Wearables
$33,397 pledged of $8,500 goal
backers
   
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

By Joel Fersaci
First created

Hands-free reusable shoe cover! Stop throwing out disposable covers or your back, just step into our shoe cover!

What is a prototype?

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

Proof of Concept

Explorations that test ideas and functionality.

Functional Prototype

Demonstrates the functionality of the final product, but looks different.

Appearance Prototype

Looks like the final product, but is not functional.

Design Prototype

Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.

Production Prototype

Appearance, function, and manufacturing methods match the final product.

9f4fec1cc190a54bafffbf22d978904a h264 high

Prototype Gallery

These photos and videos provide a detailed look at this project’s development.

About

Be Happy with our new Covers.
Be Happy with our new Covers.

 

Hands-free Shoe Cover

Step In LLC. is excited to offer the first, fully self-sufficient, hands-free shoe cover.

In early 2015, a vision was realized after breaking the backs of so many work shoes. Something had to be done about this. The simple solution would have been to just accept the limited option of shoe covers and struggle to put them on. This option could not be accepted, so a mission was formed: Floors needed to stay clean and shoes needed to stay on.

Broken Shoes that Started it all

After many tough months of failed designs and ideas that came up short, we started to see great potential in the idea and it finally started to become a reality. Long nights and never giving up resulted in a product we can be proud of and finally step in! Step in Sock was born!

Evolution of Step in Sock

When you have a lot of passion for something you will find the motivation to wait 9 hours for a Shark Tank audition 

Our Standard Polyurethane bottom Step in Sock cover

The Step in Sock company has been created from the ground up. By sticking with hard work and showing passion for helping others, we offer an easier option to all service industries.

Our Synthetic Quality leather Step in Sock shoe cover option

The idea of Step in Sock is exactly how the name describes it; our company has a passion in providing the easiest way to step into a shoe cover and having it automatically hold onto your show, allowing for an easier and faster day of work or protecting your athletic footwear.

Our Cover, when open are strategically designed at 17 inches long by 12 inches wide to fit all sizes up to a 13

With your help, Step in Sock can manufacture to reach it's many customers. From high school sports, personal use around the house to residential services or construction Step in Sock will be a Eco friendly reusable simple hands-free shoe cover for everyone. 

Step in Sock is currently in operation at www.StepinSock.com but we need your help to scale up manufacturing.

Thank you!

Joel Fersaci

Founder / CEO

 

Risks and challenges

I am currently making Step in Sock hands-free shoe cover at night myself and can't keep up with manufacturing to increase customers.

Step in Sock is patent pending and would like to raise money to farther protect its utility.

    $
    Pledge US$ 5 or more About $5

    Picture

    Random Step in Sock picture from the early stages of being created

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    2 backers
    $
    Pledge US$ 21 or more About $21

    One Pair

    Reusable Hands-free Shoe cover

    Includes:
    • Step in Sock Hands-free Shoe Cover
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    275 backers
    $
    Pledge US$ 21 or more About $21

    Friends in Canada

    A Step in Sock with adjustments in shipping cost.

    Includes:
    • Step in Sock Hands-free Shoe Cover
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only Canada
    23 backers
    $
    Pledge $27 or more About $27

    Synthetic Leather Version

    Includes:
    • Synthetic Leather Step in Sock Cover
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    39 backers
    $
    Pledge US$ 35 or more About $35

    Custom Name

    Get our Step in Sock hands-free shoe cover with your full name embroidered on your cover

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    20 backers
    $
    Pledge US$ 42 or more About $42

    2 Pairs Outside the US

    One size fits all to a size 13

    Includes:
    • Step in Sock Hands-free Shoe Cover
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    92 backers
    $
    Pledge US$ 42 or more About $42

    2 Pairs inside the US

    Includes:
    • Step in Sock Hands-free Shoe Cover
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    44 backers
    $
    Pledge $105 or more About $105

    6 Pairs

    Includes:
    • Step in Sock Hands-free Shoe Cover
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    85 backers
    $
    Pledge US$ 150 or more About $150

    6 Synthetic Leather versions

    Includes:
    • Synthetic Leather Step in Sock Cover
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    8 backers
    $
    Pledge US$ 240 or more About $240

    14 pairs

    Hands-free reusable shoe cover

    Includes:
    • 14× Step in Sock Hands-free Shoe Cover
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    9 backers
    $
