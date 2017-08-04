All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
JoeyWears - The Only Underwear Your Balls Deserve
No more sweaty balls with our unique JoeyPouch Technology. 3x softer than cotton. Sustainably sourced materials. Simply, better boxers.
About this project
Your boys deserve the best. Fact. But traditional brands spend more time and money on models and resellers than they do on your comfort. We're here to change that with JoeyWears.
Our mandate has been to offer superior quality fabrics, the perfect fit and innovative designs to make underwear the most comfortable thing in your wardrobe. And it all begins with our JoeyPouch:
We’ve spent 9 months crafting the perfect home for your package - more space and comfort, no more adjusting and most importantly, the end of sweaty balls as you know it. We call this technology the JoeyPouch.
JoeyPouch is a unique ergonomic design that treats your crown jewels like royalty. We've developed two styles: one casual everyday wear, and one for the more active or sporty guy.
JoeyPouch Pro is perfect for your everyday hustle. We enhanced the space for the front pouch. The extra space prevents you from awkward adjustments and helps reduce skin friction between your legs and boys.
JoeyPouch Active is ideal for keeping you cool with an athletic cut. We invented the dual pouch design to separate your member and boys.
The upper pouch functions as quick draw access. The lower pouch is made of high-performance mesh fabric to wick away sweat and create more air flow.
Regardless of whether you're doing extreme activity or chilling, our longer legs are designed to prevent bunching up. Together with JoeyPouch, it guarantees you the extreme comfort that you won’t get from other underwear.
We sampled over 1,000 fabrics before we found THE ONE - amazingly soft cellulosic fibre, Micro Modal Air. It is natural, high-performance fabric that is sustainably sourced from Austria. More importantly, it feels amazing as it's 3x softer than cotton!
This process of making beech trees into this wonderful fabric aims to reduce waste as much as possible - using 20x less water than cotton.
Micro Modal feels soft like a feather but lasts longer. It's the Stretch Armstrong of the fabric world. After repeated washes, it remains absorbent, soft and supple compared to cotton, and retains its shape for longer!
The Fresh Feelin' Anti-Microbial properties help prevent body odor, and the quick drying fabric will make this your most comfortable summer yet!
Whilst cotton traps sweat and moisture, Micro Modal is incredibly absorbent, wicks away moisture, and is quick drying - keeping you fresh all day.
JoeyWears also gives you a perfectly snug fit to help prevent riding up. The ultra soft fabric gives a compression-like feel and performance with all the quick-dry attributes demanded by today’s sports underwear.
From sourcing to manufacturing, we seek the best from around the world to make our products.
Sustainability, transparency, and ethical manufacturing processes are non-negotiable. That’s why we partnered with a family-run manufacturer with direct fabric supply from Europe.
We recycle the wasted products for better usage.
The remaining wood left from the production process is recycled to heat and supply energy to the production facility.
It empowers the local community. For every 100 pairs we sell per month, 1 full-time job is added back to the assembly line.
From the 1st prototype to the 25th, we've been testing and looking at every detail. This was everything from cut fitting to stitch-rubbing to odour fighting. We are proud to present a pair of underwear we believe is the best fit for you!
We distributed 100 pairs of JoeyWears to test with our early supporters this year! Here's what they had to say about JoeyWears:
Thanks for checking out our project.
It’s been a wild ride, since our frustration of getting sweaty boys from normal pairs of underwear to now. What if there were a pair of underwear that kept your boys cool on the hottest days? We’ve been working hard to come up with a unique ergonomic design, from hand sourced fabrics across the world. We've found a factory thats as excited as we are... we just need £15,000 to get it going!
Please support at whatever level you're comfortable with. We'll return the favor with some really awesome underwear, crafted for comfort with super-high quality materials you’re going to love.
Thanks for your support.
- Yang & Jake
Risks and challenges
One of the biggest tasks we’ve had to date is to make relationships with manufacturers who can deliver high-quality underwear. We have two very strong relationships with manufacturers who are happy to fulfil orders, and we can utilize both if need be.
In terms of sourcing materials, again we have three strong relationships with suppliers who are able to provide us with the products we want. Ultimately, our supply and manufacturing lines are very strong.
However, we’ve learnt that not all manufacturers are reliable, which is why we have been careful to only work with partners who have been able to meet our deadlines and engage professionally. Our team is focused on delivering an incredibly high-quality product to you, there is always some small risk that a manufacturer or supplier gets delayed.
We will also personally oversee quality control, so again if for any reason the product doesn't meet our standards, this might also cause some delay. We would rather deliver an incredible product a week or two late than send something that you're 100% not happy with.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
