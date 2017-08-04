JoeyWears - The Only Underwear Your Balls Deserve project video thumbnail
Fashion
London, UK
$22,369
pledged of $19,453 goal
backers
   
Converted from £17,248 pledged of £15,000 goal
JoeyWears - The Only Underwear Your Balls Deserve

By Yang Liu & Jake Mellett
First created

No more sweaty balls with our unique JoeyPouch Technology. 3x softer than cotton. Sustainably sourced materials. Simply, better boxers.

No more sweaty balls with our unique JoeyPouch Technology. 3x softer than cotton. Sustainably sourced materials. Simply, better boxers. Read more

Fashion
London, UK
Campaign FAQ Updates 4 Comments 17
About this project

 

Thank you the gang! We are funded in 30hs.
Thank you the gang! We are funded in 30hs.

 

 

Your boys deserve the best. Fact. But traditional brands spend more time and money on models and resellers than they do on your comfort. We're here to change that with JoeyWears.

Our mandate has been to offer superior quality fabrics, the perfect fit and innovative designs to make underwear the most comfortable thing in your wardrobe. And it all begins with our JoeyPouch:

 

We’ve spent 9 months crafting the perfect home for your package - more space and comfort, no more adjusting and most importantly, the end of sweaty balls as you know it. We call this technology the JoeyPouch.

JoeyPouch is a unique ergonomic design that treats your crown jewels like royalty. We've developed two styles: one casual everyday wear, and one for the more active or sporty guy. 

JoeyPouch Pro is perfect for your everyday hustle. We enhanced the space for the front pouch. The extra space prevents you from awkward adjustments and helps reduce skin friction between your legs and boys.

JoeyPouch Active is ideal for keeping you cool with an athletic cut. We invented the dual pouch design to separate your member and boys. 

The upper pouch functions as quick draw access. The lower pouch is made of high-performance mesh fabric to wick away sweat and create more air flow.

Regardless of whether you're doing extreme activity or chilling, our longer legs are designed to prevent bunching up. Together with JoeyPouch, it guarantees you the extreme comfort that you won’t get from other underwear. 

We sampled over 1,000 fabrics before we found THE ONE - amazingly soft cellulosic fibre, Micro Modal Air. It is natural, high-performance fabric that is sustainably sourced from Austria. More importantly, it feels amazing as it's 3x softer than cotton!

This process of making beech trees into this wonderful fabric aims to reduce waste as much as possible - using 20x less water than cotton. 

 

Micro Modal feels soft like a feather but lasts longer. It's the Stretch Armstrong of the fabric world. After repeated washes, it remains absorbent, soft and supple compared to cotton, and retains its shape for longer!

The Fresh Feelin' Anti-Microbial properties help prevent body odor, and the quick drying fabric will make this your most comfortable summer yet!

Whilst cotton traps sweat and moisture, Micro Modal is incredibly absorbent, wicks away moisture, and is quick drying - keeping you fresh all day. 

JoeyWears also gives you a perfectly snug fit to help prevent riding up. The ultra soft fabric gives a compression-like feel and performance with all the quick-dry attributes demanded by today’s sports underwear. 

 

From sourcing to manufacturing, we seek the best from around the world to make our products. 

Sustainability, transparency, and ethical manufacturing processes are non-negotiable. That’s why we partnered with a family-run manufacturer with direct fabric supply from Europe.

We recycle the wasted products for better usage. 

The remaining wood left from the production process is recycled to heat and supply energy to the production facility.

It empowers the local community. For every 100 pairs we sell per month, 1 full-time job is added back to the assembly line.   

 

From the 1st prototype to the 25th, we've been testing and looking at every detail. This was everything from cut fitting to stitch-rubbing to odour fighting. We are proud to present a pair of underwear we believe is the best fit for you! 

We distributed 100 pairs of JoeyWears to test with our early supporters this year! Here's what they had to say about JoeyWears:

 

 

 
          

 

  

 

 

 

Thanks for checking out our project. 

It’s been a wild ride, since our frustration of getting sweaty boys from normal pairs of underwear to now. What if there were a pair of underwear that kept your boys cool on the hottest days? We’ve been working hard to come up with a unique ergonomic design, from hand sourced fabrics across the world. We've found a factory thats as excited as we are... we just need £15,000 to get it going!

Please support at whatever level you're comfortable with. We'll return the favor with some really awesome underwear, crafted for comfort with super-high quality materials you’re going to love. 

Thanks for your support. 
- Yang & Jake

 

Risks and challenges

One of the biggest tasks we’ve had to date is to make relationships with manufacturers who can deliver high-quality underwear. We have two very strong relationships with manufacturers who are happy to fulfil orders, and we can utilize both if need be.

In terms of sourcing materials, again we have three strong relationships with suppliers who are able to provide us with the products we want. Ultimately, our supply and manufacturing lines are very strong.

However, we’ve learnt that not all manufacturers are reliable, which is why we have been careful to only work with partners who have been able to meet our deadlines and engage professionally. Our team is focused on delivering an incredibly high-quality product to you, there is always some small risk that a manufacturer or supplier gets delayed.

We will also personally oversee quality control, so again if for any reason the product doesn't meet our standards, this might also cause some delay. We would rather deliver an incredible product a week or two late than send something that you're 100% not happy with.

    Pledge £18 or more

    JoeyWears x 1

    1 pair of JoeyWears, your new favourite underwear

    Save 10% off the retail price of £20

    We will send a survey at the end of the campaign. You will be able to choose size & colour and fill in the address at the time.

    Includes:
    • 1 pair of JoeyWears Pro or JoeyWears Active
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (27 left of 50) 23 backers
    Pledge £40 or more

    JoeyWears x 3

    3 pairs of JoeyWears, the upgrade your underwear drawer needs

    Save 31% off retail price of £58

    We will send a survey at the end of the campaign. You will be able to choose size & colour and fill in the address at that time.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (18 left of 100) 82 backers
    Pledge £55 or more

    JoeyWears x 5 [LIMITED OFFER]

    5 pairs of JoeyWears, hope you've said goodbye to your ordinary, old underwear. If you travel frequently, this would be the best choice for you. It is light to pack, soft to feel and anti-bacterial.

    Save 42% off retail price of £95

    We will send a survey at the end of the campaign. You will be able to choose size & colour and fill in the address at that time.

    Includes:
    • 5 pairs of JoeyWears Pro or JoeyWears Active or any combo of them
    • Tips on how to pack light and make your travels easy
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (14 left of 25) 11 backers
    Pledge £90 or more

    JoeyWears x 7

    Get 7 pairs of underwear. No washing for a week!

    Save 31% off retail price of £130

    Delivered in a reusable travel bag. It will hold up to 7 pairs of underwear whether you are packing for a trip or building out your wardrobe.

    Choose size & colour at the end of the campaign

    Includes:
    • 7 pairs of JoeyWears Pro, Active or any combo of the two
    • One Travel Bag for storing your underwear.
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (84 left of 120) 36 backers
    Pledge £108 or more

    JoeyWears Get 1, Give 2

    Want to treat some friends, but hate the post office? We'll ship 3 packs of 3 to anywhere in the world for you. Become the MVP of your friends today.

    Save 38% off retail price of £174

    Choose size & colour at the end of the campaign

    Includes:
    • 3 packages of 'JoeyWears x 3'
    • Can Be Sent To 3 Different Locations
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    Pledge £150 or more

    JoeyWears Quarterly [12 Pairs]

    Get 3 pairs of JoeyWears every 3 months for a year, including the newest collections.

    Save 32% off retail price of £220

    Choose size & colour before we send out (inc. from future ranges).

    Includes:
    • 12 pairs of JoeyWears through a year
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge £420 or more

    JoeyWears Monthly [36 Pairs]

    Get a three pack, every month, for a year baby!

    Save 35% off retail value £650

    Choose size & colour before we send out (inc. from future patterns)

    Includes:
    • 3 Pairs Of JoeyWears Every Month for A Year
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    Pledge £2,000 or more

    JoeyWears 'Leg-acy'

    Sure you could get your name on a plaque. Or, you be immortalized with a pair of JoeyWears

    First, come in to have a consultation with the JoeyWears designer. We will put together a limited edition pair of undies based on your idea.

    We will then manufacture this pair AND NAME IT AFTER YOU. Yes.

    You'll get 10 pairs of the end result, in any size, colour or style.

    Includes:
    • Private consultation with our in-house designer
    • Name a range after yourself or anything else, within reason…
    • 10 pairs of JoeyWears
    Estimated delivery
    Limited (3 left of 3) 0 backers
    Pledge £5,000 or more

    JoeyWears Sweat It All Out

    Okay, we've tested these bad boys to back and beyond. The last frontier - a sweat lodge.

    First - choose Jake or Yang, the duo behind JoeyWears, as your partner in crime.

    Second - we then fly you out for a weekend at a sweat lodge in either the UK or US.

    Then - Hang out for the weekend, sweat it up, and let's try these bad boys out!

    (p.s: you may replace Jake or Yang with a buddy of your choice)

    Includes:
    • Flight and board for weekend sweat lodge retreat
    • Jake or Yang as travel companion (optional)
    • 10 pairs of JoeyWears
    Estimated delivery
    Limited (1 left of 1) 0 backers
    Pledge £15 or more

    JoeyWears x 1 [LIMITED EARLYBIRD]

    1 pair of JoeyWears, your new favourite underwear

    Save 25% off the retail price of £20

    Choose size & colour at the end of the campaign

    Includes:
    • 1 pair of JoeyWears Pro or JoeyWears Active
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 110 backers
    Pledge £35 or more

    JoeyWears x 3 [LIMITED EARLYBIRD]

    3 pairs of JoeyWears, the upgrade your underwear drawer needs

    Save 40% off retail price of £58

    Choose size & colour at the end of the campaign.

    Includes:
    • 3 pairs of JoeyWears Pro or Active or any combo you choose.
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 110 backers
    Pledge £48 or more

    JoeyWears x 3 with Monogram [LIMITED]

    Looking for a special gift for your special one? Get your initials stitched on your underwear, delivered in a well-designed sustainable package.

    Choose size & colour at the end of the campaign

    Includes:
    • 3 pairs of JoeyWears with your initials stitched on the waistband
    • Handwritten Gift Card
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 20 backers
