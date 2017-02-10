Paul Ryan: The Magazine

About this project

Desperate times call for dastardly magazines.

And so, ladies and gentleworms, we are very proud to introduce Paul Ryan magazine, an all-star, single issue, Kickstarter-only, large format (7"x10"), full-color, 160+ page behemoth of a satire magazine.

We asked ourselves: What if there was just one magazine in this great nation—specifically, Paul Ryan magazine?

With Washington in the thrall of a cabal of idiots and crooks, Paul Ryan is a chance for us to launch an armada of judgments, jabs, and jokes in the one vehicle politicians fear most: a parody magazine.

And it's not just a parody magazine about Paul Ryan, it's also a parody magazine about magazines. We're satirizing every glossy you find in your mailbox, at your doctor's office, at CVS: Muscle mags. Fashion. Tabloids. Zines. Sports. In-flight magazines and alumni magazines and High Times, Vanity Fair, Boys' Life, TV Guide, Architectural Digest. The New Yorker.

And speaking of The New Yorker.

This isn't our first rodeo. It's our second rodeo. Our first was The Neu Jorker, a cover-to-cover parody of New York's most stimulating, mid-to-high-brow magazine.

WIRED said it was "a parody so perfect it's scary." The Onion's AV Club said we deserve a Pulitzer. The New York Times said "it’s refreshing to find comedy that delights in language not only as a means but as an end in itself." We also got love from Adweek, Splitsider, Time Out New York and more.

But we've got bigger fish to fry than those elbow-patched dandies.

And who better than the once and future dark-princeling of the GOP, the 46-year-old, Ayn Rand-worshipping, barbell-pumping, mean, lean, rights-limiting fiend Paul Ryan?

We called on the most talented writers, designers and illustrators we know to help us satirize as many aspects of the Speaker as we can think up. So far, our staff's credentials include The New Yorker, The Onion, McSweeney's, Saturday Night Live, ClickHole, Letterman, Colbert, MTV, VICE, MAD Magazine, The Paris Review, a National Book Foundation 5 Under 35, Reductress, GQ, Esquire and more.