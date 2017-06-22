Kick Cards for Startup Businesses

Share this project

Design
Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
By James Rutherford
First created

A deck of cards - each with a question or exercise to help startup businesses shine. For teams, entrepreneurs, educators and mentors.

About this project

A few years ago, I started a business with a friend.

We worked hard to build an idea we thought people would like, and that we thought might make the world a little bit better.

People certainly liked what we made... but our startup didn't succeed.

We closed the business.

Looking back, I know there were better things we could have done, but we couldn't see them then. We had invested our time, money, and - perhaps most importantly - a lot of our emotions into the idea... and that made it more difficult for us to be flexible in our thinking.

If we'd have been able to step away from where we were, to give us enough perspective to consider some more radical ideas, we'd have been in a much stronger position. We might even be running a successful version of that startup today.

Kick Cards are my solution for boxed-in thinking.

They're an innovation tool for startups - a playing-card sized deck of cards which help lead discussions, seed new ideas, and address any business blindspots. Ultimately, they're a smart, fun tool designed to make your startup better.

Kick Card promo card / prototype
Kick Card promo card / prototype

Using Kick Cards

I will be including 40+ different cards in each pack. You pick one randomly, or select one that tackles a particular category (at the bottom of the design in the image above). Each card has a question, discussion prompt or exercise that will take a part of your business and shift it somewhere very different, or suggest some essential spark.

There are some ground rules to help get the most out of the cards. These will be explained on an instruction card.

Kick Card promo card / prototype
Kick Card promo card / prototype

Some of the cards seem easy to answer, but I recommend 15 minutes minimum to explore each - sometimes the discussion point becomes more obvious as you progress... e.g. the 'Magic Hire' card above leads to discussions about greatest immediate need - it's not necessarily about staffing!

As a team - they're great for surfacing the things you all hold different opinions on, but never actually talk about, and they encourage you to work more tightly together, to form new ideas.

For sole founders - they help explore areas of running a business that aren't within your comfort zone, to help you get some outside perspective, and to help keep your thinking flexible.

For mentors and educators - They're a sharp tool for pushing your teams to question, grow confidence and have stronger self-directed innovation. They also give you good insight into personality dynamics.

I've worked in, been around, and supported innovative businesses for ten years. I know how amazing it is to see a startup make a radical change and begin to fly. I've also seen teams burn out, blinkered by a path they've been treading for so long that it's just become 'the thing they do'.

Kick Card promo card / prototype
Kick Card promo card / prototype

The theory is backed by my training in psychology, and experience of team development, but I've also sought help from specialists to ensure they have wide coverage, on topics which include: product, team, marketing, vision, tech, competitors and more.

Kick Card promo card / prototype
Kick Card promo card / prototype

Crowdfunding will allow me to manufacture these 'pocket mentors' and give you access to a beautifully designed, valuable, portable tool.

 

Please help me bring them to life! :)

Risks and challenges

+ Print projects require care and knowledge of design. I have plenty of experience preparing files for print, and peers who will help me double check.

+ A bespoke item such as this requires careful consideration of supplier in order to ensure quality. I have researched suppliers, taken quotes, obtained some samples and have provisionally selected a couple of companies who produce excellent finish.

+ Kick Cards are a new innovation tool, and the value depends on the quality of the card content. I have a shortlist of 70 cards. These have been tested, and I'll continue to test them to ensure they hit their target.

    Pledge £3 or more About $4

    Kick Cards Supporter

    If you like Kick Cards, but I'm not able to ship to your country, then please add your support with this tier and I'll see what I can do for you in the future.

    Thank you!

    • A Kick Card prompt by email, once a week, for 8 weeks
    1 backer
    Pledge £15 or more About $20

    Kick Cards Printable PDF

    You'll get a PDF file with which to print your own set of Kick Cards.

    This will arrive a bit earlier than the printed deck would, and you won't need to pay postage.

    • A Kick Card prompt by email, once a week, for 8 weeks
    • A printable PDF file of the final Kick Card set
    0 backers
    Pledge £20 or more About $26

    Kick Cards Printed Deck

    A Kick Cards deck - the full set of discussion prompts in beautiful printed form to put in your pocket.

    • A Kick Card prompt by email, once a week, for 8 weeks
    • A playing-card sized deck of Kick Cards
    • A printable PDF file of the final Kick Card set
    Ships to Only certain countries
    17 backers
    Pledge £35 or more About $46

    2x Kick Cards Printed Decks

    There's nothing more rewarding than giving!

    Two Kick Cards decks - one for you and one to pass on to a friend.

    (Delivered to a single address)

    • A Kick Card prompt by email, once a week, for 8 weeks
    • A playing-card sized deck of Kick Cards
    • A printable PDF file of the final Kick Card set
    Ships to Only certain countries
    4 backers
    Pledge £100 or more About $130

    5 Decks (Ideal for Corporate Innovation)

    5 decks of Kick Cards - for leaving around your building, or supercharging your company's innovators.

    • A playing-card sized deck of Kick Cards
    • A printable PDF file of the final Kick Card set
    • A short video call to set you on your way and say thanks!
    Ships to Only certain countries
    0 backers
    Pledge £200 or more About $260

    10 Decks (Great for Coworking Spaces)

    10 decks of Kick Cards - for leaving around your building, handing out, and supercharging your resident entrepreneurs and teams.

    Send me a digital version of your logo and I'll sticker each of the decks so people know they're yours!

    (Please overpledge by a multiple for additional decks, e.g. 20x, 30x...)

    • 10× A playing-card sized deck of Kick Cards
    • A printable PDF file of the final Kick Card set
    • A short video call to set you on your way and say thanks!
    Ships to Only certain countries
    1 backer
    Pledge £750 or more About $975

    Sponsorship

    Are you an innovative startup supplier, accelerator, coworking space, or similar?

    You can add your logo and short sponsorship message on one of the cards in each Kickstarted deck - there's a quarter of a card space per sponsor.

    There will be a maximum of two sponsored cards in the deck, so this tier is very limited.

    (Please note: I reserve the right to refuse a sponsor if values are not in line with mine, or for any other reason - please contact in advance to discuss!)

    • Sponsor Message on one of the cards in each deck
    • A playing-card sized deck of Kick Cards
    • A printable PDF file of the final Kick Card set
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (8 left of 8) 0 backers
    Pledge £1,000 or more About $1,300

    Accelerator / Incubator / Company Brand

    50 decks, each in custom printed box that incorporates your logo and a paragraph of text.

    Accelerator or incubator? Perfect for handing out to your startup teams...

    Marketing or support service to startups? A cute, memorable gift that will set your clients on the right track and stay in their view for a long time...

    (Please contact me if you'd like to discuss deck content before committing)

    • 50× A playing-card sized deck of Kick Cards
    • A printable PDF file of the final Kick Card set
    • A couple of video calls to help you make the most of your decks.
    Ships to Only certain countries
    0 backers
    Pledge £10 or more About $13

    Early Bird: A Kick Cards Printed Deck

    LIMITED TIER - BE QUICK!

    A Kick Cards deck - the full set of discussion prompts in beautiful printed form to put in your pocket.

    • A Kick Card prompt by email, once a week, for 8 weeks
    • A playing-card sized deck of Kick Cards
    • A printable PDF file of the final Kick Card set
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Reward no longer available 15 backers
    Pledge £15 or more About $20

    Early Bird 2: A Kick Cards Printed Deck

    ALSO A LIMITED TIER - BE QUICK!

    (For those who didn't snag an early bird!)

    A Kick Cards deck - the full set of discussion prompts in beautiful printed form to put in your pocket.

    • A Kick Card prompt by email, once a week, for 8 weeks
    • A playing-card sized deck of Kick Cards
    • A printable PDF file of the final Kick Card set
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Reward no longer available 15 backers
