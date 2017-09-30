World's Most Advanced Camping, Hiking & Travel Tech Backpack

About this project

Whether you’re hiking the Appalachian Trail or backpacking across Europe, it’s crucial that you stay connected.

You should always be able to call for help in an emergency or answer the phone when a friend or family member needs to reach you. But when you’re off the grid, you can’t rely on traditional tech to keep your phone charged.

That’s where the NRGcamper comes in. With the NRGcamper backpack, you can charge your device on the go using the 16,000Ah Battery Bank, which conveniently locks into the bag’s frame. Then, recharge the battery bank as you travel using the integrated 11W Solar Panel.

The NRGcamper combines outdoor essentials with technological conveniences to help you stay connected, no matter where you roam.

Here are just some of the features that make the NRGcamper one of a kind.

16,000 mAh Battery Bank: Charge multiple devices at the same time with our integrated battery bank - which locks into the frame of the NRGcamper.

11W Removable Solar Panel: Battery Bank need a recharge? Connect it to the 11W Removable Solar Panel for unlimited charging power!

External USB Ports: With all the unlimited power we wanted to make sure it was easy to charge your devices. With multiple external USB ports you won't have to dig in the bag to power up.

---

OUTDOOR GEAR EXPERT - YouTube Review:

Also Featured On...

TECH: What makes our bag different from most of the hiking, campaign, travel backpacks on the market is how the tech is seamlessly integrated into the design.

CONVENIENCE/COMFORT: Tech aside the bag still needs to be comfortable to wear and carry on your back for hours on end.

Our custom BES System is an ergonomically designed back ventilation method that ensures your comfort when carrying the bag on lengthy treks.

Additional features for both comfort and convenience include:

Additional Specs:

Dimension: 24.5" x 11" x 8"

60L Capacity

Premium Water-Resistant Nylon

Weight: 3lbs. (w/o Battery Bank + Solar Panel) & 7lbs. (w/Battery Bank + Solar Panel)

With the NRGcamper, gain access to an unlimited energy supply so that you can stay off the grid as long as you wish.

The removable 16,000mAh battery bank locks securely into the frame of the bag and a custom mount holds it in place. No need to return to civilization to recharge the bank, either – just connect the bank to the built-in 11W solar panel while you’re out on the trail or road.

Ghostek is an established brand in the tech accessories space with multiple highly reviewed on Amazon. From our bags, phone cases and audio equipment - we pride ourselves on making quality products.

However this our first foray into the world of outdoor equipment - backpacking, hiking, camping, etc. and that is why we are on Kickstarter. In-order to bring a quality outdoors bag to market we need the help of backers on Kickstarter. Not only do we need your support but also your feedback on possible ways we can make the NRGcamper even better!

Top Image - From Line Drawing to Physical Working Prototype; Bottom Image - Finalized Prototype: USB Connector on Solar Panel

We have finalized and working prototypes that are ready for production. All the electronic components are finished and working. However to meet the minimum order quantity of our manufacturing partner who specicializes in outdoor equipment we need the help of Kickstarter and your support.

Based in the Historic Brooklyn Army Terminal in New York, Ghostek is a manufacturer of sleek and super durable tech accessories made to protect any and all devices.

Ghostek specializes in creating products that are as rugged as they are beautiful. Our talented team is dedicated to designing accessories that help our customers accomplish anything—without any device causalities.

