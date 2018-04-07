Dentii - The World's Most Advanced and Hygienic Toothbrush

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

What Would A Smart Toothbrush, Designed by a Dentist, Look Like?

Dentii is not just the most beautiful, stylish, toothbrush ever, it's a breakthrough with multiple innovations already being hailed by professionals as a 'game-changer', transforming oral hygiene and dental care.

The necessary new technologies now exists so we've brought together top experts from dental care, innovative product design, data and sensor engineering to re-think and re-design not just the toothbrush, but the entirety of dental care and hygiene by providing new and better tools based on the best now available.

See what the experts have to say in this video...

"The app is at the heart of how the system works. The toothbrush captures data about how you’ve brushed. Instead of having no information about how you’ve brushed, you have the ability to look at that data afterwards, as will your dentist, to track your performance and provide any points of intervention".

Product Designer, David Fowler, MD of InDev Innovation Developments

"If I could see exactly where my patients are missing their brushing… that is gold-dust for a dentist".

Jon Benton, Dentist

We’ve created what is not only the most desirable toothbrush ever, that’s a delight to use, but the only one that has the capability of mapping your specific mouth and connects to a dental health care professional, giving you realtime brushing feedback.

We aim to close the loop which disappears after the patient has visited the dentist for a routine examination.

Single Use, Biodegradable Brush heads

Dentii's unique single use brush heads can be replaced with every use. Because they're made from corn-starch they're 100% recyclable, so are as kind to the planet as they are to your teeth!

It’s also the most hygienic - by far!

It's best to use a new brush head every time because otherwise you're going to be bringing the bacteria from the last use back into the mouth

Stylish Finishes and Features

The brushes are made of aluminium and are anodized to provide years of performance brushing. The Gold and Rose Gold versions are different, they are actually plated with 18Krt Gold and 18Krt Rose Gold respectively. The brush, as well as the consumable Dentii products, can be stored in the high quality travel case when on-the-go or in the bathroom unit, which combines a real wood cap covering a storage unit, lending a uniquely stylish look to your bathroom.

Dentii Silver

Dentii Gold

Dentii Rose Gold

Never Buy Another Brush!

We deliver brushes, mouthwash & toothpaste whenever you run out using a leading courier service to keep everything safe. With subscriptions ranging from £15 per month to around £45 for the complete range of available products, you can manage your requirements and order directly through the app. If anything does go wrong with your brush or the charger we will repair or send a new one for free while your applicable subscription is in place.

Connect, Sync and Update

Your brush will connect with the Dentii app to provide the ability to sync with a healthcare professional and create personalised dentistry records. Even if you do not have your phone with you while brushing, the brush will store your brushing performance data until such time as your phone is within range and connects again.

Premium Brush for Everyone

With the brushes starting at only £79 there are various premium options available to suit all tastes and style. Each comes with all you need including charging base and charging lead, three months subscription (or more) and biodegradable heads.

How Dentii Compares...

Comparing Dentii with similar electric toothbrushes

Brush Heads

Dentii is the most hygienic brush in the world, and uses single use replaceable and biodegradable brush which stop you putting the same bacteria in your mouth day after day. The brush heads support an oscillating and reciprocating movement of bristles, ideal for cleaning and oral hygiene. Through our subscription model you will never run out of brush heads.

Handle

The handle is made of aluminum rather than plastic like many on the market, the luxury versions are plated in precious metals such as gold and rose gold. Dentii has a robust battery, which allows for longer times between charges and allows quicker charging usually within one hour. Through the Dentii subscription model, if your Dentii ever stops working or develops a fault we will either repair it or replace it free of charge.

Bathroom Stand

Dentii also has a great accessory which is the bathroom unit. This allows for a neat way of organising your oral hygiene. The stand has a bespoke wooden finish and allows for an area to store the toothpaste, mouthwash and brush head, and also houses a container so that additional brush heads can be kept and stored.

Travel Case

Another stylish accessory made with matching wood. This offers a neat way to house the brush handle and USB charger whilst traveling.

App

The App is the heart of Dentii. It's the worlds first app that allows real time feedback connected to a brush. Its main features are...

Allows real time brushing technique to be shown on the app

to be Allows the user to personalise the app , according to what is actually in their mouth so that they know what areas to concentrate on

, according to what is actually in their mouth so that they know The app doubles up as a resource centre for info on oral hygiene

The app also allows (if the consumer wants), access for their own dental health care professional to see brushing habits, techniques, points out shortfalls, and stores for 6 months.

The app will soon be able to alert you of when it's time to visit the dentist and we want to develop this even further in the future.

Subscription

All subscriptions come with free use of app, and also free use of all app materials and features, including brushing habits, and improvements

3 Month Subscription

Basic - Twice daily supply of brush heads (£25 per month)

- Twice daily supply of brush heads (£25 per month) Advanced - Twice daily supply of brush heads plus monthly supply of patient specific toothpaste and mouthwash (£35 per month)

6 month Subscription

Basic - As above for 6 months (£20 per month)

- As above for 6 months (£20 per month) Advanced - As above for 6 months (£30 per month)

12 Month Subscription

Basic - As above for 12 months (£15 per month)

- As above for 12 months (£15 per month) Advanced - As above for 12 months (£25 per month)

Subscriptions cover the brush for any problems or faults on a repair or replace basis.

The Brush Heads

What is the brush head made of?

It’s made of PLA (PolyLactic Acid), in essence Cornstarch and is completely biodegradable through home composting.

What sort of motion will the brush head follow?

The brush head follows the optimal path for the effective but gentle performance. The head combines a unique oscillation and reciprocation profile at very high frequencies to remove plaque and other contaminants.

How will you send me the supplies of brushes?

We will send you 3 months supply at a time to ensure you always have fresh supplies, you will never be out of brush heads.

How will it clean interproximally and how can I floss?

The base unit will come with a floss unit, and interproximal brush heads will also be present for those hard to reach areas.

What happens if I use the brush head more than once?

Nothing will happen, the brush head will begin degrading, we strongly recommend keeping to single use as that is the whole point in keeping the system clean.

Can I order different brush heads?

Yes we would recommend that you tailor your brush heads with the help of your dentist, and also tailor your mouthwashes and toothpastes. Your dentist will help you make the right decision and will update your account accordingly.

How will they be delivered?

Your customer care packs will be delivered to you using leading courier services ensuring nothing is damaged between us and you.

Why will it take so long to ship?

We want to make sure everything works as it should and need adequate time for testing the apps connectivity. This is the reason why we have estimated Jan 2019, although we think it may be quicker

The Handles

What are the brush handles made of?

The brushes are made of aluminium and are anodized to provide years of performance brushing. The Gold and Rose Gold versions plated with 18Krt Gold and 18Krt Rose Gold respectively.

Do I need an adaptor?

The brushes are supplied with a switched mode travel adaptor allowing you to charge from any wall power outlet. The brush can also be charged from any USB 3.1 source.

What if something goes wrong?

As long as you are a subscription member you will never be charged for repairs. Should there be are any issues with the brush or the charger we will repair or otherwise send a new one free, provided your subscription is in place.

Will each family member need a separate brush?

The Dentii App is at the heart of our service provision.To get the best support from Dentii everyone needs their own brush and account to provide the very best in personal service.

How long does the battery last?

We have used the same market leading battery chemistry as is used in all leading mobile phones and consumer electronic devices. The brush can be charged within one hour and should last 7 days

Will there be a kids version?

Everyone has teeth so everyone can use Dentii however in the future we are planning on launching a complete range of “Dentii Kids” products to make sure we help everyone get the best possible oral hygiene at the earliest age.

The App

How do I order more brushes, mouthwash or toothpaste?

Simply update your requirements through the app and whatever you need will be delivered to your door.

How much is the subscription after the free subscription, and how to I extend it?

The app will prompt you to extend the subscription. There are a range of subscriptions available ranging from £15 per month to around £45 for the complete range of available products. They will be able to be ordered directly via the app

What if I don’t have my phone when I’m brushing?

Don't worry, the brush will store your brushing performance data until such time as your phone is within range and connects again.

How do I show my dentist?

You will be asked to provide your dentist with permission to access your brushing account. Once connected they will be able to access your brushing habits and be able to give you advice as will the Dentii app.

The Travel Case

What does the travel case do?

It provides a protective, convenient and stylish way of carrying your toothbrush, heads and accessories so they don’t get damaged as well as providing a portable charging location for your brush on the go.

What is the bathroom unit?

The Bathroom unit is the heart of your Dentii daily ritual. It combines a real wood cap covering a storage unit containing your consumable Dentii products. It also provides a charging dock location, cable management for the charging cable and a location for your toothpaste and mouthwash all while lending a uniquely stylish look to your bathroom.