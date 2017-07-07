SCORKL - Breathe underwater with TOTAL freedom

About this project

The Scorkl cylinder is manufactured to the same specifications and manufacturing standards as a normal SCUBA cylinder

The Scorkl regulator is an always-on, breathe-on-demand, balanced single stage regulator and uses the same time proven technology found in regulators used by SCUBA divers around the world. Each Scorkl comes with a pressure gauge which tells you how much air is left at any time

Each Scorkl comes with a FREE scuba tank refill adapter which enables you to refill the Scorkl from a scuba tank in seconds.

If you want to be able to refill the Scorkl whenever and wherever you like, we have developed a high-pressure hand pump option. See below for how it works.

The hand pump filter (below) filters air moisture and impurities

Adventure Case to transport and store your full Scorkl kit safely

High-pressure hand pump can pump to 3,000psi+, filling the Scorkl with enough air to last up to 10 minutes underwater. It achieves these extreme pressures by using an intricate four-stage system:

The Scorkl regulator and high pressure hand pump have been in development for the last twelve months, with multiple sample orders manufactured and refined.

FREE SHIPPING GLOBALLY

We will endeavour to manufacturer and ship within a four month timeframe from the end of the campaign period

