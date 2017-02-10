Paul Ryan: The Magazine

Share this project

By Andrew Lipstein & James Folta
"Paul Ryan" is the unofficial parody magazine of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, brought to you by the team who made The Neu Jorker.

"Paul Ryan" is the unofficial parody magazine of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, brought to you by the team who made The Neu Jorker. Read more

About this project

Desperate times call for dastardly magazines.

And so, ladies and gentleworms, we are very proud to introduce Paul Ryan magazine, an all-star, single issue, Kickstarter-only, large format (7"x10"), full-color, 160+ page behemoth of a satire magazine.

We asked ourselves: What if there was just one magazine in this great nation—specifically, Paul Ryan magazine?

With Washington in the thrall of a cabal of idiots and crooks, Paul Ryan is a chance for us to launch an armada of judgments, jabs, and jokes in the one vehicle politicians fear most: a parody magazine.

And it's not just a parody magazine about Paul Ryan, it's also a parody magazine about magazines. We're satirizing every glossy you find in your mailbox, at your doctor's office, at CVS: Muscle mags. Fashion. Tabloids. Zines. Sports. In-flight magazines and alumni magazines and High Times, Vanity Fair, Boys' Life, TV Guide, Architectural Digest. The New Yorker.

And speaking of The New Yorker.

This isn't our first rodeo. It's our second rodeo. Our first was The Neu Jorker, a cover-to-cover parody of New York's most stimulating, mid-to-high-brow magazine.

WIRED said it was "a parody so perfect it's scary." The Onion's AV Club said we deserve a Pulitzer. The New York Times said "it's refreshing to find comedy that delights in language not only as a means but as an end in itself." We also got love from Adweek, Splitsider, Time Out New York and more.

But we've got bigger fish to fry than those elbow-patched dandies. 

And who better than the once and future dark-princeling of the GOP, the 46-year-old, Ayn Rand-worshipping, barbell-pumping, mean, lean, rights-limiting fiend Paul Ryan?

We called on the most talented writers, designers and illustrators we know to help us satirize as many aspects of the Speaker as we can think up. So far, our staff's credentials include The New Yorker, The Onion, McSweeney's, Saturday Night Live, ClickHole, Letterman, Colbert, MTV, VICE, MAD Magazine, The Paris Review, a National Book Foundation 5 Under 35, Reductress, GQ, Esquire and more.

And here's where you come in.

The Neu Jorker was digital-only, but this bad puppy's gonna kill some wood if it's the last god-spurned thing we do. By helping us reach our goal of $10,000 you enable us to:

  • produce an initial run of 1,000 copies, and work with a very (very) fine printer
  • executive a single issue editorial vision much weirder and more ambituous than even that of The Neu Jorker
  • fairly compensate those creative souls who spend their time on Paul Ryan
  • throw a banger of a launch party—and if you want to be the belle of the ball, you ought to check out the reward categories

We keep on saying "we." Who's "we"?

Great question, voice of the reader!

Andrew Lipstein is a Brooklyn-based writer. He co-founded The Neu Jorker, created 0s&1s Reads (a digital bookstore and literary website), and works at Meural, an art tech startup.

James Folta is a Brooklyn-based writer and comedian. He performs at the UCB Theatre and his writing has appeared in The New Yorker, The Onion, McSweeney's, Funny or Die and more.

We met doing improv years ago, and haven't looked back. And why would we? Those were dark, dark times. And we're not actually Republicans. The times weren't that dark.

Can we see that pic of Paul one more time?

Don't see why not. (Illustration by the very talented Kevin Alvir.)

 

Risks and challenges

Paul Ryan takes stern legal action AND this alone doesn't get us enough press to afford a lawyer AND the ACLU is not available.

We, as a country, run out of both glue and staples.

FAQ

Support this project

    Pledge $5 or more About $5

    PDF of Paul Ryan Magazine

    They said one person can't save the environment, but here you are, asking not for slices of trees but a complex matrix of zeroes and ones. We're smiling for you.

    Pledge $18 or more About $18

    1 print issue of Paul Ryan Magazine

    Get a table or other flat surface ready—this bad boy's going to need something parallel to the ground to rest on!

    Pledge $34 or more About $34

    2 print issues of Paul Ryan Magazine

    Woah, somebody's got a friend or perhaps four hands! Enjoy your social success or limb-rich body with two issues of the magazine!

    Pledge $60 or more About $60

    Social media suite + 1 print issue

    Andrew and James will follow you on Twitter and friend you on Facebook. You can find out what our families look like! And us yours! You also get an issue.

    Pledge $64 or more About $64

    4 print issues + whispers

    Okay cowboy. You get a quad stack of Paul Ryan AND Andrew and James will *each* whisper your name into their pillow one night before they lay their sweet coconuts down to rest.

    Pledge $75 or more About $75

    Coffee talk + 1 print issue

    Ummm—French roast anybody? Andrew and James will take you out to one of those good coffee places in NYC and we'll talk shop about Capitol Hill (Washington, DC). Hope you've got opinions, because one of us does!

    Pledge $75 or more About $75

    Bar talk + 1 print issue

    Ummm—heart-to-heart anybody? Andrew and James will take you out to one of those good bars in NYC and we'll talk life, baby.

    Pledge $100 or more About $100

    Your name & pic in magazine + 1 issue

    Hope your fridge has an extra magnet—because we're going to use an image of you (and your birthed name) INSIDE of the magazine. You also get an issue.

    Pledge $150 or more About $150

    10 print issues of Paul Ryan Magazine

    You're a greedy person but our mothers love you all the same. Hope you can count to ten, or maybe we'll cheat you!

    Pledge $250 or more About $250

    The belle of the ball + 1 print issue

    At the launch party, we'll not only read your name out loud AND say one nice, true thing about you AND give you a smooch on your cheeks at the same time in front of everyone, but we'll ALSO do that thing where we hook our arms around your arms and loop back around while we each take a sip. You also get an issue.

    Pledge $350 or more About $350

    25 print issues of Paul Ryan Magazine

    You're probably just going to resell these pups to none-the-wisers, and we applaud you for your entrepreneurship, you little Rockefeller!

    Pledge $500 or more About $500

    A jog in the park + 1 print issue

    Andrew and James will jog around Prospect Park with you at a pace of your choosing! You also get an issue.

    Pledge $501 or more About $501

    A run in the park + 1 print issue

    Let's get serious. Andrew runs with you in Prospect Park and teaches you everything he knows about High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT). You also get an issue.

    Pledge $1,000 or more About $1,000

    For the corporate pigs + 1 print issue

    You get a half page ad all to yourself in Paul Ryan Magazine. Would be great if MailChimp took us up on this but honestly if it's Philip Morris who are we to say. You also get an issue.

    Pledge $1,500 or more About $1,500

    For the corporate hogs + 1 print issue

    You get a full page ad all to yourself in Paul Ryan Magazine. Come hither, Svedka. You also get an issue.

