By male we mean that the Smart Buckle size is designed for the most popular Male Strap Size - 20mm.
Hope this answers your question.
Love
HC about 1 hour ago
What it mean by for male only in the question section? Refer to the health apps setting?
Angad B Collaborator about 2 hours ago
Hello Anson, no currently smart buckel does not offer any alert/ vibration notifications. The Smart Buckle features are designed to solely focus on your fitness tracking.
We may offer a 22mm size in the future. You can get a 20mm strap directly from our campaign - check out $79 and $89 perks !
Anson Chiu
Superbacker
about 7 hours ago
...and will you be offering a 22mm size in the future? (i currently do not own many 20mm straps)
Anson Chiu
Superbacker
about 7 hours ago
does this smart buckle offer any alerts / vibration notifications ?
alexei levene Collaborator about 11 hours ago
Thank you Roll and Arron we are #feelingthelove !!
Arron Thwaites about 14 hours ago
I can't wait to start my fitness goals with this Beauty �
Roll Phong about 14 hours ago
I'm looking forward