Richard Borg's Red Alert: Space Fleet Warfare board game

Richard Borg heads into Space in this exciting new Commands & Colours board game – including two complete fleets of plastic starships (92 models)!

In case you are wondering, yes, the playing mat is BIG! It's made of a crease-resistant fabric approximately 130 x 100 cm!





This is what you get in the core game:

Commonwealth Fleet

Confederation Fleet

CAMPAIGN FUNDED IN 6 HOURS! THANKS EVERYONE!

Stretch goals unlocked:

1.... you've got yourselves the Vice Admiral Escalation Pack FREE (MSRP: GBP £18)!

2.... and an extra Commonwealth long-range fighter squadron (3 fighters and bases)!

3.... and an extra Confederation long-range fighter squadron (3 fighters and bases)!

4.... and the Carrier Escalation Pack as an optional buy (Kickstarter price £14.50; MSRP £18)!

5.... and the Dreadnought Escalation Pack as an optional buy (Kickstarter price £14.50; MSRP £18)!

6.... and the Logistics and Space Platform Escalation Pack FREE to all backers (MSRP £20)!

7.... new ship designs for the Confederation fleet in the core game!

8.... and the Space Rift Escalation Pack FREE to all backers (MSRP £13)!

Logistics ship

Space Platform

RED ALERT allows two to six players to duke it out in Space using the opposing fleets of the Commonwealth Alliance and Rebel Confederation: battleships, cruisers, and destroyers, backed up by long-range fighters and the Fleet Commander’s all-important flagship. Each unit type has its own special capabilities.

Bonding With Board Games talk through a digital draft of the rulebook - you can watch it here.

If you’ve already played any of Richard Borg’s Commands & Colours games, you’ll be on very familiar ground with RED ALERT. If you’ve not...

Commands & Colours is an easy-to-learn, card-driven wargame series. It uses a hex-grid game board divided into three sections – a centre and two wings.

The command cards in your hand determine which section(s) you can activate units, and how many units you may activate when you play that card. The play of these command cards drives the action and creates a ‘fog of war’.

Combat is fast, simple and somewhat deadly. In addition to the hits scored when you roll your battle dice, red alert icons rolled represent non-fatal crises onboard a ship – such as collateral damage, shields going down, and engineering issues – that need to be resolved.

Combat cards give players all manner of sci-fi themed advantages, add an element of suspense, and challenge players to maintain their star token reserves to power decisive actions throughout the battle. The action on a combat card may hinder the opposition forces, enhance a player’s units, or instantly change the course of a battle.

Players alternate turns until a set number of victory points are gained. Victory points are gained for each enemy unit entirely eliminated. When the last ship of an opposition unit is eliminated, its unit marker is taken from the battlefield and placed on a player’s victory stand with the victory point side face up. In some scenarios, occupying a certain space feature hex or completing other scenario objectives may gain additional victory points.

Scenarios are important in the Commands & Colours historical game series, and RED ALERT is no different. Unlike the historical battles scenarios, however, RED ALERT offers players the chance to customize their fleet and allows freedom of unit deployment.

An assortment of Task Force cards allow players to quickly deploy a fleet of starships that can be augmented and customized with support vessels. RED ALERT’s fleet customization and deployment rules, and its challenging scenarios, will provide an almost endless amount of replay value.

As our campaign grows, we'll be unlocking the stretch goals shown below.

Some of our stretch goals are free Kickstarter Exclusives available only to our backers, and some unlock optional buys that you can add to your pledge (see the next section for prices and more information).

The core game contains all of the ship units you need to enjoy a game of RED ALERT, but the unlocked Kickstarter Exclusive squadrons will give you more opportunities to customize your fleet.

We'll add further Optional-Buy choices here as soon as they are unlocked (see above).

To add Optional Buys: Click the 'Manage your pledge' button on the Kickstarter page and in the pledge manager add your desired amount of funds. When the Kickstarter campaign ends, you will be able to confirm your extra items using the pledge manager survey we send out.

Choose any or all of the following Optional Buys:

Complete 46-Ship Commonwealth Fleet @ GBP £40 (KS Exclusive offer)

(KS Exclusive offer) Complete 46-Ship Confederation Fleet @ GBP £40 (KS Exclusive offer)

(KS Exclusive offer) Vice Admiral Escalation Pack @ GBP £14.50 (MSRP £18 - please note that all backers already get one of these packs for free)

(MSRP £18 - please note that all backers already get one of these packs for free) Carrier Escalation Pack @ GBP £14.50 (MSRP £18)

(MSRP £18) Dreadnought Escalation Pack @ GBP £14.50 (MSRP £18)

(MSRP £18) Logistics and Space Platform Escalation Pack @ GBP £16 (MSRP £20 - please note that all backers already get one of these packs for free)

(MSRP £20 - please note that all backers already get one of these packs for free) Space Rift Escalation Pack @ GBP £10.50 (MSRP £13 - please note that all backers already get one of these packs for free)

(MSRP £13 - please note that all backers already get one of these packs for free) Another copy of the core game plus unlocked stretch goals @ GBP 90 (MSRP 100)



Richard Borg has completed the rules and the game components have been finalised – we're taking the opportunity to have a last look over the rulebook, but everything else is ready.

We have produced a superb array of artwork for the cards and tokens, which are all complete and ready to send to our manufacturer. We've 3D sculpted our fleets and have produced 3D prints to check that they will mould well (and they do!). We've been using these ship models in our demo games at UK shows in 2018.

Our manufacturer is in place and ready to begin work on the main production run when the Kickstarter campaign ends successfully.

We are delighted to announce that we have dedicated Kickstarter fulfilment hubs in place for RED ALERT, offering cost-effective local shipping for our backers in the following locations: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, USA, and the European Union. In other destinations, taxes and import duties may be charged by your local postal service.

Shipping will be charged after the Kickstarter campaign ends.

When the Kickstarter campaign ends, we will send you a shipping survey asking for your shipping address, and our pledge manager will use this to calculate and charge you for shipping.

Please note that the prices shown below are our current shipping estimates for single copies of the game (which may change). If you add optional buys to your pledge, your shipping cost will increase.

UK: GBP £7

USA: GBP £12

EU: GBP £10

Canada: GBP £14

Australia: GBP £14

New Zealand: GBP £24

Rest of the World: GBP £26



Retailers can join the campaign! Use the Retailer pledge with a commitment deposit of just £100. After pledging, please email Anita at PSC Games (anita-theplasticsoldierco@hotmail.co.uk) to confirm your retailer status and trade discount, and terms if you are a new customer. Remember to include your Red Alert Kickstarter backer number.

When the products are ready to ship, we will contact you to confirm exactly what you would like to order and pay the balance due.

You will receive one set of unlocked, free stretch goals per retailer and will benefit from the standard Admiral pledge level price plus your normal trade discount. You will be able to order optional buys on the same terms.

For shipping we are offering a flat rate of GBP £15 in the UK, USA, EU, Canada, and Australia. If you are outside these areas please contact Anita at the email address shown above.