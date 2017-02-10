All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
Paul Ryan: The Magazine
"Paul Ryan" is the unofficial parody magazine of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, brought to you by the team who made The Neu Jorker. Read more
About this project
Desperate times call for dastardly magazines.
And so, ladies and gentleworms, we are very proud to introduce Paul Ryan magazine, an all-star, single issue, Kickstarter-only, large format (7"x10"), full-color, 160+ page behemoth of a satire magazine.
We asked ourselves: What if there was just one magazine in this great nation—specifically, Paul Ryan magazine?
With Washington in the thrall of a cabal of idiots and crooks, Paul Ryan is a chance for us to launch an armada of judgments, jabs, and jokes in the one vehicle politicians fear most: a parody magazine.
And it's not just a parody magazine about Paul Ryan, it's also a parody magazine about magazines. We're satirizing every glossy you find in your mailbox, at your doctor's office, at CVS: Muscle mags. Fashion. Tabloids. Zines. Sports. In-flight magazines and alumni magazines and High Times, Vanity Fair, Boys' Life, TV Guide, Architectural Digest. The New Yorker.
And speaking of The New Yorker.
This isn't our first rodeo. It's our second rodeo. Our first was The Neu Jorker, a cover-to-cover parody of New York's most stimulating, mid-to-high-brow magazine.
WIRED said it was "a parody so perfect it's scary." The Onion's AV Club said we deserve a Pulitzer. The New York Times said "it’s refreshing to find comedy that delights in language not only as a means but as an end in itself." We also got love from Adweek, Splitsider, Time Out New York and more.
But we've got bigger fish to fry than those elbow-patched dandies.
And who better than the once and future dark-princeling of the GOP, the 46-year-old, Ayn Rand-worshipping, barbell-pumping, mean, lean, rights-limiting fiend Paul Ryan?
We called on the most talented writers, designers and illustrators we know to help us satirize as many aspects of the Speaker as we can think up. So far, our staff's credentials include The New Yorker, The Onion, McSweeney's, Saturday Night Live, ClickHole, Letterman, Colbert, MTV, VICE, MAD Magazine, The Paris Review, a National Book Foundation 5 Under 35, Reductress, GQ, Esquire and more.
And here's where you come in.
The Neu Jorker was digital-only, but this bad puppy's gonna kill some wood if it's the last god-spurned thing we do. By helping us reach our goal of $10,000 you enable us to:
- produce an initial run of 1,000 copies, and work with a very (very) fine printer
- executive a single issue editorial vision much weirder and more ambituous than even that of The Neu Jorker
- fairly compensate those creative souls who spend their time on Paul Ryan
- throw a banger of a launch party—and if you want to be the belle of the ball, you ought to check out the reward categories
We keep on saying "we." Who's "we"?
Andrew Lipstein is a Brooklyn-based writer. He co-founded The Neu Jorker, created 0s&1s Reads (a digital bookstore and literary website), and works at Meural, an art tech startup.
James Folta is a Brooklyn-based writer and comedian. He performs at the UCB Theatre and his writing has appeared in The New Yorker, The Onion, McSweeney’s, Funny or Die and more.
We met doing improv years ago, and haven't looked back. And why would we? Those were dark, dark times. And we're not actually Republicans. The times weren't that dark.
Can we see that pic of Paul one more time?
Risks and challenges
Paul Ryan takes stern legal action AND this alone doesn't get us enough press to afford a lawyer AND the ACLU is not available.
We, as a country, run out of both glue and staples.
FAQ
