The Thinking Egg | It's Time To Slow Down

A useful tool to help remind us to slow down, be more mindful, present and overall more aware in our day-to-day.

A useful tool to help remind us to slow down, be more mindful, present and overall more aware in our day-to-day.

 It seems as though our day to day life has been progressively consumed with never-ending checklists, mundane tasks of our 9-5 jobs and the mind-numbing scroll of our social media feeds. Although some tasks have become much easier with the advancement of technology, it seems we've lost the ability to hone into our own thoughts, ideas, and reflections of what we really want, think and believe in. 

We found that many people (including ourselves) wear our overstimulation as a badge of honor; The more we do, the "better". We want to steer away from that socially constructed mindset and wanted to create a tool to help remind us to slow things down, be more mindful, present and overall more aware in our day-to-day.

 

 

For centuries and throughout different cultures around the globe, the egg has symbolized life, wealth and promise. Our goal was to use natural materials that can work in harmony with the eggs simple yet captivating symbology and design.

Balancing at 17mm wide and 23.38mm tall, the Thinking Egg has been ergonomically designed to feel great in your hands while also being extremely portable.

 

 

  The Thinking Egg comes in three different organic materials that hold specific properties people can identify most to. Choose the Thinking Egg/s you can relate to most based on their specific metaphysical qualities.

 

 

 

 

The One, The Duo, The Nest and or The 1/2 Dozen... the choice is all yours. You'll be able to select which Thinking Egg/s you'd like to receive when we send out a quick survey at the end of the campaign.

 

 

 

 

 

This isn't our first rodeo. We've helped create and ship five other crowdfunding campaigns that were delivered successfully on time. We'll be continuing that tradition come fulfillment time for your Thinking Egg.

 

 

At Orijin Design Company, we strive to slow things down and intentionally think about designs and systems that can be made better. In a world inundated with information and stimuli, we aim to harmoniously intertwine form and function, making designs and systems that provide for the space to be present and aware in our daily lives. We're really excited to share The Thinking Egg with the Kickstarter community and to create a community of our own composed of individuals that desire to slow things down, be more mindful, present and overall more aware in our day-to-day. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Risks and challenges

We’re extremely passionate about the Thinking Egg and committed to doing everything in our power to solve any challenges that may arise along the way – that’s a promise!

We have to make sure everything goes according to plan to meet our promised deadlines. We have our manufacturing and operations all ready to go, and we've made sure to leave enough time so that your Thinking Egg/s arrive as planned. We are confident that our calculated plan will work effectively once we're funded, and that we'll be putting your Thinking Egg in your hands by October.

