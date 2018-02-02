Nordgreen - Luxury Scandinavian Design Watches

About

Our mission is to create classic Scandinavian designs that truly meet the bar set by other famous Scandinavian designers (but without the price-tag).

Who would you want to work with to achieve this? Jakob Wagner, of course. Jakob has worked with Bang & Olufsen, Hay, Muuto, and many more. We're not the only ones who really like his work - he's been handed multiple design awards, with one of his pieces now part of the permanent collection at MoMA, New York.

We are going to play our part in making sustainable change across the globe. Every watch will contribute to a meaningful cause, and the choice is handed over to the owner. All you need is the serial number from the case back, and the unique identification code from the Certificate of Authenticity to make your choice and follow the results.

The Philosopher is designed to be an instrument of time, and it celebrates our ability to think differently. The shape of the case is conical, with a base wider than its face, creating a sharp characteristic two-piece dial that brings us hurtling through time to this moment now. The watch case has an elevated, and clean brushed look because of the way that the lugs tug under it. The asymmetric second hand that appears to continuously slice through time reminds us to learn from the past, act now, and create a better future.

The Infinity is inspired by nature, and our relationship with the environment around us. This design removes complexity to arrive at simplicity, as if it was crafted by evolution itself. The cone shaped case, deep curved dial, and hourly marks that attach to the edge of the face move our imagination into thinking about the infinite space of the universe. While the way the strap slides directly into the case, without lugs, gives the watch a clean, round feel.

The Native is all about balance. Balance is the secret to the happy life of a Copenhagen local. This timepiece is a classic, completely redefined. Simple, yet sophisticated due to the attention to details. The elevated design is a result of the rounded case. The clean dial, subtle, light grey minute marks, and rounded lugs give the watch a classic, distinctive look. The concept is human-centered, and designed to be worn by anyone, anywhere.

All of our straps come with a "quick-release" function, allowing you to change the look of your watch within a matter of seconds. And best of all, no tools are needed.

As a special thank you to all of our backers, we have partnered with some of our friends from Copenhagen who have previously run successful Kickstarter Campaigns. We have been able to secure crazy discounts on some really cool products that the entire Nordgreen team use everyday :-)

If we reach the DKK 1,000,000 mark (1000% funded) we will also give everyone a 25% lifetime discount to our future webshop, which will go live after Kickstarter.

Hi there!

We are Vasilij Brandt and Pascar Sivam, co-founders of Nordgreen. We began our journey with Nordgreen at the beginning of 2017, and we've loved every minute of it so far. We are delighted to finally bring you our watches.

We have wanted to create a watch brand since our teenage years, so we're truly excited about finally making our dream a reality with Nordgreen.

We’re born-and-bred Danes on a mission to deliver an iconic series of watches inspired by traditional Scandinavian design, incorporating the core Scandinavian values of generosity and social responsibility.

We are proud to announce our partnership with one of the leading Scandinavian designers, Jakob Wagner, as well as the inspiring NGOs Pratham UK, Water For Good, and Cool Earth.

Thanks for taking the time to check out our project, and we hope that you will join Nordgreen on our journey.

All the best,

Vasilij and Pascar

