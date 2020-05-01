Lew Pulsipher's Britannia: Classic and New Duel Edition

About

The much-loved historical board game Britannia returns! This edition includes over 200 beautifully sculpted plastic miniatures and two ways to play: Classic Britannia (traditional play for 3 or 4 gamers on the standard board) and Duel Britannia (faster play for 2 gamers on a new board).

Britannia allows players to recreate the turbulent history of Britain from the coming of the Romans (in 43 A.D.) to final conquest by the Normans (1085 A.D.). Each player controls several nations and leaders including the Angles, Saxons, Irish, Norsemen, Danes, Boudicca, King Arthur, Offa, and many other recognisable names from British history. The power of each tribe will rise and fall as the game progresses through the centuries, so players must work out when to expand and when to consolidate with each of their nations.

Classic Britannia plays in the way all Britannia fans know and love, benefiting from Lew Pulsipher’s continued development and player feedback. Duel Britannia is a new, fast-playing adaptation for two players, on a new board including Ireland.

Britannia even has its own Wikipedia page - you can check it out HERE!

Our new edition of Britannia includes a double-sided board, two different sets of rules of play, and plenty of shared game components. This means you'll get you two Lew Pulsipher games in one box:

Classic Britannia plays in the way all Britannia fans know and love, benefiting from Lew Pulsipher’s continued development and player feedback. Game play runs from 43 A.D. to 1085 A.D.

plays in the way all Britannia fans know and love, benefiting from Lew Pulsipher’s continued development and player feedback. Game play runs from 43 A.D. to 1085 A.D. Duel Britannia is a new, fast-playing adaptation for two players, on a new board including Ireland. Game play runs from 350 A.D. to 1050 A.D.

For a sneak peek at the prototype boards and miniatures we were showing off at UK Games Expo 2019, check out the OnTableTop.com interview with PSC Dan below. Please note that these components are still works in progress!

Some of you will remember how to play Britannia, having years of experience and enjoyment from the game so far! If not, this video shows you the basics.

You can find out more about gameplay in previous editions of Britannia (not published by PSC Games) by visiting the Britannia page on Boardgamegeek.

Our prototype on show at UK Games Expo 2019.

Duel Britannia is a brand new game designed by Lew Pulsipher, based on the same principles and game style as Classic Britannia. It comes it the same box as its longer-playing sibling Classic Britannia, with a new game board printed on the back of the Classic board, shared miniatures, and its own rules. This video takes you through the basics.

These are comments that gamers have written on Boardgamegeek about previous editions of Britannia (Classic Britannia in our edition). As these refer to editions by other publishers, we have not included any comments relating to specific editions or components.

We’re pleased to announce that we will be making sets of cardboard counter armies available as an optional buy. These will be a Kickstarter Exclusive (not available through retail) and will cost £9. One set will provide you with the correct number of card counter armies to play both Classic and Duel Britannia. If you buy a set, you can choose whether to play with the plastic miniatures included in the game’s box or the Kickstarter Exclusive cardboard counter armies.

KICKSTARTER EXCLUSIVE Classic/Duel Cardboard Counter Armies @ GBP £9.00

