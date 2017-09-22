Prismcups : Check your drinks out.

About this project

Prismcups is a smart tumbler that helps you manage your health by calculating the calories, sugar, and caffeine according to the type of beverage and the amount you drink.



Prismcups distinguishes the types of drinks the user drinks. From caffè Americano to Lattè, Coke, Orange Juice and much more drinks can be distinguished.

About 30 drinks can be distinguished for now.

Prismcups records the nutrients (eg. sugar, caffeine) and calories you drink for a day. When you sign up, you will enter your personal body information (height, weight, etc.) then the application would recommend the amount of nutrition you need to consume throughout the day.

You can search the drinks, and even define drinks made from your own recipe.It intuitively tells you what you drink for a month, and provides you with a detailed nutrition label for your drink.

The beverage unique ID collected by the tumbler is sent to the server. It calculates the amount of nutrients you have consumed from the pre-defined beverage’s nutrition information. Then show it in the App.

We have looked into how our body differentiates different drinks.

The way we identify drinks in a cup is determined by visual information. Based on this principle, we developed a technology to distinguish beverages. RGB color codes are much more accurate than the visual acuity of human body; thus, the type of beverage that can not be distinguished by the naked eye can be discriminated by the RGB codes

The way Prismcups distinguishes drinks is unique.

The basic process is as follows:

- When the beverage is placed in an enclosed structure, the three primary colors of red(R) , green (G), and blue (B), or the infrared of a specific wavelength, are fired for extremely short periods of time.

- By using light sensor, the r,g,b or infrared spectrum that the beverages reflects are measured.

- Measure the amount of beverage by measuring the water level with our patented infrared or other way.

- Send RGB codes and amount of drinks to your smartphone. - Determines whether there is a code that matches the RGB codes received from the RGB database of a drink that already exists in the smartphone.

* The RGB database contains the RGB codes of beverages, and the calories, sugar, sodium, and caffeine data that are included in a specific reference quantity of beverage.

- If a value exists, it is determined to be the beverage. When there is no data, the smartphone receives a certain drink, inputs the ingredient, and stores it in the database.

- Record statistics on the components (sugars, calories, caffeine) consumed based on the quantity of beverages and drinks received.

Consumer prices have been made reasonably.

There are two main ways to determine drinks. Either analyzing the color of the drink as we developed or using molecular sensor to judge the material itself. However,molecular sensor are priced at between $30 and $40 per unit, resulting in excessive consumer prices of up to $200 when implemented as a product. Whereas, Prismcups uses RGB sensors to identify beverages and make them available for under $100.

And Machine Learning

The way to distinguish drinks from RGB sensors is very effective. However, when we actually developed it, the accuracy was high only when it was guaranteed a definite condition. For example, if the RGB codes are changed by an external light, the drink could not be properly identified. Our team overcame this problem with machine learning. We used the K-Means clustering algorithm to study the range of RGB codes of beverages. This way, we were able to increase the accuracy a lot.

The developing process for Prismcups

Bio Hackers, Dieters, People with diabetes, obesity, and etc. And give it to your loved ones.

If you are with Prismcups, You can be healthier. You can easily and conveniently record your drinking beverages. You can be a hipster by using a cool smart cup.

In conjunction with Amazon Echo, you can easily find information about your drinks. You can also in conjunction with iPhone Healthkit, Google Fitness and etc.

8Cups Inc. is a company that makes smart cup and its technology. It is our vision to help water and beverage consumption healthier. In fact, eightcups, a product that helps users drink more often, has been launched worldwide in March 2016. We would like to make you healthier with Prismcups. Why don’t you learn more our team?

Our team has experience with a first-generation product called eightcups. Eightcups is a smart water bottle that gives you the habit of drinking water. (http://8cups.me) It is a team that has already done all the experience on hardware products from planning, design, prototyping, circuit development, product development, mass production, sales, after sales service.

Through our previous product, we helped to improve the health of our customers. With eightcups, customers were able to drink up to 209% more water. How much greater innovation would our 2nd generation product, Prismcups, make?

In addition, our products have been sold out several times in G-Market and Auction (e-Bay Korea).

We won two competitions held by Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest electronics company. We’ve got grants over 100K USD.

Homepage : http://8cups.me

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/8Cupsme

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/_8cups/