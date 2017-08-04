JoeyWears - The Only Underwear Your Balls Deserve

About this project

Thank you the gang! We are funded in 30hs.

Your boys deserve the best. Fact. But traditional brands spend more time and money on models and resellers than they do on your comfort. We're here to change that with JoeyWears.

Our mandate has been to offer superior quality fabrics, the perfect fit and innovative designs to make underwear the most comfortable thing in your wardrobe. And it all begins with our JoeyPouch:

We’ve spent 9 months crafting the perfect home for your package - more space and comfort, no more adjusting and most importantly, the end of sweaty balls as you know it. We call this technology the JoeyPouch.

JoeyPouch is a unique ergonomic design that treats your crown jewels like royalty. We've developed two styles: one casual everyday wear, and one for the more active or sporty guy.

JoeyPouch Pro is perfect for your everyday hustle. We enhanced the space for the front pouch. The extra space prevents you from awkward adjustments and helps reduce skin friction between your legs and boys.

JoeyPouch Active is ideal for keeping you cool with an athletic cut. We invented the dual pouch design to separate your member and boys.

The upper pouch functions as quick draw access. The lower pouch is made of high-performance mesh fabric to wick away sweat and create more air flow.

Regardless of whether you're doing extreme activity or chilling, our longer legs are designed to prevent bunching up. Together with JoeyPouch, it guarantees you the extreme comfort that you won’t get from other underwear.

We sampled over 1,000 fabrics before we found THE ONE - amazingly soft cellulosic fibre, Micro Modal Air. It is natural, high-performance fabric that is sustainably sourced from Austria. More importantly, it feels amazing as it's 3x softer than cotton!

This process of making beech trees into this wonderful fabric aims to reduce waste as much as possible - using 20x less water than cotton.

Micro Modal feels soft like a feather but lasts longer. It's the Stretch Armstrong of the fabric world. After repeated washes, it remains absorbent, soft and supple compared to cotton, and retains its shape for longer!

The Fresh Feelin' Anti-Microbial properties help prevent body odor, and the quick drying fabric will make this your most comfortable summer yet!

Whilst cotton traps sweat and moisture, Micro Modal is incredibly absorbent, wicks away moisture, and is quick drying - keeping you fresh all day.

JoeyWears also gives you a perfectly snug fit to help prevent riding up. The ultra soft fabric gives a compression-like feel and performance with all the quick-dry attributes demanded by today’s sports underwear.

From sourcing to manufacturing, we seek the best from around the world to make our products.

Sustainability, transparency, and ethical manufacturing processes are non-negotiable. That’s why we partnered with a family-run manufacturer with direct fabric supply from Europe.

We recycle the wasted products for better usage.

The remaining wood left from the production process is recycled to heat and supply energy to the production facility.

It empowers the local community. For every 100 pairs we sell per month, 1 full-time job is added back to the assembly line.

From the 1st prototype to the 25th, we've been testing and looking at every detail. This was everything from cut fitting to stitch-rubbing to odour fighting. We are proud to present a pair of underwear we believe is the best fit for you!

We distributed 100 pairs of JoeyWears to test with our early supporters this year! Here's what they had to say about JoeyWears: