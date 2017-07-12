Share this project

Smart Buckle: Convert Any Watch Into A Smartwatch in Seconds project video thumbnail
Wearables
San Francisco, CA
$5,073 pledged of $25,000 goal
Smart Buckle: Convert Any Watch Into A Smartwatch in Seconds

By Smart Buckle Team
Smart Buckle: Convert Any Watch Into A Smartwatch in Seconds

Replace your watch's current clasp with Smart Buckle to upgrade any watch with the latest wearable activity tracker & smartwatch tech.

Replace your watch's current clasp with Smart Buckle to upgrade any watch with the latest wearable activity tracker & smartwatch tech. Read more

    1. Luis
      Superbacker
      34 minutes ago

      Just backed! It's going to be a present for my father! Right now I'm happy with my Xiaomi Band 2 �

    2. Angad B Collaborator about 1 hour ago

      Dear HC,
      Thank you for your message!
      By male we mean that the Smart Buckle size is designed for the most popular Male Strap Size - 20mm.

      Hope this answers your question.

      Love

      HC about 1 hour ago

      What it mean by for male only in the question section? Refer to the health apps setting?

    4. Angad B Collaborator about 2 hours ago

      Hello Anson, no currently smart buckel does not offer any alert/ vibration notifications. The Smart Buckle features are designed to solely focus on your fitness tracking.
      We may offer a 22mm size in the future. You can get a 20mm strap directly from our campaign - check out $79 and $89 perks !

    5. Anson Chiu
      Superbacker
      about 7 hours ago

      ...and will you be offering a 22mm size in the future? (i currently do not own many 20mm straps)

    6. Anson Chiu
      Superbacker
      about 7 hours ago

      does this smart buckle offer any alerts / vibration notifications ?

    7. alexei levene Collaborator about 11 hours ago

      Thank you Roll and Arron we are #feelingthelove !!

      Arron Thwaites about 14 hours ago

      I can't wait to start my fitness goals with this Beauty �

    9. Roll Phong about 14 hours ago

      I'm looking forward