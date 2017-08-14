Mistbox: Energy-saving device proven to cut AC bills by 30%

Many connected devices only save energy when their owners are involved. Take a smart learning thermostat for example. You have to continually train it until it knows your preferences and can optimize for savings. That's fine and good, but what happens if you teach it bad habits or don't take the time to teach it at all? Don't we all want to save energy, even if we aren't so efficient ourselves?

Enter Mistbox. Mistbox maximizes energy savings with no changes to your daily habits and no sacrificing your personal comfort. The result is proven savings, and you don't have to change a thing. Simply install, track and save - it's that easy. With Mistbox, you can go green and save green... the best of both worlds!

Independent study by Intertek

Mistbox commissioned Intertek, the largest tester of consumer goods in the world, to quantify Mistbox’s impact. Tests were performed in the same way SEER ratings are certified. Identical temperature and humidity conditions were used (with and without Mistbox) on a 3-Ton, 13 SEER Carrier system. Conditions were set and data was captured by an automated computer system. Results are below:

We want everyone to be able to take advantage of the savings that Mistbox can offer, regardless of your household budget. That's why we designed Mistbox as a subscription service. We like it because:

Also there is no cancellation fee should you ever cancel your service. We're doing our best to make your decision a no brainer!

Mistbox is a universally compatible, connected device that attaches to your existing AC unit in minutes. It uses evaporative cooling to pre-cool the intake air, which makes your AC more efficient. The resulting efficiency boost means shorter run times and savings of 20-38% on your cooling bills.

Worried about installation? Don't be. Mistbox attaches to your AC unit in minutes. In just a few steps, you can hook up Mistbox and start saving money. You don't need any special tools, either. A simple screwdriver will do the trick.

Many customers ask us about water treatment. Mistbox has developed a custom water treatment system to ensure the fine misting can not damage the AC unit. The patent pending method kills bacteria on contact and treats metal surfaces to make algae or mold growth an impossibility. The method also neutralizes dissolved solids (hardness) in the water so they cannot tightly adhere to the condenser fins. The Mistbox filters have been designed to work with municipal water anywhere in the continental US.

Take a closer look at our water treatment filter and see for yourself.

The Best Of The Best

Since water treatment is such an important topic, Mistbox enlisted top water treatment expert Owen Boyd to help us get it right. Owen entered the world of environmental remediation in 1988 and developed a patented technology for the removal of carbon dioxide from combined cycle power plants. He later commercialized this technology for Dow Chemical. Owen's journey in water treatment started in 1992, and he has brought several new technologies to market:

Developed chelating mercury removal resin to reduce mercury emissions from incinerators and coal burning power plants.

Developed a mercury removal system for dental waste discharge, which is used internationally by thousands of dental clinics.

In partnership with LeHigh University, developed a regenerable arsenic removable media that is used in many U.S. municipal systems and thousands of U.S. homes.

Developed patent pending system for removal of solids from high TDS water.

Developed a patent pending process linking ozone with quantum catalyst technology for disinfection of water used in medical applications.

Needless to say, he knows his stuff. He was also awarded a Technology Innovator Award from the EPA in 1996, among many other accolades and recognition. So you can feel confident that the Mistbox water treatment system is the best of the best.







We want world peace. And clean air. Neither are easy tasks to undertake, but we decided to focus on clean air. Mistbox started its journey in 2013, with a hairy, audacious goal: take expensive evaporative cooling technology that has been around commercially for decades, and cultivate this into technology that is both impactful and affordable for homeowners (and the planet!). There were lots of unknowns along the way, but we were guided by our passion and overwhelming desire to make a difference.



The result is a solution that requires little-to-no effort, while delivering even greater savings than many of the category leaders in our space. It’s a win for consumers. It’s a win for the planet. We are proud to be the engineers, designers, developers and dreamers behind it. Meet Mistbox.

And our team of awesome advisors:

One of the best things about this Mistbox campaign is that you won't have to wait a year to get your rewards. Mistbox is in the final stages of preparation for mass production now, and our plan is that our backers will be able to start saving this later this summer!

Below are some photos of our prototyping stage, as well as some recent pictures of our tools and plastics off them.

