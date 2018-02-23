GroBox One - The Best Indoor Garden Without All The BS project video thumbnail
Product Design
San Francisco, CA
$77,476 pledged of $10,000 goal
backers
   
By GroBox 2 created

Your all in one, indoor hydroponics greenhouse that has everything you need. LEDs, automatic watering, and built-in carbon air filter

Your all in one, indoor hydroponics greenhouse that has everything you need. LEDs, automatic watering, and built-in carbon air filter Read more

About

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Risks and challenges

We've spent most of the last 2 years working with our partners to mitigate as many risks as possible, yet we know there will still be hurdles along the way. We will always be transparent with our community about challenges.

Ship Date: We've set extremely achievable dates with a buffer but there still are many things out of our control like US/Intl. customs, port strikes, quality control and other unforeseen issues. Either way, our guarantee is you will receive an extremely high-quality product and we will be in constant communication through updates.

Product Changes: As we refine the GroBox One based on additional community feedback and more product testing, changes may be made to improve the product. We'll only make changes that enhance the product experience.

Supplier Coordination: We work with a variety of suppliers to source the best materials and ensure that the product is developed correctly. Each supplier has its own challenges, which may affect its partners, including us.

Maintenance: As hard as we've worked to make this AS LOW MAINTENANCE AS POSSIBLE, it is still a living plant. As with all plants, there are many variables that can affect plant growth. We've done everything we can to make it as easy as possible.

    Pledge $1 or more

    "Gro" it yourself!

    By donating just one dollar we will send you the PDF “DIY GroBox One” that will teach you everything you need to know to build your own simplified GroBox.

    We want everyone to have a chance to grow anywhere, no matter the season. If you cannot contribute to the campaign for any reason, no worries, just back us with JUST $1 and you can still be HUGE part of the home grower movement, and help this incredible concept gain exposure to more people than ever before!

    EVERY backer counts! When you pledge, it helps our campaign get in front of MANY more people. Please help us make this a reality by pledging just $1 to receive the “DIY GroBox One” PDF, and to join our COMMUNITY!

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    317 backers
    Pledge $379 or more

    GroBase - Early Kickstarter Special

    Get GroBase at
    17% OFF!

    Retail: $459
    You Save: $80

    Includes:

    -1x GroBox Base
    -1x GroBox Grow Tray
    -1x Pump Circulation System
    -2x Plant Mediums

    Includes:
    • GroBase
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (47 left of 50) 3 backers
    Pledge $399 or more

    GroBase - Kickstarter Special

    Get GroBase at
    13% OFF!

    Retail: $459
    You Save: $60

    Includes:

    -1x GroBox Base
    -1x GroBox Grow Tray
    -1x Pump Circulation System
    -2x Plant Mediums

    Includes:
    • GroBase
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $435 or more

    GroBase Special

    Get GroBase at
    5% OFF!

    Retail: $459
    You Save: $24

    Includes:

    -1x GroBox Base
    -1x GroBox Grow Tray
    -1x Pump Circulation System
    -2x Plant Mediums

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    Pledge $999 or more

    GroBox One - Early Bird

    Get GroBox One at
    23% OFF!

    Retail: $1,299
    You Save: $300

    Includes:

    -1x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -1x GroBox Base
    -1x GroBox Greenhouse
    -1x GroBox Grow Tray
    -1x Control Panel
    -1x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -1x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -1x Pump Circulation System
    -2x Plant Mediums
    -1x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (20 left of 30) 10 backers
    Pledge $1,099 or more

    GroBox One - Early Kickstarter Special

    Get GroBox One at
    15% OFF!

    Retail: $1,299
    You Save: $200

    Includes:

    -1x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -1x GroBox Base
    -1x GroBox Greenhouse
    -1x GroBox Grow Tray
    -1x Control Panel
    -1x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -1x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -1x Pump Circulation System
    -2x Plant Mediums
    -1x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (28 left of 30) 2 backers
    Pledge $1,139 or more

    GroBox One - Kickstarter Special

    Get GroBox One at
    12% OFF!

    Retail: $1,299
    You Save: $160

    Includes:

    -1x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -1x GroBox Base
    -1x GroBox Greenhouse
    -1x GroBox Grow Tray
    -1x Control Panel
    -1x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -1x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -1x Pump Circulation System
    -2x Plant Mediums
    -1x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $1,849 or more

    GroBox - Super Early Bird 2-Pack

    Get TWO (2) GroBox One at
    28% OFF!

    Retail: $2,598
    You Save: $749

    Includes:

    -2x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -2x GroBox Base
    -2x GroBox Greenhouse
    -2x GroBox Grow Tray
    -2x Control Panel
    -2x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -2x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -2x Pump Circulation System
    -4x Plant Mediums
    -2x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (4 left of 5) 1 backer
    Pledge $1,974 or more

    GroBox - Early Bird 2-Pack

    Get TWO (2) GroBox One at
    24% OFF!

    Retail: $2,598
    You Save: $624

    Includes:

    -2x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -2x GroBox Base
    -2x GroBox Greenhouse
    -2x GroBox Grow Tray
    -2x Control Panel
    -2x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -2x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -2x Pump Circulation System
    -4x Plant Mediums
    -2x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (20 left of 20) 0 backers
    Pledge $2,299 or more

    GroBox - Kickstarter Special 2-Pack

    Get TWO (2) GroBox One at
    11% OFF!

    Retail: $2,598
    You Save: $299

    Includes:

    -2x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -2x GroBox Base
    -2x GroBox Greenhouse
    -2x GroBox Grow Tray
    -2x Control Panel
    -2x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -2x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -2x Pump Circulation System
    -4x Plant Mediums
    -2x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $3,949 or more

    GroBox - Early Bird 4-Pack

    Get FOUR (4) GroBox One at
    24% OFF!

    Retail: $5,196
    You Save: $1,247

    Includes:

    -4x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -4x GroBox Base
    -4x GroBox Greenhouse
    -4x GroBox Grow Tray
    -4x Control Panel
    -4x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -4x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -4x Pump Circulation System
    -8x Plant Mediums
    -4x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (10 left of 10) 0 backers
    Pledge $4,349 or more

    GroBox-Early Kickstarter Special 4-Pack

    Get FOUR (4) GroBox One at
    16% OFF!

    Retail: $5,196
    You Save: $847

    Includes:

    -4x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -4x GroBox Base
    -4x GroBox Greenhouse
    -4x GroBox Grow Tray
    -4x Control Panel
    -4x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -4x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -4x Pump Circulation System
    -8x Plant Mediums
    -4x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (10 left of 10) 0 backers
    Pledge $4,393 or more

    GroBox - Kickstarter Special 4-Pack

    Get FOUR (4) GroBox One at
    15% OFF!

    Retail: $5,196
    You Save: $803

    Includes:

    -4x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -4x GroBox Base
    -4x GroBox Greenhouse
    -4x GroBox Grow Tray
    -4x Control Panel
    -4x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -4x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -4x Pump Circulation System
    -8x Plant Mediums
    -4x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $299 or more

    GroBase - VIP Reservation Special

    Get GroBase at
    34% OFF!

    Retail: $459
    You Save: $160

    Includes:

    -1x GroBox Base
    -1x GroBox Grow Tray
    -1x Pump Circulation System
    -2x Plant Mediums

    Please check update #2 for more information

    Includes:
    • GroBase
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 1 backer
    Pledge $317 or more

    GroBase - VIP Launch Special

    Get GroBase at
    30% OFF!

    Retail: $459
    You Save: $142

    Includes:

    -1x GroBox Base
    -1x GroBox Grow Tray
    -1x Pump Circulation System
    -2x Plant Mediums

    Includes:
    • GroBase
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 2 backers
    Pledge $337 or more

    GroBase - Super Early Bird

    Get GroBase at
    26% OFF!

    Retail: $459
    You Save: $122

    Includes:

    -1x GroBox Base
    -1x GroBox Grow Tray
    -1x Pump Circulation System
    -2x Plant Mediums

    Includes:
    • GroBase
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 1 backer
    Pledge $363 or more

    GroBase - Early Bird

    Get GroBase at
    20% OFF!

    Retail: $459
    You Save: $96

    Includes:

    -1x GroBox Base
    -1x GroBox Grow Tray
    -1x Pump Circulation System
    -2x Plant Mediums

    Includes:
    • GroBase
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 0 backers
    Pledge $835 or more

    GroBox One - VIP Special

    Get GroBox One at
    35% OFF!

    Retail: $1,299
    You Save: $464

    Includes:

    -1x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -1x GroBox Base
    -1x GroBox Greenhouse
    -1x GroBox Grow Tray
    -1x Control Panel
    -1x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -1x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -1x Pump Circulation System
    -2x Plant Mediums
    -1x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 26 backers
    Pledge $877 or more

    GroBox One - VIP Launch Special

    Get GroBox One at
    32% OFF!

    Retail: $1,299
    You Save: $422

    Includes:

    -1x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -1x GroBox Base
    -1x GroBox Greenhouse
    -1x GroBox Grow Tray
    -1x Control Panel
    -1x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -1x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -1x Pump Circulation System
    -2x Plant Mediums
    -1x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 10 backers
    Pledge $935 or more

    GroBox One - Super Early Bird

    Get GroBox One at
    28% OFF!

    Retail: $1,299
    You Save: $364

    Includes:

    -1x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -1x GroBox Base
    -1x GroBox Greenhouse
    -1x GroBox Grow Tray
    -1x Control Panel
    -1x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -1x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -1x Pump Circulation System
    -2x Plant Mediums
    -1x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 6 backers
    Pledge $1,649 or more

    GroBox-VIP 2-Pack Launch Day Special

    Get TWO (2) GroBox One at
    36% OFF!

    Retail: $2,598
    You Save: $949

    Includes:

    -2x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -2x GroBox Base
    -2x GroBox Greenhouse
    -2x GroBox Grow Tray
    -2x Control Panel
    -2x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -2x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -2x Pump Circulation System
    -4x Plant Mediums
    -2x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 5 backers
    Pledge $1,719 or more

    GroBox - VIP 2-Pack Launch Special

    Get TWO (2) GroBox One at
    33% OFF!

    Retail: $2,598
    You Save: $879

    Includes:

    -2x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -2x GroBox Base
    -2x GroBox Greenhouse
    -2x GroBox Grow Tray
    -2x Control Panel
    -2x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -2x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -2x Pump Circulation System
    -4x Plant Mediums
    -2x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 0 backers
    Pledge $2,189 or more

    GroBox-Early Kickstarter Special 2-Pack

    Get TWO (2) GroBox One at
    15% OFF!

    Retail: $2,598
    You Save: $409

    Includes:

    -2x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -2x GroBox Base
    -2x GroBox Greenhouse
    -2x GroBox Grow Tray
    -2x Control Panel
    -2x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -2x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -2x Pump Circulation System
    -4x Plant Mediums
    -2x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 0 backers
    Pledge $3,298 or more

    GroBox - VIP 4-Pack Launch Day Special

    Get FOUR (4) GroBox One at
    36% OFF!

    Retail: $5,196
    You Save: $1,898

    Includes:

    -4x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -4x GroBox Base
    -4x GroBox Greenhouse
    -4x GroBox Grow Tray
    -4x Control Panel
    -4x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -4x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -4x Pump Circulation System
    -8x Plant Mediums
    -4x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 0 backers
    Pledge $3,394 or more

    GroBox - VIP 4-Pack Launch Special

    Get FOUR (4) GroBox One at
    34% OFF!

    Retail: $5,196
    You Save: $1,802

    Includes:

    -4x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -4x GroBox Base
    -4x GroBox Greenhouse
    -4x GroBox Grow Tray
    -4x Control Panel
    -4x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -4x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -4x Pump Circulation System
    -8x Plant Mediums
    -4x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 0 backers
    Pledge $3,694 or more

    GroBox - Super Early Bird 4-Pack

    Get FOUR (4) GroBox One at
    28% OFF!

    Retail: $5,196
    You Save: $1,502

    Includes:

    -4x GroBox Hood (LED Lighting + Fan Systems)
    -4x GroBox Base
    -4x GroBox Greenhouse
    -4x GroBox Grow Tray
    -4x Control Panel
    -4x Particle + Carbon Filter
    -4x Humidity + Temperature Sensors
    -4x Pump Circulation System
    -8x Plant Mediums
    -4x Premium Fertilizer

    Includes:
    • GroBox One
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 0 backers
