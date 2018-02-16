Hands-free reusable shoe cover

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

About

Be Happy with our new Covers.

Step in Sock Logo

Hands-free Shoe Cover

Step In LLC. is excited to offer the first, fully self-sufficient, hands-free shoe cover.

In early 2015, a vision was realized after breaking the backs of so many work shoes. Something had to be done about this. The simple solution would have been to just accept the limited option of shoe covers and struggle to put them on. This option could not be accepted, so a mission was formed: Floors needed to stay clean and shoes needed to stay on.

Broken Shoes that Started it all

Broken Shoes that Inspired the Creation of Step in Sock

After many tough months of failed designs and ideas that came up short, we started to see great potential in the idea and it finally started to become a reality. Long nights and never giving up resulted in a product we can be proud of and finally step in! Step in Sock was born!

Evolution of Step in Sock

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

When you have a lot of passion for something you will find the motivation to wait 9 hours for a Shark Tank audition

Shark Tank Casting Audition

Our Standard Polyurethane bottom Step in Sock cover

Step in Sock being used on a shoe

The Step in Sock company has been created from the ground up. By sticking with hard work and showing passion for helping others, we offer an easier option to all service industries.

Our Synthetic Quality leather Step in Sock shoe cover option

Our Synthetic Leather Version

The idea of Step in Sock is exactly how the name describes it; our company has a passion in providing the easiest way to step into a shoe cover and having it automatically hold onto your show, allowing for an easier and faster day of work or protecting your athletic footwear.

Our Cover, when open are strategically designed at 17 inches long by 12 inches wide to fit all sizes up to a 13

Step in Sock Open to Step in

With your help, Step in Sock can manufacture to reach it's many customers. From high school sports, personal use around the house to residential services or construction Step in Sock will be a Eco friendly reusable simple hands-free shoe cover for everyone.

Step in Sock is currently in operation at www.StepinSock.com but we need your help to scale up manufacturing.

Thank you!

Joel Fersaci

Founder / CEO