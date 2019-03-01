All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sun, February 3 2019 10:51 PM UTC +00:00.
Invasions
A boardgame on the Dark Ages of Invasions
About
Invasions simulates 300 years of European history, from the late days of the Roman Empire to the start of the Muslim expansion. During this period, known as the Dark Ages, many people invaded the continent, each hoping to colonize it or conquer a realm there, replacing other people established before them. But the new conquerors would never maintain their new powers for long, as they were also invaded by other invaders.
The game ends by the time those great migrations ended. In this epic game, each player controls many different peoples. Each of them is a realm at the best possible location, in view of historical objectives assigned by the rules. Some will prevail and found strong kingdoms and prosperous empires ... others will vanish in the void of history.
Invasion marks the return to board game of Philip Thibaut, the creator of the critically acclaimed Europa Universalis, that he also adapted for PC, and of The Great War '14 -'18. Philippe is also the creator and designer of American Civil War games, Pax Romana, Rise of Prussia or Birth of America.
Philippe Thibaut is the designer of Invasions. Philippe has been spending the past 20 years in the gaming industry, starting his career by designing the legendary Grand Strategy game Europa Universalis, and the critically acclaimed The Great War 14-18 , before taking on the titanic task to adapt Europa Universalis as a video game, with great success. Philippe also created the video games Pax Romana and Great Invasions.
Over the past 15 years Philippe was heading Ageod and Paradox France where he was the lead designer and created games like Birth of America, Napoleon's Campaigns, Pride of Nations, Rise of Prussia or American Civil War I & II.
Invasions has been rigorously play tested. It is the product of over 10 years of thinking back to board games. The game has always been played at social clubs, board game cafes and gaming conventions. The gameplay has been organically developed over time based on feedback, length of play, ease of setup, accessibility and enjoyability.
We took a lot of good, and we made it better.
In September 2018 we also made a public unveiling at the Paris Open History Games (OPJH) where the audience and industry feedback was amazing!
Invasions will be available in English and French in every box, your choice. All games will contain sets of rules and Game Aids in your selected language. You can choose an English, French, German * or Spanish ** language Invasions Kickstarter campaign.
“The game has a great mix of historical depth – characteristic of Philippe! -, ease of understanding and quick play. I highly recommend it!” -Luca Cammisa (Calvinus Games), Designer of Democracy Under Siege, Secret Weapons of the Third Reich, etc...
“It is a very deep historical game that can be played in a single evening. The gameplay is not too complex and can be apprehended easily for a fun game sessions.” -Walter Vejdovsky, Designer of the Fallen Eagles, Rising Eagle games.
Fulfilment will be handled by a well established company within the EU. They specialize in Kickstarter projects as well as produce games themselves, giving us every confidence that your copies will be delivered in good time and with due care.
Being EU based there are no hidden costs for EU orders. Additionally, due to the high duty thresholds of USA, shipments to this country are technically shipping friendly too.
