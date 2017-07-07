All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
Stylish, Recycled Handbags by Hebe Rose New York
Made up to 100% recycled materials. Designed in New York.
About this project
A Special Thank You :
Regolo Design - for their website expertise and video production
Dreams on Air - for their collection of clothing
The Yard - coworking space for our video shoot
Mary Gui - fashion blogger as one of our models
Carolina Fryer - fashion / lifestyle blogger as one of our models
Michele Sullivan - health /lifestyle blogger as one of our models
Daisy Wong - stylist
Keyonna Stewart - makeup/hair
And a very special thank you to our family and friends who have supported us throughout our journey.
Risks and challenges
Hebe Rose New York is poised for success, and with the support of our backers we will move forward to production with our manufacturers. We have already produced samples of each style and tested all features and fabrics. In regards to delivery time, in manufacturing, there's always a risk that suppliers do not fulfill on time. We've added a bit of a cushion into our lead time to account for this possibility. No matter what, Barbara, April and our team, will be working along side with our suppliers to ensure that everything does move forward in a smooth matter.
Please note that with Duty/VAT charges, if you live outside of the US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia, you will be responsible for any applicable duty/VAT charges. Also, customs is another topic to bring up. As you may know, some countries are known for being slow with customs, so please be patient with those packages, as there is nothing that we can do to help speed it along.
