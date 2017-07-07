Share this project

Accessories
New York, NY
$730 pledged of $5,000 goal
backers
   
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Stylish, Recycled Handbags by Hebe Rose New York

By Hebe Rose New York
First created

Stylish, Recycled Handbags by Hebe Rose New York

Made up to 100% recycled materials. Designed in New York.

Made up to 100% recycled materials. Designed in New York. Read more

$730 pledged of $5,000 goal
backers
   
Accessories
New York, NY
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ Updates 0 Comments 0 Community
About this project

 

 

                                      

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

      

 

 

 

  

 

 

A Special Thank You :

Regolo Design - for their website expertise and video production

Dreams on Air - for their collection of clothing

The Yard - coworking space for our video shoot

Mary Gui - fashion blogger as one of our models

Carolina Fryer - fashion / lifestyle blogger as one of our models

Michele Sullivan - health /lifestyle blogger as one of our models

Daisy Wong - stylist

Keyonna Stewart - makeup/hair

And a very special thank you to our family and friends who have supported us throughout our journey.

 

 

Risks and challenges

Hebe Rose New York is poised for success, and with the support of our backers we will move forward to production with our manufacturers. We have already produced samples of each style and tested all features and fabrics. In regards to delivery time, in manufacturing, there's always a risk that suppliers do not fulfill on time. We've added a bit of a cushion into our lead time to account for this possibility. No matter what, Barbara, April and our team, will be working along side with our suppliers to ensure that everything does move forward in a smooth matter.

Please note that with Duty/VAT charges, if you live outside of the US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia, you will be responsible for any applicable duty/VAT charges. Also, customs is another topic to bring up. As you may know, some countries are known for being slow with customs, so please be patient with those packages, as there is nothing that we can do to help speed it along.

We'll update you frequently about our progress, and if there are any unforeseen issues along the way, we'll let you know and offer a contingency plan.

    Pledge $10 or more About $10

    Your name featured on our website

    If you pledge $10 or more your name will be featured on our website in appreciation for your support.

    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Pledge $25 or more About $25

    "You are the Change" water bottle

    We will send you our Hebe Rose New York "Support" Water Bottle and sticker as our gift to you.

    Free shipping worldwide.

    Thank you for all your love and support, always.

    Includes:
    • Hebe Rose "You are the Change" Reusable Plastic Water Bottle
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Pledge $40 or more About $40

    Jade Cosmetic Pouch

    We will send you our Hebe Rose New York Jade Cosmetic Pouch and sticker as our gift to you.

    Free shipping worldwide.

    Thank you for all your love and support, always.

    Includes:
    • Jade Cosmetic Pouch
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    5 backers
    Pledge $65 or more About $65

    "Show me what you're made of" Shopper

    We will send you our Hebe Rose New York "Show me what you're made of" Recycled Canvas shopper and sticker as our gift to you.

    Free shipping worldwide.

    Thank you for all your love and support, always.

    Includes:
    • "Show me what you're made of" Shopper
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Pledge $80 or more About $80

    The Essentials

    You’ll receive one "Show me what you're made of" Recycled Canvas Shopper + one "You are the Change" Reusable Plastic Water Bottle and sticker.

    Retail $140 (save $50). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • "Show me what you're made of" Shopper
    • "You are the Change" Plastic Water Bottle
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $95 or more About $95

    Nica Mini Crossbody - EARLY BIRD

    You’ll receive one Nica Mini Cell Phone Crossbody. You'll choose the color later.

    Retail $225 (save $130). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Nica Mini Crossbody Black/Python or Navy/Bordeaux
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (149 left of 150) 1 backer
    Pledge $110 or more About $110

    Alexa Faux Fur Muff - EARLY BIRD

    You’ll receive one Alexa Faux Fur Muff.

    Retail $325 (save $120). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Alexa Faux Fur Muff
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (150 left of 150) 0 backers
    Pledge $115 or more About $115

    Mel Lunchbox Faux Fur - EARLY BIRD

    You’ll receive one Mel Lunchbox Faux Fur Shoulder.

    Retail $235 (save $120). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Mel Lunchbox Faux Fur
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (150 left of 150) 0 backers
    Pledge $120 or more About $120

    Fiona Mini Backpack - EARLY BIRD

    You’ll receive one Fiona Recycled Nylon with Python Embossed Leather Trim Mini Backpack.

    Retail $240 (save $120). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Fiona Mini Backpack
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (150 left of 150) 0 backers
    Pledge $120 or more About $120

    Taylor Crossbody - EARLY BIRD

    You’ll receive one Taylor Recycled Nylon with Faux Fur Camera Crossbody.

    Retail $240 (save $120). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Taylor Mini Crossbody
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (150 left of 150) 0 backers
    Pledge $120 or more About $120

    Blaine Mini Backpack - EARLYBIRD

    You’ll receive one Blaine Recycled Nylon with Faux Fur Mini Backpack.

    Retail $240 (save $120). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Blaine Mini Backpack
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (150 left of 150) 0 backers
    Pledge $125 or more About $125

    Nica Mini Crossbody

    You’ll receive one Nica Mini Cell Phone Crossbody. You'll choose the color later.

    Retail $225 (save $100). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Nica Mini Crossbody Black/Python or Navy/Bordeaux
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $135 or more About $135

    Kate Metallic Backpack - EARLY BIRD

    You’ll receive one Kate Metallic Patch Mini Backpack.
    You'll choose the color later.

    Retail $260 (save $125). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Kate Backpack Silver or Black
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (150 left of 150) 0 backers
    Pledge $145 or more About $145

    Alexa Faux Fur Muff

    You’ll receive one Alexa Faux Fur Muff.

    Retail $230 (save $85). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Alexa Faux Fur Muff
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $150 or more About $150

    Mel Lunchbox Faux Fur

    You’ll receive one Mel Lunchbox Faux Fur Shoulder.

    Retail $235 (save $85). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Mel Lunchbox Faux Fur
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $155 or more About $155

    Liza Leather Tote - EARLY BIRD

    You’ll receive one Liza Leather Tote.
    You'll choose the color later.

    Retail $275 (save $120). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Liza Leather Tote Silver or Black
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (150 left of 150) 0 backers
    Pledge $155 or more About $155

    Claire Leather Backpack - EARLY BIRD

    You’ll receive one Claire Leather Backpack.
    You'll choose the color later.

    Retail $275 (save $120). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Claire Leather Backpack Silver or Black
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (150 left of 150) 0 backers
    Pledge $155 or more About $155

    CJ Velvet Backpack - EARLY BIRD

    You’ll receive one CJ Velvet Backpack.
    You'll choose the color later.

    Retail $275 (save $120). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • CJ Velvet Backpack Navy or Burgundy
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (150 left of 150) 0 backers
    Pledge $170 or more About $170

    Fiona Mini Backpack

    You’ll receive one Fiona Recycled Nylon with Python Embossed Leather Trim Mini Backpack.
    Retail $240 (save $70). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Fiona Mini Backpack
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $170 or more About $170

    Taylor Crossbody

    You’ll receive one Taylor Recycled Nylon with Faux Fur Camera Crossbody.

    Retail $240 (save $70). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Taylor Mini Crossbody
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $170 or more About $170

    Blaine Mini Backpack

    You’ll receive one Blaine Recycled Nylon with Faux Fur Mini Backpack.

    Retail $240 (save $90). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Blaine Mini Backpack
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $185 or more About $185

    Kate Metallic Backpack

    You’ll receive one Kate Metallic Patch Mini Backpack.
    You'll choose the color later.

    Retail $260 (save $75). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Kate Backpack Silver or Black
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $195 or more About $195

    Liza Leather Tote

    You’ll receive one Liza Leather Tote.
    You'll choose the color later.

    Retail $275 (save $80). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Liza Leather Tote Silver or Black
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Pledge $195 or more About $195

    CJ Velvet Backpack

    You’ll receive one CJ Velvet Backpack.
    You'll choose the color later.

    Retail $275 (save $80). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • CJ Velvet Backpack Navy or Burgundy
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $195 or more About $195

    Claire Leather Backpack

    You’ll receive one Claire Leather Backpack.
    You'll choose the color later.

    Retail $275 (save $80). Free shipping worldwide.

    Includes:
    • Claire Leather Backpack Silver or Black
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $1,000 or more About $1,000

    3 handbags + design a bag

    If you donate $1,000 or more you will get 3 Hebe Rose NewYork handbags of your choice and an opportunity to design a bag that will be named after you.

    Free shipping worldwide.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
