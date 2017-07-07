All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
SCORKL - Breathe underwater with TOTAL freedom
SCORKL - Breathe underwater with TOTAL freedom
Scorkl is lightweight, portable, refillable via hand pump and gives you up to 10min underwater
Scorkl is lightweight, portable, refillable via hand pump and gives you up to 10min underwater Read more
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
About this project
The Scorkl cylinder is manufactured to the same specifications and manufacturing standards as a normal SCUBA cylinder
The Scorkl regulator is an always-on, breathe-on-demand, balanced single stage regulator and uses the same time proven technology found in regulators used by SCUBA divers around the world. Each Scorkl comes with a pressure gauge which tells you how much air is left at any time
Each Scorkl comes with a FREE scuba tank refill adapter which enables you to refill the Scorkl from a scuba tank in seconds.
If you want to be able to refill the Scorkl whenever and wherever you like, we have developed a high-pressure hand pump option. See below for how it works.
The hand pump filter (below) filters air moisture and impurities
Adventure Case to transport and store your full Scorkl kit safely
High-pressure hand pump can pump to 3,000psi+, filling the Scorkl with enough air to last up to 10 minutes underwater. It achieves these extreme pressures by using an intricate four-stage system:
The Scorkl regulator and high pressure hand pump have been in development for the last twelve months, with multiple sample orders manufactured and refined.
FREE SHIPPING GLOBALLY
FREE SHIPPING GLOBALLY
FREE SHIPPING GLOBALLY
FREE SHIPPING GLOBALLY
We will endeavour to manufacturer and ship within a four month timeframe from the end of the campaign period
This project is promoted by Jellop, a direct¬ response online advertising agency specializing in Kickstarter campaigns on Facebook Ads and Google AdWords.
Risks and challenges
Risks and challenges
The Scorkl and hand pump require high-precision manufacturing and high-quality materials since they both operate with air stored at high pressures. The primary components are: the Scorkl cylinder, Scorkl regulator, hand pump chambers, hand pump rods, scuba tank refill adapter and hand pump air filter. All components have already been manufactured to high quality during sample runs.
The primary risk is of production delays. Coordinating with an overseas factory and maintaining quality throughout every step is a challenge. Fulfillment and shipping becomes a hurdle when dealing with thousands of orders. We will not rush through these steps and will tackle them carefully, one by one. We will take the Scorkl to the "design for manufacturing" step soon, and the target is to ship out units in October 2017.
There is some risk that items will not come exactly as pictured, due to manufacturing considerations. The promised function will not be different, and any style changes if any will be iterative and non-significant to the original look and feel.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ
Support this project
- All gone!