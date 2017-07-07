Share this project

Product Design
Melbourne, AU
$208,656
pledged of $22,578 goal
backers
   
Converted from AU$ 277,235 pledged of AU$ 30,000 goal
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

SCORKL - Breathe underwater with TOTAL freedom

By David Hallamore
First created

SCORKL - Breathe underwater with TOTAL freedom

Scorkl is lightweight, portable, refillable via hand pump and gives you up to 10min underwater

Scorkl is lightweight, portable, refillable via hand pump and gives you up to 10min underwater Read more

$208,656
pledged of $22,578 goal
backers
   
Converted from AU$ 277,235 pledged of AU$ 30,000 goal
Product Design
Melbourne, AU
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ 16 Updates 0 Comments 43 Community
About this project

 

 

 

    

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

The Scorkl cylinder is manufactured to the same specifications and manufacturing standards as a normal SCUBA cylinder

The Scorkl regulator is an always-on, breathe-on-demand, balanced single stage regulator and uses the same time proven technology found in regulators used by SCUBA divers around the world. Each Scorkl comes with a pressure gauge which tells you how much air is left at any time

Each Scorkl comes with a FREE scuba tank refill adapter which enables you to refill the Scorkl from a scuba tank in seconds.

If you want to be able to refill the Scorkl whenever and wherever you like, we have developed a high-pressure hand pump option. See below for how it works.

 

The hand pump filter (below) filters air moisture and impurities

Adventure Case to transport and store your full Scorkl kit safely 

 

High-pressure hand pump can pump to 3,000psi+, filling the Scorkl with enough air to last up to 10 minutes underwater. It achieves these extreme pressures by using an intricate four-stage system:

 

The Scorkl regulator and high pressure hand pump have been in development for the last twelve months, with multiple sample orders manufactured and refined.

  

 FREE SHIPPING GLOBALLY

 FREE SHIPPING GLOBALLY

 FREE SHIPPING GLOBALLY

 FREE SHIPPING GLOBALLY

 

We will endeavour to manufacturer and ship within a four month timeframe from the end of the campaign period

 

Risks and challenges

Risks and challenges

The Scorkl and hand pump require high-precision manufacturing and high-quality materials since they both operate with air stored at high pressures. The primary components are: the Scorkl cylinder, Scorkl regulator, hand pump chambers, hand pump rods, scuba tank refill adapter and hand pump air filter. All components have already been manufactured to high quality during sample runs.

The primary risk is of production delays. Coordinating with an overseas factory and maintaining quality throughout every step is a challenge. Fulfillment and shipping becomes a hurdle when dealing with thousands of orders. We will not rush through these steps and will tackle them carefully, one by one. We will take the Scorkl to the "design for manufacturing" step soon, and the target is to ship out units in October 2017.

There is some risk that items will not come exactly as pictured, due to manufacturing considerations. The promised function will not be different, and any style changes if any will be iterative and non-significant to the original look and feel.

    AU$
    Pledge AU$ 10 or more About $7

    SCORKL FAN CLUB

    (7 USD, 7 EUR)

    Not yet ready for a Scorkl but keen to support the campaign? Pledge $10 or more here and we'll put you at the top of the list for all future updates and product releases. Thanks for your support!

    Estimated delivery
    19 backers
    Pledge AU$ 269 or more About $200

    STARTER PACK A

    (199 USD, 178 EUR)
    33% OFF RETAIL

    Select this reward to receive:
    - 1 x Scorkl
    - 1 x Scuba tank refill adapter

    Support us now and receive an exclusive Kickstarter price of 33% off retail price

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    135 backers
    Pledge AU$ 538 or more About $401

    STARTER PACK B

    (398 USD, 355 EUR)
    33% OFF RETAIL

    Select this reward to receive:
    - 1 x Scorkl
    - 1 x Scuba tank refill adapter
    - 1 x Pump

    Support us now and receive an exclusive Kickstarter price of 33% off retail price

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    73 backers
    Pledge AU$ 538 or more About $401

    BUDDY PACK A

    (398 USD, 355 EUR)
    33% OFF RETAIL

    Select this reward to receive:
    - 2 x Scorkl
    - 1 x Scuba tank refill adapter

    Support us now and receive an exclusive Kickstarter price of 33% off retail price

    --

    To add to this reward, click here then add $269 to your Pledge Amount for each additional Scorkl, Pump or Case

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    14 backers
    Pledge AU$ 807 or more About $601

    STARTER PACK C

    (597 USD, 533 EUR)
    33% OFF RETAIL

    Select this reward to receive:
    - 1 x Scorkl
    - 1 x Scuba tank refill adapter
    - 1 x Pump
    - 1 x Case

    Support us now and receive an exclusive Kickstarter price of 33% off retail price

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    11 backers
    Pledge AU$ 807 or more About $601

    BUDDY PACK B

    (597 USD, 533 EUR)
    33% OFF RETAIL

    Select this reward to receive:
    - 2 x Scorkl
    - 1 x Scuba tank refill adapter
    - 1 x Pump

    Support us now and receive an exclusive Kickstarter price of 33% off retail price

    --

    To add to this reward, click here then add $269 to your Pledge Amount for each additional Scorkl, Pump or Case

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    39 backers
    Pledge AU$ 1,076 or more About $802

    BUDDY PACK C

    (796 USD, 710 EUR)
    33% OFF RETAIL

    Select this reward to receive:
    - 2 x Scorkl
    - 1 x Scuba tank refill adapter
    - 1 x Pump
    - 1 x Case

    Support us now and receive an exclusive Kickstarter price of 33% off retail price

    --

    To add to this reward, click here then add $269 to your Pledge Amount for each additional Scorkl, Pump or Case

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    59 backers
    Pledge AU$ 1,194 or more About $889

    POD PACK (LIMITED EARLY BIRD)

    (884 USD, 788 EUR)
    50% OFF RETAIL

    Select this reward to receive:
    - 6 x Scorkl
    - 2 x Scuba tank refill adapter

    Support us now and receive an exclusive early-bird price of 50% off retail price

    --

    To add to this reward, click here then add $269 to your Pledge Amount for each additional Scorkl, Pump or Case. Contact us once the campaign is concluded to purchase additional scuba tank refill adapters if required

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (5 left of 10) 5 backers
    Pledge AU$ 1,508 or more About $1,123

    POD PACK

    (1,116 USD, 995 EUR)
    37% OFF RETAIL

    Select this reward to receive:
    - 6 x Scorkl
    - 2 x Scuba tank refill adapter

    Support us now and receive an exclusive Kickstarter price of 37% off retail price

    --

    To add to this reward, click here then add $269 to your Pledge Amount for each additional Scorkl, Pump or Case. Contact us once the campaign is concluded to purchase additional scuba tank refill adapters if required

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Pledge AU$ 1,990 or more About $1,482

    CAPTAIN'S PACK (LIMITED EARLY BIRD)

    (1,473 USD, 1,313 EUR)
    50% OFF RETAIL

    Select this reward to receive:
    - 10 x Scorkl
    - 2 x Scuba tank refill adapter

    Support us now and receive an exclusive early-bird price of 50% off retail price

    --

    To add to this reward, click here then add $269 to your Pledge Amount for each additional Scorkl, Pump or Case. Contact us once the campaign is concluded to purchase additional scuba tank refill adapters if required

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (8 left of 10) 2 backers
    Pledge AU$ 2,394 or more About $1,783

    CAPTAIN'S PACK

    (1,772 USD, 1,580 EUR)
    40% OFF RETAIL

    Select this reward to receive:
    - 10 x Scorkl
    - 2 x Scuba tank refill adapter

    Support us now and receive an exclusive Kickstarter price of 40% off retail price

    --

    To add to this reward, click here then add $269 to your Pledge Amount for each additional Scorkl, Pump or Case. Contact us once the campaign is concluded to purchase additional scuba tank refill adapters if required

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge AU$ 199 or more About $148

    STARTER PACK A (LIMITED EARLY BIRD)

    (147 USD, 131 EUR)
    50% OFF RETAIL

    Select this reward to receive:
    - 1 x Scorkl
    - 1 x Scuba tank refill adapter

    Support us now and receive an exclusive early-bird price of 50% off retail price

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 25 backers
    Pledge AU$ 398 or more About $296

    STARTER PACK B (LIMITED EARLY BIRD)

    (295 USD, 263 EUR)
    50% OFF RETAIL

    Select this reward to receive:
    - 1 x Scorkl
    - 1 x Scuba tank refill adapter
    - 1 x Pump

    Support us now and receive an exclusive early-bird price of 50% off retail price

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 25 backers
    Pledge AU$ 398 or more About $296

    BUDDY PACK A (LIMITED EARLY BIRD)

    (295 USD,
    50% OFF RETAIL

    Select this reward to receive:
    - 2 x Scorkl
    - 1 x Scuba tank refill adapter

    Support us now and receive an exclusive early-bird price of 50% off retail price

    --

    To add to this reward, click here then add $269 to your Pledge Amount for each additional Scorkl, Pump or Case

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 25 backers
    Pledge AU$ 597 or more About $445

    BUDDY PACK B (LIMITED EARLY BIRD)

    (442 USD, 394 EUR)
    50% OFF RETAIL

    Select this reward to receive:
    - 2 x Scorkl
    - 1 x Scuba tank refill adapter
    - 1 x Pump

    Support us now and receive an exclusive early-bird price of 50% off retail price

    --

    To add to this reward, click here then add $269 to your Pledge Amount for each additional Scorkl, Pump or Case

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 25 backers
    Pledge AU$ 597 or more About $445

    STARTER PACK C (LIMITED EARLY BIRD)

    (442 USD, 394 EUR)
    50% OFF RETAIL

    Select this reward to receive:
    - 1 x Scorkl
    - 1 x Scuba tank refill adapter
    - 1 x Pump
    - 1 x Case

    Support us now and receive an exclusive early-bird price of 50% off retail price

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 25 backers
    Pledge AU$ 796 or more About $593

    BUDDY PACK C (LIMITED EARLY BIRD)

    (589 USD, 525 EUR)
    50% OFF RETAIL

    Select this reward to receive:
    - 2 x Scorkl
    - 1 x Scuba tank refill adapter
    - 1 x Pump
    - 1 x Case

    Support us now and receive an exclusive early-bird price of 50% off retail price

    --

    To add to this reward, click here then add $269 to your Pledge Amount for each additional Scorkl, Pump or Case

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 25 backers
