Ahead | Turn Any Helmet Into A Smart Helmet

About this project

한국어 | Español | 中文(简体)

Ahead snaps instantly onto any helmet and connects to your smartphone, so you can keep safe and stay in touch. Whether you’re cruising to work on your vintage Vespa or tearing up the half-pipe, Ahead keeps your ears open and hands-free.

When you’re moving fast, headphones are dangerous and holding a phone is impossible. Ahead keeps your ears open so you can tune into your music, phone calls or navigation, without tuning out the world.

Ahead’s Clear Voice Capture technology means that you’ll be heard clearly on the noisiest city streets, even at up to 60 Km/hr(40 mph). No need for a flimsy, annoying mic in front of your mouth.

You’ve already invested in a helmet that matches your style and need for protection. Ahead attaches to the helmet you already own, no tools required. Our brackets let you transfer Ahead from helmet-to-helmet with one hand.

Ahead isn’t like an ordinary Bluetooth headset. Instead of speakers, Ahead uses an oscillator to pass sound directly into your helmet so that you can clearly hear music, conversations, and other voice feedback from your phone. This works on any helmet, open or closed, padded or thin.

Whether you’re making phone calls or talking to Siri, being understood clearly is important. But wind noise and city sounds are major distractions. We use two narrow-angle mics that capture sound from just in front of your mouth. This audio runs through an algorithm we developed to nearly eliminate ambient and wind noise at up to 60 km/h (40 mph). It’s perfect when you’re riding a scooter or bike, or when you’re slaloming down the ski slopes.

Ahead comes with two types of helmet mounts and a special flat mount that lets you turn any flat surface in your home or office into a speaker while you charge Ahead.

Ahead works without an app and can pair with your phone just like any Bluetooth headset. But the free Ahead app helps you get far more out of Ahead, customizing buttons, enabling push-to-talk, and letting you fine-tune a number of settings. The app is available for iOS and Android.

We originally developed Ahead to allow construction workers to communicate safely and seamlessly on job sites. Ahead supports the push-to-talk standards that many construction pros already use on their phones. It’s also built to high durability IP45 standards, so it can stand up against splashes and sharp objects.

If you’re interested in buying a large quantity of Ahead for your company, please get in touch at (contact@analogue-plus.com) so we can create a custom perk that fits your specific needs.

In 2015, we won a spot in Samsung's C-lab accelerator with a concept for a communication device that could attach to a helmet. Since then, we've tinkered tirelessly on Ahead, working to create a design that is as beautiful as it is easy to use.

Hi, I'm Marco, founder and CEO of Analogue Plus. I came up with the idea for Ahead on a skiing trip with friends. It was hard for us to stay in touch through layers of clothing and protective gear.

It's the same for most people who wear helmets. Using smartphones is difficult and dangerous. Bluetooth headsets provide a hands-free option but are often cumbersome to wear. Noise blocking headphones prevent us from hearing what's happening around us, which is really dangerous when you're moving fast.

My team and I knew that we could make it easier for urban commuters and extreme sports adventurers to stay in touch by creating a communication device designed specifically to work with helmets.

Our team spent countless nights designing, prototyping, testing, programming, and traveling across the globe to pitch our idea and receive feedback on Ahead.





We were accelerated by Samsung C-Lab in 2015. This was a huge boost to our R&D efforts in hardware manufacturing. Once we incorporated, Samsung contributed a small amount of seed funding. Although Analogue Plus began as a spin-off from Samsung, we are now a fully independent company. We own all of our IP and all of team members work for Analogue Plus, not Samsung

Press Kit

If you are a member of the press and need more resources, please download our press kit or reach us at contact@analogue-plus.com

Images & Video Downloads

Please feel free to share any of our Kickstarter page materials on social media. You can download more product images and videos from the links below.