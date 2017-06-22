Kick Cards for Startup Businesses

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

About this project

A few years ago, I started a business with a friend.



We worked hard to build an idea we thought people would like, and that we thought might make the world a little bit better.



People certainly liked what we made... but our startup didn't succeed.



We closed the business.

Looking back, I know there were better things we could have done, but we couldn't see them then. We had invested our time, money, and - perhaps most importantly - a lot of our emotions into the idea... and that made it more difficult for us to be flexible in our thinking.



If we'd have been able to step away from where we were, to give us enough perspective to consider some more radical ideas, we'd have been in a much stronger position. We might even be running a successful version of that startup today.

Kick Cards are my solution for boxed-in thinking.



They're an innovation tool for startups - a playing-card sized deck of cards which help lead discussions, seed new ideas, and address any business blindspots. Ultimately, they're a smart, fun tool designed to make your startup better.

Kick Card promo card / prototype

Using Kick Cards

I will be including 40+ different cards in each pack. You pick one randomly, or select one that tackles a particular category (at the bottom of the design in the image above). Each card has a question, discussion prompt or exercise that will take a part of your business and shift it somewhere very different, or suggest some essential spark.

There are some ground rules to help get the most out of the cards. These will be explained on an instruction card.

Kick Card promo card / prototype

Some of the cards seem easy to answer, but I recommend 15 minutes minimum to explore each - sometimes the discussion point becomes more obvious as you progress... e.g. the 'Magic Hire' card above leads to discussions about greatest immediate need - it's not necessarily about staffing!

As a team - they're great for surfacing the things you all hold different opinions on, but never actually talk about, and they encourage you to work more tightly together, to form new ideas.

For sole founders - they help explore areas of running a business that aren't within your comfort zone, to help you get some outside perspective, and to help keep your thinking flexible.

For mentors and educators - They're a sharp tool for pushing your teams to question, grow confidence and have stronger self-directed innovation. They also give you good insight into personality dynamics.

I've worked in, been around, and supported innovative businesses for ten years. I know how amazing it is to see a startup make a radical change and begin to fly. I've also seen teams burn out, blinkered by a path they've been treading for so long that it's just become 'the thing they do'.

Kick Card promo card / prototype

The theory is backed by my training in psychology, and experience of team development, but I've also sought help from specialists to ensure they have wide coverage, on topics which include: product, team, marketing, vision, tech, competitors and more.

Kick Card promo card / prototype

Crowdfunding will allow me to manufacture these 'pocket mentors' and give you access to a beautifully designed, valuable, portable tool.

Please help me bring them to life! :)