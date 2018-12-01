About

Glory Recalled : Hong Kong 1941 is a project created to commemorate the forgotten soldiers who gave their lives in the Battle of Hong Kong in December 1941. It's an operational scale game system for two players. One player plays as Major General Takeo Ito, the commander of the Japanese 38th Division while the other player plays as Major General Christopher Maltby, the overall commander of the garrison in Hong Kong.

Game units are company-size and one turn represents one day. Each unit is grouped into battalions or regiments such as the Canadian Winnipeg Grenadier battalion and the Japanese 238th regiment. The game uses a semi card-driven system. Players take turns to play cards from their hands to activate a formation of units on the map. Cards may also be used to provide combat support like artillery and air support or for rallying disrupted units. There are also historical and what-if event cards which add replay value to the game.

cards

The game uses a simple combat system. Unlike some other wargames, there are no Combat Result Tables (CRT) and no long list of die-roll modifiers (DRM) to check for each combat. Each player plays combat support cards to add strength to a combat dice roll. Adding to the challenge is the fact that both sides may take losses in combat.

Contrary to the common belief that the British force cannot defend Hong Kong from an invasion force of four to five times in size, the British player may score a different result from their historical counterpart. Yes, the Japanese invading force is better trained, better equipped and has better support, but the actual number of men involved in the battle is never more than twice the number of the British force. With a smart strategy and some luck, the invasion of Hong Kong may be repulsed.

map

The game starts on 1941 Dec 10 but there is no fixed number of turns. The game may end as short as four turns suddenly if certain conditions are met. The victory condition of Glory Recalled is determined by victory points. There are multiple objectives in scoring VPs. For example, if Kowloon falls too late, the Japanese player may not have enough time to catch up with the VPs lost due to the delay. Or, while the The Japanese force is strong but if they suffered too many casualties, the invasion may be called off.

There are several scenarios in this game. For beginners, there is the Fall of Kowloon scenario which may be completed in less than 60 minutes. More experienced players will enjoy the Battle of Hong Kong Island scenario for a more epic game. There is also the full game mode which covers both the fall of Kowloon and Hong Kong Island in the same game. The game also includes the free set up mode which can be very different from the scenario games. You have control over the attacking and defending deployments. If the British commander sends more troops from the Island Brigade to defend the Gin Drinker line, will Kowloon be defended for a few more days? Or if all troops of the Mainland Brigade retreat to Hong Kong Island before the Japanese troops arrive, can they form a better prepared position for the Island’s defense?? All answers are up to the players to find out.

leader counters

Game components:

One beautiful 18" x 22" map, one sheet of 120 double-side counters(18mm), 100 cards, two d6 dice, rulebook and game box.

Stretch Goals

SHIPPING

Please note that only HK$60 will be collected from all non-Hong Kong backers when the backing is made. Balance of the shipping charge will be collected by the pledge manager after the campaign is over.

All shipping will be fulfilled by local courier or Air Mail depending on your shipping location. The shipping fee per copy of the game will vary by country/region:

Hong Kong: FREE

Macau, China & Taiwan: HK$60

Thailand, Singapore & Japan: HK$120

USA/Canada/Australia: HK$150

Europe: HK$180

Rest of the World: HK$200 or more

For every order of three copies to same address, one copy will be free of shipping charge.

Our Team: HomeLand Workshop

Game designer: David Cheng

Art designer: Paul Stuhlfaut

Project coordinator: Sze On

Project advisors: Craig Herteis, Erwin Lau, Jackson Kwan, Kenny Leung, Michael Chan, Steven Hui and Alex Lui.

BGG link: https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/228686/glory-recalled-hong-kong-1941

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/GloryRecalledHongKong1941/