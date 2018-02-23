All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
GroBox One - The Best Indoor Garden Without All The BS
GroBox One - The Best Indoor Garden Without All The BS
Your all in one, indoor hydroponics greenhouse that has everything you need. LEDs, automatic watering, and built-in carbon air filter
Your all in one, indoor hydroponics greenhouse that has everything you need. LEDs, automatic watering, and built-in carbon air filter Read more
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
About
Risks and challenges
We've spent most of the last 2 years working with our partners to mitigate as many risks as possible, yet we know there will still be hurdles along the way. We will always be transparent with our community about challenges.
Ship Date: We've set extremely achievable dates with a buffer but there still are many things out of our control like US/Intl. customs, port strikes, quality control and other unforeseen issues. Either way, our guarantee is you will receive an extremely high-quality product and we will be in constant communication through updates.
Product Changes: As we refine the GroBox One based on additional community feedback and more product testing, changes may be made to improve the product. We'll only make changes that enhance the product experience.
Supplier Coordination: We work with a variety of suppliers to source the best materials and ensure that the product is developed correctly. Each supplier has its own challenges, which may affect its partners, including us.
Maintenance: As hard as we've worked to make this AS LOW MAINTENANCE AS POSSIBLE, it is still a living plant. As with all plants, there are many variables that can affect plant growth. We've done everything we can to make it as easy as possible.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ
Support
- All gone!